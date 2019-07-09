Global Conveyor Belt Market Forecast to 2024 with Profiles of Key Players - Bando Chemical Industries, Fenner, Intralox, Volta Belting Technology, Fives

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conveyor Belt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global conveyor belt market reached a value of US$ 5.68 Billion in 2018.

A conveyor belt is primarily employed for carrying objects from one point to another. They are generally used for transportation in close distances, generally within a building, and in connecting assembly lines to the final inspection and packing lines. The material to be transported is placed on the belt and is carried to the end point, horizontally or along an inclined slope. This system comprises of two or more pulleys to rotate the belt in continuous circles. The high versatility, light weight nature, and cost-effectiveness have made conveyor belts highly popular across various industries.

A growing demand from the power, mining, and manufacturing industries represent one of the key factors driving the global conveyor belt market. As a result of heavy competition in the market, these industries are majorly reliant on efficient techniques to increase their productivity.

The demand for conveyor belts is also boosted by the growth of infrastructural activities and macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth. Another major market trend that is gaining momentum is the growing demand for eco-friendly conveyor belts with self-cleaning properties, which tend to improve the operational costs of the industries.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type into medium-weight conveyor belt, lightweight conveyor belt and heavyweight conveyor belt, wherein medium-weight conveyor belt is the most popular product type.

On the basis of end-use, the report is categorised into metallurgy industry, chemical industry, steel-making industry and others.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific represents the leading market, followed by North America and Europe .

represents the leading market, followed by and . Other major regions include Middle East and Africa , and Latin America .

and , and . On analysing the import-export scenario, it is found that the United States is the largest importer, and Germany is the largest exporter.

Owing to the above-mentioned forces, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 6.94 Billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.38% during 2019-2024.

How has the global conveyor belt market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global conveyor belt market?

What are the key end-use segments in the global conveyor belt market?

Which are the popular product types in the global conveyor belt market?

What are the import and export trends of conveyor belt?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global conveyor belt market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global conveyor belt market?

What is the structure of the global conveyor belt market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global conveyor belt market?

How is conveyor belt manufactured?

Bando Chemical Industries Ltd.

Fenner

Intralox

Volta Belting Technology Ltd

Fives

