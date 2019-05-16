Global Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Industry
May 16, 2019, 07:54 ET
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) in US$ Thousand.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Types: Articulated-Arm Machine, Bridge-Type Machine, Gantry-Type Machine, and Horizontal-Arm Machine. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Accurate Sales & Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC
- Chien Wei Precise Technology Co. Ltd.
- Dukin Co., Ltd.
- FARO Technologies, Inc.
- Helmel Engineering Products, Inc.
COORDINATE MEASURING MACHINES (CMM) MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Future of Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs)
Portable CMMs Take Dimensional Measurement Activity from Quality Laboratories onto Production Floor
Quintessential Growth Factors for CMM Market
Higher Levels of Awareness among End-Users
Demand for High Accuracy Devices Drive the Market
Trend towards Miniaturization
Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Industrial & Manufacturing Production Promise Stronger Growth for Metrology Equipment and CMMs
Table 1: Strengthening GDP Recovery Bodes Well for Favorable Growth of Gears, Drives and Speed Changers: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016 through 2019 by Country/ Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Market Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth
Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for CMM Market in Developing Countries
Automobile Sector Key to Automated CMMs Demand
Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand
Table 3: Global Automotive Production Statistics: 2011-2
(in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aerospace & Defense Sector Offers Growth Opportunities for CMM
Advent of Smaller Field-of-View Laser Sensors - A Boon to the Aircraft Industry
Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects
Growing Penetration of CMMs in the Medical Device Sector
Portable CMMs Continue to Rise in Demand
Table 4: Global Portable CMM Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of PCMMs by Price Segments - Low range, Mid range and Premium range (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Articulated Arm Machines Market to Grow
Optical CMMs Gain Rapid Popularity
Macro CMMs Steal the Show
Expanding CMM Capabilities Drive Adoption
Software Upgrades and Probes Keep the Market Ticking
Automated CMMs: The New 'It' in Dimensional Metrology
Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Technology Reduces Set-Up Time of Coordinate Measuring Machine
Optical CMM for Automatic Measurement of Small Cast Parts
Rise of Optical Scanners
Emergence of Multi-Axis Industrial Robot
Portable Articulated Arm
On-Machine Probing
Comparative Gauging
Computed Tomography
Automated Metrology Software
Recent Metrology Software Advancements
Altera CMM
CMM-Manager Metrology Software Version 3.4
Aberlink 3D Software
The DeMeet-A7 Measuring Machine
Coord3 Benchmark™ Hybrid CMM
HOTEYE™-Based CMM
CMM with Reverse Engineering
CMM Verification Gains Prevalence
Market Challenges
Competition from Advanced Measurement Technologies - A Challenge for CMM
High Average Replacement Rate
Temperature Maintenance Remains a Challenge
Technological Shortcomings Hinder Applications in Micrometrology
Future Role of CMM Expected to Change
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Metrology- The Science of Measurement
Metrology Equipment
Contact Metrological Equipment
Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) - An Insight
Why CMM?
