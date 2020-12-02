Global Conventional and Alternative Pain Treatment Markets Report 2020-2025 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, Eli Lilly & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conventional and Alternative Pain Treatment Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for pain management. The geographical scope of this study is global. This study will address acute versus chronic pain, treatments, and regulatory issues facing healthcare workers. Also provided is detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.

Adjuvant treatment modalities cover a wide range of procedures and methods. Some of the more frequent modalities are discussed throughout the report.

Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, product use, and market forecasts.

Not covered in the report are drugs or devices that by treating the condition or disorder result in the relief of pain. These include treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis or other similar diseases. Treatments are only included for those that indicate a relief of pain symptoms associated with these conditions.

A comparison of treatment for the disease that naturally relieves the symptoms as compared to treatments for the relief of pain associated with the disease include -

Enbrel: Indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis.

Celebrex: Indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and the management of acute pain.

The report is also evaluated in terms of application, discussing market trends and performance for the following areas:

Surgical pain

Orthopedic and musculoskeletal pain

Migraine pain

Fibromyalgia pain

Cancer pain

Neuropathic pain

HIV/AIDS pain

Dental pain

General pain

Report Includes:

40 data tables and 43 additional tables

An overview of the global market for conventional and alternative pain treatments

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Country-specific data and analysis for the United States , Canada , Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , France , Germany , Italy , UK, Spain , Russia , Australia , China , Japan , and other emerging economies

, , , , , , , , UK, , , , , , and other emerging economies Patent study with significant patent allotments on pain treatments, application filings, and new drug approvals

Identification of companies best-positioned to meet the conventional and alternative pain management markets demand owing to their proprietary technologies, collaborations, M&As and other strategic alliances

Market share analysis of the leading biopharmaceutical companies and their key competitive landscape

Global market outlook of pain management services, types of pain, delivery methods, clinical trials, pain incidence/prevalence, reimbursement trends, R&D efforts, and treatment modalities

A detailed description of the market-leading companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, Eli Lilly & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Overview

Summary of the Major Markets

Competitive Structure and Market Share

Market Trends

Undertreatment Issues

Professional Pain Treatment Issues

Access to Care

FDA Requirements for Approval of Pain Therapies

Drug Delivery Systems

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

Pain Management Market Opportunity

Total Pain Treatment Market

History of Pain and Pain Treatment

The Perception of Pain

Types of Pain

Acute Pain

Chronic Pain

Physiological Pain Classifications

Assessment of Pain

Subjective

Objective

Diagnosis of Pain

How Pain is Treated

Opioid Pain Control

The Opioid Crisis: Addiction and Abuse

FDA Response to the Opioid Crisis-Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)

Opioid Treatment Challenges

Drug Delivery Systems

Oral and Extended Release

Topical and Transdermal

Intravenous

Intranasal

Patient-Controlled Analgesia

Iontophoresis

Electromechanical Transport

Pain Management Procedures: Steroids, Endoscopy, Fluoroscopy

Alternative Methods of Pain Management

Growing Trend in Cannabis Treatment for Pain

Adoption of Medical Cannabis: A Global Analysis

Laws and Legalization Trends

Claims in Effectiveness

Potency and Validation Testing Trends

Pain Management Services and Organizations

Home Care

Hospice

Hospitals

Pain Clinics

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Access to Palliative Care Around the World

Assessing the Need for Palliative Care

Market Influences and Indicators of Growth

Global Demographic Overview

Gender and Pain

Other Influences Determining How Pain is Felt among Individuals

Undertreatment Issues

Treatment of Pain and Issues Facing the Professional Segment

Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs

Availability of Medication

Government Intervention

Managed Care Pain Management Issues

Chapter 4 Pain Treatment Markets by Type

Overview

Market Summary

Pharmaceutical Pain Management

Pain Management Products

Acetaminophen and FDA Changes

Codeine in Cough and Cold Medications

Total Market

FDA Approval of Pain Therapies

Pharmaceutical Pipeline

Narcotic Analgesics

Non-narcotic Analgesics

Medical Cannabis

Antimigraine Agents

Anesthetics

Other CNS Therapies

Other Treatments

Pain Management Devices

FDA Approval of Pain Devices

Pain Management Device Market

Total Market

Stimulation Therapy

Physical Pain Treatment Modalities

Acupuncture/Acupressure

Ice (Cryotherapy)

Joint Mobilization

Manipulation

Massage

Traction

Radiation Therapy

Radio Frequency Neuroablation, Epiduroscopy

Surgery

Whirlpool Bath (Thermotherapy)

Psychological Pain Therapies

Tracking the Development of Complementary and Alternative Pain Control Methods

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Market Size and Growth

Surgical Pain Management

Orthopedic/Musculoskeletal Pain Management

Migraine Headache Pain Management

Fibromyalgia Pain

Cancer Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain

HIV/AIDS Related Pain

Burn Pain

Dental Pain

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Market Size and Growth

Global Health Indicators

Health Expenditures and GDP Review

Average Length of Stay

Markets by Global Region

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis and New Developments

Patent Analysis

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Type

Patent Review by Company

Patent Review by Country

Patent Review by Assignee

Impact of Generic Participation

Future of Pain Research

Selected Pain-Related Acquisitions, Alliances and Events

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Aphria Inc.

Assertio Therapeutics

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Baxter International

Bedrocan International

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

Boston Scientific Corp.

Collegium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cronos Group Inc.



Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Endo International Plc

Fresenius Kabi Ag

Glaxosmithkline

Grunenthal Gmbh

Gw Pharmaceuticals

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Medropharm Gmbh

Medtronic Plc

Merck & Co. Ltd.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Purdue Pharma Lp

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Chapter 9 Appendix: Terminology and Sources of Information

Pain Management Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Developers

U.S. Pain Societies and Associations

International Associations and Organizations

