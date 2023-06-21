Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Markets, 2023-2032: Growing Need for Time-efficient and Cost-effective Drug Development

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contract Research Organization Market - Market Size & Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Contract Research Organization Market is estimated to be worth of USD 62.61 Billion in 2023 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The Contract Research Organization Market research report discusses the importance of the segments as well as the regional markets. An accurate overview for different segments and regions has been prepared on the basis of the market size as well as the growth rate (CAGR).



Clinical trial management is complicated by many factors, including sponsors, manufacturers, ethics committees, regulators, foundations, researchers, centers and legal departments. Furthermore, it is important to work according to good clinical practice guidelines and harmonized guidelines to ensure unaffected study quality.



CRO revenue sources are typically derived from the research and development budgets of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, governments, and other medical research organizations. Similarly, future revenue growth for CROs can be attributed to growth in overall R&D spending and pharmaceutical R&D outsourcing.

The growing need for time-efficient and cost-effective drug development with a high degree of therapeutic expertise drives the demand for CRO services. Outsourcing R&D functions often provides an opportunity to leverage the power, scale and expertise of a CRO to optimize internal cost structures. Therefore, increased market penetration of outsourced products is expected during clinical development and post-approval stages.



Certain nascent capabilities such as security assessments and regulatory services are also boosting the trend of outsourcing, thus boosting the growth of the market. These organizations collaborate with other companies to develop innovative products that aid testing services.



In addition, the global burden of chronic disease is increasing rapidly. For example, chronic diseases account for about 60% of the 56.5 million recorded deaths worldwide and 46% of the global burden of disease, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Based on June 2020, BMC Public Health article, WHO estimates that by 2020, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) will account for 80% of the global disease burden.

Company Analysis

Iqvia Inc

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Wuxi Apptec Co. Ltd. Syneos Health Inc. Parexel International Corporation

Ppd Inc

Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd

Clinipace Inc. Icon plc

Medpace Holdings Inc

Sgs Sa

Frontage Holdings Corporation

Psi Cro Ag

Bioagile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd. Firma Clinical Research LLC

Acculab Life Sciences

Novotech Health Holdings

Geneticist Inc

Linical Americas

Celerion

Azelix LLC

Clinical Trial Service Bv

Pepgra Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Axcent Advanced Analytics Inc

Dove Quality Solutions Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Abstract

1.1 Global Contract Research Organization Market, by Therapeutic Area

1.2 Global Contract Research Organization Market, by End-user

1.3 Global Contract Research Organization Market, by Region



2. Market Introduction

2.1 Market Scope

2.2 Market Properties/Behavior

2.3 Key Definitions - Content



3. Key Related Data

3.1 Key Industry Trends

3.2 Technological Advancement

3.3 Analysis of Other Features of Contract Research Organization

3.4 Covid-19 Impact on Contract Research Organization Market

3.4.1 Impact on Supply Chain

3.4.2 Demand Analysis During the Pandemic

3.4.3 Regional/Country Analysis



4. Impact Factor Analysis

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Challenges

4.6 Porter's Five Force Model

4.7 Supply Chain Analysis



5. Market Development Analysis

5.1 New Industry Development/Launch (2015-2021)

5.2 Mergers and Acquisitions (2015-2021)

5.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations (2015-2021)



6. Global Contract Research Organization Market, by Therapeutic Area (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019- 2032)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Oncology

6.4 Infectious Diseases

6.5 Central Nervous System (Cns) Disorders

6.6 Immunological Disorders

6.7 Cardiovascular Diseases

6.8 Respiratory Disorders

6.9 Diabetes

6.10 Other Therapeutic Areas



7. Global Contract Research Organization Market, by End-user (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.4 Medical Device Companies

7.5 Academic Institutes



8. Global Contract Research Organization Market, Regional Analysis (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032)



