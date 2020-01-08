Global Conversational AI Platforms Market Size was Valued at USD 2364 Million in 2018 and is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.75% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing numbers of messaging apps and voice assistants drive the conversational AI platform market. Many companies invest in chatbots and incorporate AI-based chatbots with websites to remain ahead of the competition, as customers prefer chatting as the primary mode of communication.

Conversational AI adoption is expected to grow further as more and more businesses are incorporating conversational AI systems into existing chat, communication and call centres to provide seamless interactivity and personalized experiences to improve customer engagement.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2T206/global-conversational-ai-platforms

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL CONVERSATIONAL AI PLATFORM MARKET

Growing number of messaging apps and voice assistant

Improving cost-effective options for creating chatbots.

Get Free Sample Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-2T206/global_conversational_ai_platforms_market

REGION WISE GLOBAL CONVERSATIONAL AI PLATFORM MARKET

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the global AI app conversational market. The acceptance of the conversational AI platform is the highest in this area with the involvement of the highest number of technology innovators and industry disruptors. The growing use of smart speakers, resulting in smart virtual assistant technology, drives the conversational AI platform market in North America .

accounted for the largest share of the global AI app conversational market. The acceptance of the conversational AI platform is the highest in this area with the involvement of the highest number of technology innovators and industry disruptors. The growing use of smart speakers, resulting in smart virtual assistant technology, drives the conversational AI platform market in . Due to increased initiatives and investment on AI, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth rate.

CONVERSATIONAL AI PLATFORMS MARKET SEGMENT BY REGIONS/COUNTRIES, THIS REPORT COVERS

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-2T206/global_conversational_ai_platforms_market

CONVERSATIONAL AI PLATFORMS MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

CONVERSATIONAL AI PLATFORMS MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, THE MARKET CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

THE STUDY OBJECTIVES OF THIS REPORT ARE:

To study and forecast the market size of Conversational AI Platforms in the global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Buy Now @ https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-2T206

REPORTS RELATED TO THE SUBSET OF CONVERSATIONAL AI PLATFORMS MARKET

GLOBAL CONVERSATIONAL AI MARKET OVERVIEW

Conversational Artificial Intelligence is a collection of technologies that allow computers to simulate real-time conversations.

Conversational AI plays a crucial role in Intelligent Virtual Agents(IVA). AI implementation in intelligent virtual agents can comprehend open conversations while contextualizing them to a case or scenario. Businesses exploit AI technology by using a combination of ML and NLU that allows IVA to be prepared for an accelerated time to market with industry-specific knowledge and unique business data. Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the global conversational AI market and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. This market's growth is due to a large number of established players.

This study focuses on the status of global conversational AI, future projections, opportunities for growth, key industry, and key players. The study aims to present the development of Conversational AI in the United States, Europe, and China.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26K333/conversational-ai-market

CONVERSATIONAL MARKETING SOFTWARE MARKET

In 2018, the global Conversational Marketing Software market size was 210 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 38.5% during 2019-2025.

USA is the largest countries of Conversational Marketing Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 41.1% of the global market in 2018, while Europe and Japan were about 31.34%, 7.16%. USA and Europe are now the key developers of Conversational Marketing Software. There are a few vendors developing Conversational Marketing Software in India, but the Indian market is still much smaller than the USA at present.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-3182/global-conversational-marketing-software-market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analyst can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/6 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH4wNXynaTZbiD5m92WQI4A

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

SOURCE Valuates Reports