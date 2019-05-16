Global Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Industry

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) in US$ Thousand.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621743/?utm_source=PRN



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Types: Articulated-Arm Machine, Bridge-Type Machine, Gantry-Type Machine, and Horizontal-Arm Machine. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Accurate Sales & Services Pvt. Ltd.

- Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC

- Chien Wei Precise Technology Co. Ltd.

- Dukin Co., Ltd.

- FARO Technologies, Inc.

- Helmel Engineering Products, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621743/?utm_source=PRN



COORDINATE MEASURING MACHINES (CMM) MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Future of Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs)

Portable CMMs Take Dimensional Measurement Activity from Quality Laboratories onto Production Floor

Quintessential Growth Factors for CMM Market

Higher Levels of Awareness among End-Users

Demand for High Accuracy Devices Drive the Market

Trend towards Miniaturization

Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Industrial & Manufacturing Production Promise Stronger Growth for Metrology Equipment and CMMs

Table 1: Strengthening GDP Recovery Bodes Well for Favorable Growth of Gears, Drives and Speed Changers: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016 through 2019 by Country/ Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market Outlook





3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for CMM Market in Developing Countries

Automobile Sector Key to Automated CMMs Demand

Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand

Table 3: Global Automotive Production Statistics: 2011-2

(in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aerospace & Defense Sector Offers Growth Opportunities for CMM

Advent of Smaller Field-of-View Laser Sensors - A Boon to the Aircraft Industry

Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Growing Penetration of CMMs in the Medical Device Sector

Portable CMMs Continue to Rise in Demand

Table 4: Global Portable CMM Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of PCMMs by Price Segments - Low range, Mid range and Premium range (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Articulated Arm Machines Market to Grow

Optical CMMs Gain Rapid Popularity

Macro CMMs Steal the Show

Expanding CMM Capabilities Drive Adoption

Software Upgrades and Probes Keep the Market Ticking

Automated CMMs: The New 'It' in Dimensional Metrology

Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Technology Reduces Set-Up Time of Coordinate Measuring Machine

Optical CMM for Automatic Measurement of Small Cast Parts

Rise of Optical Scanners

Emergence of Multi-Axis Industrial Robot

Portable Articulated Arm

On-Machine Probing

Comparative Gauging

Computed Tomography

Automated Metrology Software

Recent Metrology Software Advancements

Altera CMM

CMM-Manager Metrology Software Version 3.4

Aberlink 3D Software

The DeMeet-A7 Measuring Machine

Coord3 Benchmark™ Hybrid CMM

HOTEYE™-Based CMM

CMM with Reverse Engineering

CMM Verification Gains Prevalence

Market Challenges

Competition from Advanced Measurement Technologies - A Challenge for CMM

High Average Replacement Rate

Temperature Maintenance Remains a Challenge

Technological Shortcomings Hinder Applications in Micrometrology

Future Role of CMM Expected to Change





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Metrology- The Science of Measurement

Metrology Equipment

Contact Metrological Equipment

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) - An Insight

Why CMM?

Non-Contact Metrological Equipment

Laser Scanners

Types of Laser Scanners

Single Laser Scanners

Cross Scanners

Handheld Scanners

Comparison of Metrology Technologies

Benefits of Integrating Laser Scanning with CMMs

A Peep into the History of CMMs

Development of Tactile Probes and Sensors

Major CMM Components

Measuring Software

Control and Calibration Systems

Measuring Probe

Tip Sensing

Touch Probes

3-Axis Contact Scanners

5-Axis Contact Scanners

Broader Classification of CMM

Articulated Arm Machines

Bridge Type Machines

Gantry Type Machines

Horizontal Arm Machines

Cantilever Machines

CMM Applications

Pre-Purchase Criteria for CMMs





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Industry Consolidation

Pricing Remains the Core Competitive Variable

Growing Focus on Add-on Services

Manufacturers Focus on Customized Solutions to Increase ROI

CMM Vendors Offer Dedicated Controllers and Software Solutions

5.1 Focus on Select Key Players

Accurate Sales & Services Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC (USA)

Chien Wei Precise Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Dukin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Helmel Engineering Products, Inc. (USA)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

INSPECT 3D (France)

ITP Group (UK)