Non-Contact Metrological Equipment
Laser Scanners
Types of Laser Scanners
Single Laser Scanners
Cross Scanners
Handheld Scanners
Comparison of Metrology Technologies
Benefits of Integrating Laser Scanning with CMMs
A Peep into the History of CMMs
Development of Tactile Probes and Sensors
Major CMM Components
Measuring Software
Control and Calibration Systems
Measuring Probe
Tip Sensing
Touch Probes
3-Axis Contact Scanners
5-Axis Contact Scanners
Broader Classification of CMM
Articulated Arm Machines
Bridge Type Machines
Gantry Type Machines
Horizontal Arm Machines
Cantilever Machines
CMM Applications
Pre-Purchase Criteria for CMMs
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Industry Consolidation
Pricing Remains the Core Competitive Variable
Growing Focus on Add-on Services
Manufacturers Focus on Customized Solutions to Increase ROI
CMM Vendors Offer Dedicated Controllers and Software Solutions
5.1 Focus on Select Key Players
Accurate Sales & Services Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC (USA)
Chien Wei Precise Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
Dukin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Helmel Engineering Products, Inc. (USA)
Hexagon AB (Sweden)
INSPECT 3D (France)
ITP Group (UK)
Metrologic Group S.A (France)
Metronor AS (Norway)
Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)
Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)
Renishaw plc. (UK)
Sipcon Instrument Industries (India)
Tarus Products Inc. (USA)
Trimek (Spain)
WENZEL Group (Germany)
5.2 Product Launches/Introductions
Hexagon Launches Global S Coordinate Measuring Machine
Hexagon Launches New 360° FMC-Tracker
Hexagon Launches Customizable Benchtop Optiv Performance 322 CMM
LK Metrology Launches Altera "S" Multi-Purpose Compact CMM
ZEISS Unveils Quality Systems and CT Solutions
Nikon Metrology Launches CMM-Manager Version 3.8
Alicona Launches µCMM OPTICAL Coordinate Measuring System
Creaform Launches CUBE-R Automated Dimensional Inspection Solution
Stäubli Robotics and Metrologic Group Develops Metrolog X4 i- Robot
Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Launches GLOBAL S CMM Series
Wenzel Launches SF87 CMM
CyberOptics Launches SQ3000™ 3D CMM and CyberCMM™
Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Announces the Extension of HTA Solutions
Faro Technologies Launches Quantum-S FaroArm CMM
Werth Messtechnik Launches New TomoCheck HA 200 CMM
Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Releases AICON MoveInspect XR8 CMM
NIST Launches Xenos CMM
Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Unveils GLOBAL EVO CMM
Perceptron Launches Perceptron EXPERT CMM
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Hexagon Acquires External-Array Software
Hexagon to Acquire NEXTSENSE
ASF Metrology to Acquire Nikon Metrology's CMM Business
TARUS Partners with HAIMER
Stäubli Robotics Partners with Metrologic Group for Coordinate Measuring Robot
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: World Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World 14-Year Perspective for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Type - Articulated-Arm Machine, Bridge-Type Machine, Gantry-Type Machine and Horizontal-Arm Machine Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Type - Articulated-Arm Machine, Bridge-Type Machine, Gantry-Type Machine and Horizontal-Arm Machine Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Articulated-Arm Machine, Bridge-Type Machine, Gantry-Type Machine and Horizontal-Arm Machine Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Domestic Manufacturing Looks Up - Promises Steady Growth Prospects for CMM
Automotive and Aerospace Manufacturing Drives Demand
Quality Control Spending in Manufacturing Sector
Table 11: US Manufacturing Sector Spending on Quality Assurance & Control (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Total Spending by Segments - Hardware, Software, and Services (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: US Manufacturing Sector Hardware Spending (2018E): Percentage Breakdown by Segments - CNC CMMs, Surface Measurement Devices, Handheld Devices, Manual CMMs, Environmental Testers, Calibration Devices, Special & Fixed Tooling Gauges, Multi-sensor CMMs, DNC CMM and Hardness Testers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: US Manufacturing Sector Spending on Quality Control Services (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Segments - Calibration, Registration & Certification, Lab Testing, Quality Management and Materials Testing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: US Manufacturing Sector Software Spending (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Segments - Data Collection, SPC, CMM Simulation & Programming, Calibration and Document Control & Management (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 15: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: The US Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 17: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Canadian Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Leading Machine Tool Producer Offers Opportunities
B.Market Analytics
Table 19: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Japanese Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
Market Analysis
Table 21: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: European Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: European 14-Year Perspective for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 24: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: French Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Well Established Industrial/Manufacturing Sector Makes Germany a Major Market for CMM
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: German Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 28: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Italian Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 30: The UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: The UK Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 32: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Spanish Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 34: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Russian Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 36: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Immense Growth Potential Offered by Emerging Nations
Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Spurs Demand in Asia- Pacific Markets
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Steady Growth in End-Use Sectors Drive Demand
China: The World's Manufacturing Hub!
Automotive Sector Drives Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Chinese Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Industrial Base Makes India a Lucrative Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Indian Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 South Korea
Market Analysis
Table 45: South Korean Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: South Korean Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.4 Taiwan
Market Analysis
Table 47: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Taiwanese Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 49: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Middle-East & Africa
Market Analysis
Table 52: The Middle East & African Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: The Middle East & African Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 54: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Latin American Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
Table 57: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Brazilian Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 59: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 67) The United States (19) Canada (2) Japan (3) Europe (32) - France (2) - Germany (10) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
