Global Contract Lifecycle Management Software Market Report 2023: Efficiency and Transparency in Reporting Mechanisms and Management Controls Drives Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 May, 2023, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Lifecycle Management Software Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contract life cycle software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.1% during 2023-2030.

This report on global contract life cycle software market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global contract life cycle software market by segmenting the market based on deployment mode, offering, end use, enterprise size, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the contract life cycle software market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Minimize Infrastructural Investments related to Contract Management
  • Efficiency and Transparency in Reporting Mechanisms and Management Controls

Challenges

  • High Implementation and Maintenance Cost

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by Deployment Mode
5.1. Introduction
5.2 Cloud-based
5.3 On-Premise

6. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Licensing and Subscription
6.3 Services

7. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by End Use
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automotive
7.3 Electrical & Electronics
7.4 Pharmaceutical
7.5 Retail & E-commerce
7.6 Manufacturing
7.7 BFSI
7.8 Others

8. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by Enterprise Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large
8.3 SMEs

9. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by Region

10. SWOT Analysis

11. Porter's Five Forces

12. Market Value Chain Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Scenario
13.2 Company Profiles

  • CLM Matrix
  • IBM Emptoris
  • Icertis
  • SAP
  • BravoSolution
  • Contracked
  • Contract Logix
  • Coupa Software
  • Determine
  • Easy Software
  • ESM Solutions
  • Great Minds Software
  • Infor
  • Ivalua
  • Optimus BT
  • Oracle
  • Symfact
  • SpringCM
  • Newgen Software
  • Zycus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/557e86

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Report 2023: Growing Focus on Nanotechnology Bolsters Sector

Global Text-to-Video AI Market Report 2023: Inclusion of Data-Driven Videos on Websites to Boost Conversion Rates Drives Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.