Global Convenience Stores Retailing, 2017-2022: Market Size, Forecasts, Trends, and Competitive Landscape

Summary

Global retail sales through the convenience stores channel reached US$3,256 billion in 2017, rising 6.7% on 2016, and are projected to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period 2017-2022 to reach US$4,902 billion in 2022. Increasing consumer affinity towards smaller format stores that offer convenience is driving sales in the channel. Moreover, the global recovery in economic growth, coupled with rapid urbanization, has contributed considerably towards the growth of convenience stores in the past few years. Against this backdrop, convenience stores are projected to gain share of the total retail market. Sales through convenience stores reached 20.0% of the total retail sales in 2017 and are projected to gain share to 22.0% in 2022.



"Global Convenience Stores Retailing, 2017-2022", report published by GlobalData, provides analysis of current and forecast market data for Convenience store retail sales globally.



What else does this report offer?

- Current Convenience store market sizes and forecasts to 2022

- Market insights based on consumer trends and changing economic and demographic factors

- Convenience store retail sales and fastest-growing markets for Convenience stores

- Category level retail sales and forecast growth rates globally

- Competitive landscape covering market share of major Convenience store and their sales and trading update analysis, recent key events.



Scope

- Global convenience stores sales to reach US$4,902 billion in 2022

- Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region

- Food & grocery dominates channel with a forecast share of 93.6% in 2022

- Convenience retailers develop ranges in response to consumer lifestyle preferences

- Convenience retailers invest in new concept formats

- 7-Eleven takes the largest share of the convenience market.



Reasons to buy

Get immediate access to -

- Reliable Convenience store retail sales data globally for 2017 with forecasts for 2022 along with information on largest and fastest-growing markets to inform market expansion and to manage risk

- Explore an in-depth analysis of Convenience store retail sales data for major markets to identify target categories and develop growth plans

- Learn from Convenience store retail trends and market drivers to customize your entry/expansion approach

- Choose partners, understand the competition, with data and analysis of major Convenience store retailers, including market shares, trading performance, locations, travel retail strategy for each.



