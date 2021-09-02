Global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging Markets Report 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and packaging services should grow from $168.0 billion in 2021 to $214.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing services should grow from $89.7 billion in 2021 to $110.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for contract pharmaceutical research services should grow from $67.1 billion in 2021 to $89.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The 21st century brought patent-protected, innovative and targeted biopharmaceuticals into the market. This also presented tough economic realities to small-molecule manufacturers in the form of expiring patents, growing threats to intellectual property, stringent regulations, shrinking pipelines, constricting profit margins and fierce competition. To deal with these issues, pharmaceutical companies started forming collaborations with contract manufacturing organizations (CROs). They also pursued mergers and acquisitions, as well as joint venture strategies, to get access to other markets.

The pharmaceutical industry, a highly innovation-driven industry, is knowledge-intense, highly globalized and diversified. It brings massive benefits to public health and to the economy by bringing out inventive therapies. Pharmaceutical companies squeezed by healthcare providers and governments on pricing and patent cliff approached contract manufacturing organizations to maintain their positions in this highly competitive environment.

The peak of the patent cliff has passed, and research and development productivity is increasing in the industry. Outsourcing that has been transformed from "pay for services" to "partnerships and collaborations" is considered the most successful strategy to bring innovation into the drug industry.

Strategic partnerships are now prevalent during all aspects of the research and development (R&D) cycle. In contrast to the traditional outsourcing model, this strategic partnership model shares the risks and rewards of innovation.

The Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation of market size and market forecast for global pharmaceutical contract research, manufacturing, and packaging services market, and their corresponding market share analysis by type, dosage form, formulation, application, and geographic region

Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technological advancements, product launches, and regulatory landscape in the context of contract manufacturing and contract pharmaceutical research services

Impact of COVID-19 on pharmaceutical supply chain and outsourcing practices affecting the progress of this market

Market outlook and opportunity assessment of the contract manufacturing industry structure, and evaluation of ongoing clinical trials and R&D activities estimating current and future market demand

Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including 3M Co., AbbVie, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), Baxter International Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Lonza Group, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Pfizer CentreOne, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals

