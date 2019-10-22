Global Contract Cleaning Services Market to 2025: Market is Projected to Grow by $118.6 Billion
Oct 22, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Cleaning Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Contract Cleaning Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$118.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%
Contract Cleaning Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$426.7 Billion by the year 2025, Contract Cleaning Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Contract Cleaning Services will reach a market size of US$25.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$34.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Companies Mentioned
- ABM Uk
- Anago Cleaning Systems
- Iss A/S
- Servicemaster Global Holdings
- Abm Industries
- Ecolab Inc.
- Fbg Service Corporation
- Jani-King International
- Mitie Group Plc
- Mpw Industrial Services Group
- Ocs Group Ltd.
- Rentokil Initial Plc