Metrologic Group S.A (France)

Metronor AS (Norway)

Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

Renishaw plc. (UK)

Sipcon Instrument Industries (India)

Tarus Products Inc. (USA)

Trimek (Spain)

WENZEL Group (Germany)

5.2 Product Launches/Introductions

Hexagon Launches Global S Coordinate Measuring Machine

Hexagon Launches New 360° FMC-Tracker

Hexagon Launches Customizable Benchtop Optiv Performance 322 CMM

LK Metrology Launches Altera "S" Multi-Purpose Compact CMM

ZEISS Unveils Quality Systems and CT Solutions

Nikon Metrology Launches CMM-Manager Version 3.8

Alicona Launches µCMM OPTICAL Coordinate Measuring System

Creaform Launches CUBE-R Automated Dimensional Inspection Solution

Stäubli Robotics and Metrologic Group Develops Metrolog X4 i- Robot

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Launches GLOBAL S CMM Series

Wenzel Launches SF87 CMM

CyberOptics Launches SQ3000™ 3D CMM and CyberCMM™

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Announces the Extension of HTA Solutions

Faro Technologies Launches Quantum-S FaroArm CMM

Werth Messtechnik Launches New TomoCheck HA 200 CMM

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Releases AICON MoveInspect XR8 CMM

NIST Launches Xenos CMM

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Unveils GLOBAL EVO CMM

Perceptron Launches Perceptron EXPERT CMM

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Hexagon Acquires External-Array Software

Hexagon to Acquire NEXTSENSE

ASF Metrology to Acquire Nikon Metrology's CMM Business

TARUS Partners with HAIMER

Stäubli Robotics Partners with Metrologic Group for Coordinate Measuring Robot





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World 14-Year Perspective for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Type - Articulated-Arm Machine, Bridge-Type Machine, Gantry-Type Machine and Horizontal-Arm Machine Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Type - Articulated-Arm Machine, Bridge-Type Machine, Gantry-Type Machine and Horizontal-Arm Machine Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Articulated-Arm Machine, Bridge-Type Machine, Gantry-Type Machine and Horizontal-Arm Machine Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Domestic Manufacturing Looks Up - Promises Steady Growth Prospects for CMM

Automotive and Aerospace Manufacturing Drives Demand

Quality Control Spending in Manufacturing Sector

Table 11: US Manufacturing Sector Spending on Quality Assurance & Control (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Total Spending by Segments - Hardware, Software, and Services (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: US Manufacturing Sector Hardware Spending (2018E): Percentage Breakdown by Segments - CNC CMMs, Surface Measurement Devices, Handheld Devices, Manual CMMs, Environmental Testers, Calibration Devices, Special & Fixed Tooling Gauges, Multi-sensor CMMs, DNC CMM and Hardness Testers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: US Manufacturing Sector Spending on Quality Control Services (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Segments - Calibration, Registration & Certification, Lab Testing, Quality Management and Materials Testing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: US Manufacturing Sector Software Spending (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Segments - Data Collection, SPC, CMM Simulation & Programming, Calibration and Document Control & Management (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 15: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: The US Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 17: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Canadian Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Leading Machine Tool Producer Offers Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Japanese Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

Market Analysis

Table 21: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: European Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: European 14-Year Perspective for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 24: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: French Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Well Established Industrial/Manufacturing Sector Makes Germany a Major Market for CMM

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: German Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 28: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Italian Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 30: The UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: The UK Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 32: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Spanish Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 34: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Russian Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 36: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Immense Growth Potential Offered by Emerging Nations

Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Spurs Demand in Asia- Pacific Markets

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Steady Growth in End-Use Sectors Drive Demand

China: The World's Manufacturing Hub!

Automotive Sector Drives Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Chinese Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Industrial Base Makes India a Lucrative Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Indian Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 South Korea

Market Analysis

Table 45: South Korean Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: South Korean Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.4 Taiwan

Market Analysis

Table 47: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Taiwanese Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 49: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Middle-East & Africa

Market Analysis

Table 52: The Middle East & African Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: The Middle East & African Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 54: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Latin American Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 57: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Brazilian Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 59: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 67) The United States (19) Canada (2) Japan (3) Europe (32) - France (2) - Germany (10) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621743/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

