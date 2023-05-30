Global Contract Lifecycle Management Software Market Report 2023: Efficiency and Transparency in Reporting Mechanisms and Management Controls Drives Growth

30 May, 2023, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Lifecycle Management Software Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global contract life cycle software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.1% during 2023-2030.
This report on global contract life cycle software market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global contract life cycle software market by segmenting the market based on deployment mode, offering, end use, enterprise size, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the contract life cycle software market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Minimize Infrastructural Investments related to Contract Management
- Efficiency and Transparency in Reporting Mechanisms and Management Controls
Challenges
- High Implementation and Maintenance Cost
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by Deployment Mode
5.1. Introduction
5.2 Cloud-based
5.3 On-Premise
6. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Licensing and Subscription
6.3 Services
7. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by End Use
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automotive
7.3 Electrical & Electronics
7.4 Pharmaceutical
7.5 Retail & E-commerce
7.6 Manufacturing
7.7 BFSI
7.8 Others
8. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by Enterprise Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large
8.3 SMEs
9. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by Region
10. SWOT Analysis
11. Porter's Five Forces
12. Market Value Chain Analysis
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Scenario
13.2 Company Profiles
- CLM Matrix
- IBM Emptoris
- Icertis
- SAP
- BravoSolution
- Contracked
- Contract Logix
- Coupa Software
- Determine
- Easy Software
- ESM Solutions
- Great Minds Software
- Infor
- Ivalua
- Optimus BT
- Oracle
- Symfact
- SpringCM
- Newgen Software
- Zycus
