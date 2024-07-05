Global Contrast Media Injectors Market to Reach USD 2.3 billion by 2029 driven by Automated Solutions | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96046959

Key Players in the Contrast Media Injectors Market: A Competitive Landscape

The contrast media injectors market is consolidated, with key players adopting strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions to maintain their market positions. As of 2023, the major players in this market include Bayer AG (Germany), Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy), Guerbet (France), Medtron AG (Germany), Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Nemoto Kyorindo (Japan).

Bayer AG (Germany): Global Leader in Radiology Business

Bayer Pharma, a subgroup of Bayer AG, focuses on the radiology business and operates in over 100 countries worldwide. The company offers digital solutions, injection systems, and contrast agents, along with related accessories and consumables for contrast media injectors. Bayer emphasizes R&D in pharmaceuticals to address high medical needs and leverages its global presence to maintain a strong market position.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy): Innovator in Diagnostic Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a global leader in diagnostic imaging. The company manufactures and commercializes contrast media injectors and software, including contrast agents. Bracco focuses on strategic collaborations and innovation for organic growth. Notably, Bracco partnered with Ulrich GmbH to market its MR injector in the US. The company operates manufacturing sites in multiple regions, maintaining a presence in over 100 countries with a robust R&D capability and strong product portfolio.

Guerbet (France): Pioneer in Contrast Media Injectors

Guerbet offers contrast media injectors and related accessories through its Diagnostic Imaging segment. The company prioritizes launching innovative solutions to enhance patient outcomes. Committed to R&D, Guerbet introduced OptiProtect 3S in 2021 to support imaging centers. Operating in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Guerbet distributes its products in about 80 countries, continually driving market growth through technological advancements and new product launches.

Product Segmentation: Consumables Lead the Market

The contrast media injectors market is segmented based on product into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. The consumables segment is expected to hold the major market share in 2023, driven by the cost-effectiveness of treatments and increasing awareness of the benefits of contrast-mediated procedures.

Type Segmentation: Dual-Head Injectors Dominate

By type, the market is segmented into dual-head, single-head, and syringeless injectors. In 2023, the dual-head segment held a significant market share, supported by a favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries and the advantages of dual-head injectors over other types.

Application Segmentation: Radiology Holds a Significant Share

The contrast media injectors market is segmented by application into interventional cardiology, radiology, and interventional radiology. In 2023, the radiology segment held a significant market share, driven by the growing global prevalence of cancer and increasing regulatory approvals of contrast agents.

End User Segmentation: Hospitals Lead the Market

Regarding end users, the market is fragmented into hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers. The hospitals segment attributed the major share of the market in 2023, driven by a rising focus on healthcare research and increasing funding opportunities from public and private organizations.

Geographical Insights: North America Leads with Significant Share

The contrast media injectors market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. In 2023, North America accounted for the major market share, followed by Europe and APAC. This significant share is attributed to the increasing installation of diagnostic imaging equipment, a rising number of contrast-mediated scans, a higher incidence of target diseases, and expanding research activities.

