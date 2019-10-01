Global Contract Logistics Market 2019-2023 - Scope of Big Data / Increasing Interest for Automation in the Contact Logistics Industry / Spike in M&A Activity

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contract Logistics Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Contract Logistics Market includes analysis of the global contract logistics market in terms of value followed by an analysis of its various segments. A global analysis of the larger logistics market has also been included in the report in order to highlight the position of contract logistics with respect to the overall market.



The reports include the analysis of contract logistics market for various regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and South America. Under the competitive landscape, an analysis of key global players operating in a highly fragmented contract logistics market has been done in terms of share.

The contract logistics market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as a boost in trading activities due to globalization, hike in the number of regional trade agreements (RTAs), rising sales of products through e-commerce platforms and a spike in reverse logistics operations. The risk to an organization's reputation and rising driver compensation are some of the challenges confronted by the market.

Scope of Big Data, increasing interest for automation in the contract logistics industry and spike in the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activity are some of the latest trends existing in the market that have been captured in this report.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall contract logistics market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL Supply Chain), Kuehne + Nagel Group, XPO Logistics Inc. and CEVA Logistics are some of the major players operating in the global contract logistics market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Contract Logistics: An Overview

2.2 Working of Contract Logistics

2.3 Benefits and Drawbacks of Contract Logistics

2.4 Modern Technologies Used in Contract Logistics: An Overview

2.5 Global Contract Logistics Market: An Overview



3. Global Logistics Market Analysis

3.1 Global Logistics Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Logistics Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Logistics Market by Segments (Contract Logistics and Others)



4. Global Contract Logistics Market Analysis

4.1 Global Contract Logistics Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Global Contract Logistics Market by Value

4.2 Global Contract Logistics Market: Mode of Transportation

4.2.1 Global Contract Logistics Market by Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Airways and Others)

4.2.2 Global Roadways Contract Logistics Market by Value

4.2.3 Global Airways Contract Logistics Market by Value

4.3 Global Contract Logistics Market: Type of Service Analysis

4.3.1 Global Contract Logistics Market by Type of Service (Domestic Transportation Management and Others)

4.3.2 Global Domestic Transportation Management Contract Logistics Market by Value

4.4 Global Contract Logistics Market: End Users Analysis

4.4.1 Global Contract Logistics Market by End User (Manufacturing, Automotive and Others)

4.4.2 Global Manufacturing Contract Logistics Market by Value

4.4.3 Global Automotive Contract Logistics Market by Value

4.5 Global Contract Logistics Market: Regional Analysis

4.5.1 Global Contract Logistics Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Rest of the World)



5. Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific Contract Logistics Market: An Analysis

5.1.1 Asia Pacific Contract Logistics Market by Value

5.1.2 Asia Pacific Contract Logistics Market by Countries (China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.1.3 China Contract Logistics Market by Value

5.1.4 India Contract Logistics Market by Value

5.2 North America Contract Logistics Market: An Analysis

5.2.1 North America Contract Logistics Market by Value

5.2.2 North America Contract Logistics Market by Countries (The US and Rest of North America)

5.2.3 The US Contract Logistics Market by Value

5.3 Europe Contract Logistics Market: An Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Contract Logistics Market by Value

5.4 South America Contract Logistics Market: An Analysis

5.4.1 South America Contract Logistics Market by Value



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Boost in Trading Activities Globally due to Globalization

6.1.2 Hike in Number of Regional Trade Agreements (RTAs)

6.1.3 Boost in Sale of Products through E-commerce Platforms

6.1.4 Spike in Reverse Logistics Operations

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Risk to an Organization's Reputation

6.2.2 Rising Driver Compensation

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Scope of Big Data

6.3.2 Increasing Interest for Automation in the Contact Logistics Industry

6.3.3 Spike in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Activity



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Contract Logistics Market: Players Analysis

7.1.1 Global Contract Logistics Market by Players

7.2 Europe Contract Logistics Market: Players Analysis

7.2.1 Europe Contract Logistics Market by Players



8. Company Profiles



CEVA Logistics

Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL Supply Chain)

Kuehne + Nagel Group

XPO Logistics Inc

