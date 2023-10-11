Global Contrast Media Injectors Market Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Contrast Media Injectors Market Finds New Opportunities in Veterinary Medicine

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Oct, 2023, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contrast Media Injectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contrast media injectors market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81% during 2023-2028

North America stands out as the largest market for contrast media injectors, primarily due to several key factors driving its growth. The region benefits from a significant increase in healthcare expenditure, highlighting the importance placed on healthcare services. There's also a growing demand for efficient and effective diagnostic procedures in North America, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Moreover, the rising demand for minimally invasive (MI) procedures is a key contributor to market growth, as contrast media injectors play a vital role in enhancing the effectiveness of such procedures. The increasing number of diagnostic imaging procedures further solidifies North America's position as a prominent market for these injectors.

In essence, contrast media injectors are crucial devices in the field of medical imaging, used to improve the visibility of blood vessels, organs, and tissues during diagnostic processes. These devices consist of various components, including a syringe or reservoir for contrast media, an injector system, and a control console. They are employed by healthcare professionals, such as radiologists and technicians, to precisely and uniformly deliver contrast agents, ultimately resulting in clearer and more accurate diagnostic images.

By controlling the rate and volume of injection, contrast media injectors ensure the optimal distribution of contrast media, enhancing diagnostic quality and aiding in the identification of abnormalities or diseases. These devices offer multiple advantages, including improved image clarity, reduced need for rescans, and enhanced patient safety through controlled dosage administration. Compared to manual injections, they provide consistent injection rates, minimizing the risk of human error.

The report also offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape within the global contrast media injectors market. This analysis includes key aspects such as market structure, market share among major players, player positioning, successful strategies, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant, providing valuable insights for stakeholders in the market.

Contrast Media Injectors Market Trends:

The global contrast media injectors market is experiencing robust growth driven by various factors. Firstly, the prevalence of chronic diseases is on the rise, leading to an increased demand for diagnostic imaging procedures. This heightened need for medical imaging, in turn, fuels the demand for contrast media injectors.

Additionally, there is a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures in healthcare, where contrast media injectors play a vital role in enhancing their effectiveness. Technological advancements in this field are also significant contributors to market growth, with innovative products like smart injectors and dual-head injectors expanding the product portfolio.

Moreover, the world's aging population is a key driver, as elderly individuals are more likely to require diagnostic imaging and related procedures. Increasing healthcare expenditure worldwide supports the adoption of advanced medical technologies, including contrast media injectors.

Favorable reimbursement policies make these procedures more accessible to patients. The use of contrast media injectors is expanding into veterinary medicine, opening up new market opportunities. The focus on early disease diagnosis and treatment is propelling the demand for diagnostic procedures, where contrast media injectors are essential.

Furthermore, rapid advancements in imaging technologies are increasing the effectiveness and accuracy of diagnostic procedures, further fueling the demand for contrast media injectors. The increasing number of regulatory approvals for contrast agents and the overall growth of the healthcare industry are additional factors contributing to the market's positive outlook and growth prospects.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global contrast media injectors market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global contrast media injectors market during 2023-2028?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global contrast media injectors market?
  • What are the key factors driving the global contrast media injectors market?
  • What is the breakup of the global contrast media injectors market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the global contrast media injectors market based on the injectors type?
  • What is the breakup of the global contrast media injectors market based on the application?
  • What is the breakup of the global contrast media injectors market based on the end user?
  • What are the key regions in the global contrast media injectors market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global contrast media injectors market?

Company Profiles

  • APOLLO RT Co. Ltd.
  • Bayer AG
  • Bracco Imaging S.p.A.
  • General Electric Company
  • Guerbet
  • Medtron AG
  • Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co. Ltd.
  • Sino Medical-Device Technology Co. Ltd.
  • ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

Key Market Segmentation:

Product Type Insights:

According to the report, the consumables segment accounted for the largest market share.

  • Consumables
  • Syringes
  • Tubes
  • Others
  • Injector Systems
  • CT Injectors
  • MRI Injectors
  • Angiography Injectors
  • Accessories

Injectors Type Insights:

According to the report, the single-head injectors segment accounted for the largest market share.

  • Single-head Injectors
  • Dual-head Injectors
  • Syringeless Injectors

Application Insights:

According to the report, the radiology segment accounted for the largest market share.

  • Radiology
  • Interventional Cardiology
  • Interventional Radiology

End Use Insights:

According to the report, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share.

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers
  • Diagnostics Imaging Centers

Regional Insights:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2n9bho

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Submarine-Launched Missile Market Research Report 2023: North America Takes Center Stage in the Global Submarine-Launched Missile Market to 2028

Submarine-Launched Missile Market Research Report 2023: North America Takes Center Stage in the Global Submarine-Launched Missile Market to 2028

The "Submarine-Launched Missile Market by Type (Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile, Sea-Launched Cruise Missile), Application, and Region...
UK's First National Total-Body PET Imaging Platform Boosts Demand for Expert PET Market Insights

UK's First National Total-Body PET Imaging Platform Boosts Demand for Expert PET Market Insights

As the UK takes a monumental leap towards advanced medical imaging with the unveiling of the National PET Imaging Platform (NPIP), industry...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.