Global Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Bridge-Type Machine, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Bridge-Type Machine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621743/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$42.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bridge-Type Machine will reach a market size of US$120.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$382.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accurate Sales & Services Pvt. Ltd.

Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC

Chien Wei Precise Technology Co. Ltd.

Dukin Co., Ltd.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Helmel Engineering Products, Inc.

Hexagon AB

INSPECT 3D

ITP Group

Metrologic Group S.A

Metronor AS

Mitutoyo Corp.

Nikon Metrology NV

Renishaw plc.

Sipcon Instrument Industries

Tarus Products Inc.

Trimek

WENZEL Group

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621743/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Future of Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs)

Portable CMMs Take Dimensional Measurement Activity from

Quality Laboratories onto Production Floor

Quintessential Growth Factors for CMM Market

Higher Levels of Awareness among End-Users

Demand for High Accuracy Devices Drive the Market

Trend towards Miniaturization

Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Industrial &

Manufacturing Production Promise Stronger Growth for Metrology

Equipment and CMMs

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Accurate Sales & Services Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC (USA)

Chien Wei Precise Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Dukin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Helmel Engineering Products, Inc. (USA)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

INSPECT 3D (France)

ITP Group (UK)

Metrologic Group S.A (France)

Metronor AS (Norway)

Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

Renishaw plc. (UK)

Sipcon Instrument Industries (India)

Tarus Products Inc. (USA)

Trimek (Spain)

WENZEL Group (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for CMM

Market in Developing Countries

Automobile Sector Key to Automated CMMs Demand

Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand

Aerospace & Defense Sector Offers Growth Opportunities for CMM

Advent of Smaller Field-of-View Laser Sensors - A Boon to the

Aircraft Industry

Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Growing Penetration of CMMs in the Medical Device Sector

Portable CMMs Continue to Rise in Demand

Articulated Arm Machines Market to Grow

Optical CMMs Gain Rapid Popularity

Macro CMMs Steal the Show

Expanding CMM Capabilities Drive Adoption

Software Upgrades and Probes Keep the Market Ticking

Automated CMMs: The New 'It' in Dimensional Metrology

Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Technology Reduces Set-Up Time of Coordinate Measuring Machine

Optical CMM for Automatic Measurement of Small Cast Parts

Rise of Optical Scanners

Emergence of Multi-Axis Industrial Robot

Portable Articulated Arm

On-Machine Probing

Comparative Gauging

Comparative Gauging

Automated Metrology Software

Recent Metrology Software Advancements

CMM Verification Gains Prevalence

Market Challenges





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Bridge-Type Machine (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Bridge-Type Machine (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Bridge-Type Machine (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Articulated-Arm Machine (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Articulated-Arm Machine (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Articulated-Arm Machine (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Horizontal-Arm Machine (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Horizontal-Arm Machine (Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Horizontal-Arm Machine (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Gantry-Type Machine (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Gantry-Type Machine (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Gantry-Type Machine (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 17: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the

United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 18: United States Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 21: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Coordinate Measuring Machines

(CMM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 26: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Table 28: European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 32: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Europe

in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in France

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: French Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Coordinate Measuring

Machines (CMM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Spanish Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 48: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Russia

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 51: Russian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:

2018-2025

Table 53: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Australian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Indian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 66: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coordinate Measuring

Machines (CMM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines

(CMM) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 74: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:

2018-2025

Table 80: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Brazil

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Mexican Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Coordinate Measuring Machines

(CMM) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 89: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Coordinate Measuring Machines

(CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 95: The Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 96: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Coordinate Measuring Machines

(CMM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Iranian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Israel

in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Coordinate Measuring Machines

(CMM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:

2009-2017

Table 108: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines

(CMM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:

2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines

(CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Africa

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 114: African Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 58

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621743/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

