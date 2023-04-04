Global Conversational AI in Healthcare Markets Report, 2021-2023 & 2027: Growth Opportunities Emerging with Chatbots, Ambient Voice with AI Transcription, & Voice with Human Transcription

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conversational AI in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study will explore both payer and provider healthcare organizations adopting conversational AI chatbots and voice applications.

Focus areas of analysis include segmenting and sizing the conversational AI in the healthcare market, forecasting revenue by type of conversational AI and global region, and identifying the main companies that provide solutions to healthcare organizations. The study concludes with a discussion of three top growth opportunities. The study period is 2021 to 2027.

The impact of the digital revolution continues to disrupt the healthcare industry. This includes evolving digital technological capabilities, new business models and marketing approaches, the healthcare consumerism trend, the changing regulatory environment, and competitive threats from new market entrants, such as digital-native companies - particularly start-ups and big tech.

Conversational artificial intelligence (AI), which consists of voice and text applications that automate human information gathering and communications, represents a growing opportunity for healthcare organizations to improve clinician efficiency, operational and administrative efficiency, healthcare quality and outcomes, and patient and clinical worker satisfaction.

Conversational AI is part of the digital front door in healthcare, which is the virtual manifestation of a healthcare organization.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Conversational AI in the Healthcare Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Chatbot Technology Adoption Forecast

Voice AI Technology Adoption Forecast

Digital Front Door supporting Technology Infrastructure across the Care Continuum

Noteworthy Opportunities

Key Competitors

Established Companies and Start-ups in the Healthcare Conversational AI Landscape

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast for Conversational AI in Healthcare

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis-AI Chatbots in Healthcare

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Voice AI in Healthcare

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Voice AI Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1-Chatbots

Growth Opportunity 2-Ambient Voice with AI Transcription

Growth Opportunity 3-Voice with Human Transcription

6. Next Steps

