Global Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Industry
Feb 21, 2020, 10:05 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Bridge-Type Machine, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Bridge-Type Machine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$42.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bridge-Type Machine will reach a market size of US$120.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$382.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Accurate Sales & Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC
- Chien Wei Precise Technology Co. Ltd.
- Dukin Co., Ltd.
- FARO Technologies, Inc.
- Helmel Engineering Products, Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- INSPECT 3D
- ITP Group
- Metrologic Group S.A
- Metronor AS
- Mitutoyo Corp.
- Nikon Metrology NV
- Renishaw plc.
- Sipcon Instrument Industries
- Tarus Products Inc.
- Trimek
- WENZEL Group
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Future of Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs)
Portable CMMs Take Dimensional Measurement Activity from
Quality Laboratories onto Production Floor
Quintessential Growth Factors for CMM Market
Higher Levels of Awareness among End-Users
Demand for High Accuracy Devices Drive the Market
Trend towards Miniaturization
Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Industrial &
Manufacturing Production Promise Stronger Growth for Metrology
Equipment and CMMs
Global Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Accurate Sales & Services Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC (USA)
Chien Wei Precise Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
Dukin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Helmel Engineering Products, Inc. (USA)
Hexagon AB (Sweden)
INSPECT 3D (France)
ITP Group (UK)
Metrologic Group S.A (France)
Metronor AS (Norway)
Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)
Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)
Renishaw plc. (UK)
Sipcon Instrument Industries (India)
Tarus Products Inc. (USA)
Trimek (Spain)
WENZEL Group (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth
Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for CMM
Market in Developing Countries
Automobile Sector Key to Automated CMMs Demand
Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand
Aerospace & Defense Sector Offers Growth Opportunities for CMM
Advent of Smaller Field-of-View Laser Sensors - A Boon to the
Aircraft Industry
Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects
Growing Penetration of CMMs in the Medical Device Sector
Portable CMMs Continue to Rise in Demand
Articulated Arm Machines Market to Grow
Optical CMMs Gain Rapid Popularity
Macro CMMs Steal the Show
Expanding CMM Capabilities Drive Adoption
Software Upgrades and Probes Keep the Market Ticking
Automated CMMs: The New 'It' in Dimensional Metrology
Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Technology Reduces Set-Up Time of Coordinate Measuring Machine
Optical CMM for Automatic Measurement of Small Cast Parts
Rise of Optical Scanners
Emergence of Multi-Axis Industrial Robot
Portable Articulated Arm
On-Machine Probing
Comparative Gauging
Comparative Gauging
Automated Metrology Software
Recent Metrology Software Advancements
CMM Verification Gains Prevalence
Market Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Bridge-Type Machine (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Bridge-Type Machine (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Bridge-Type Machine (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Articulated-Arm Machine (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Articulated-Arm Machine (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Articulated-Arm Machine (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Horizontal-Arm Machine (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Horizontal-Arm Machine (Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Horizontal-Arm Machine (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Gantry-Type Machine (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Gantry-Type Machine (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Gantry-Type Machine (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 17: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the
United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 18: United States Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 21: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Coordinate Measuring Machines
(CMM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 26: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Table 28: European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in France
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: French Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Coordinate Measuring
Machines (CMM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Russia
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:
2018-2025
Table 53: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 66: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coordinate Measuring
Machines (CMM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coordinate Measuring Machines
(CMM) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 74: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:
2018-2025
Table 80: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Brazil
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Coordinate Measuring Machines
(CMM) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 89: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Coordinate Measuring Machines
(CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 95: The Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 96: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Coordinate Measuring Machines
(CMM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Israel
in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Coordinate Measuring Machines
(CMM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 108: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines
(CMM) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:
2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Coordinate Measuring Machines
(CMM) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market in Africa
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
