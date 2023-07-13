Global Copper Clad Laminates Market 2023: Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Processes Drive Growth

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Copper Clad Laminates Market by Application (Computers, Communication Systems, Consumer Appliances, Vehicle electronics, Healthcare Devices), Product Type (Rigid, Flexible), Reinforcement Material Type, Resin Type, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global copper clad laminates market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated value of USD 16.4 billion in 2022, projected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2027.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Copper clad laminates find widespread applications in communication systems, electronics, automotive, and more, offering properties such as electrical insulation, fire retardancy, waterproofing, high strength, and high modulus.

The rigid copper clad laminates segment dominates the market and is projected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Rigid laminates are extensively used in communication systems, electronics, and automotive applications, providing essential properties such as electrical insulation, fire retardancy, and high strength. The rising adoption of rigid copper clad laminates in these industries will drive the demand for this segment in the coming years.

Communication systems emerge as the largest application segment for copper clad laminates, accounting for the highest market share. With the increasing growth of computers, laptops, and drones, the demand for copper clad laminates in communication systems is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Epoxy is the most widely used resin in copper clad laminates, holding the highest market share. Its application in communication systems, IT hardware, and consumer appliances is driven by its desirable properties, including good flame resistance, high anti-tracking capabilities, and dimensional stability. The increasing demand from these sectors will propel the growth of the epoxy segment in the copper clad laminates market.

Among reinforcement materials, the glass fiber sector holds the largest market share. With the expanding electronics industry, copper clad laminates find extensive use in electronic products, providing enhanced performance and cost-effectiveness. The growing electronics sector will drive the growth of the glass fiber segment in the copper clad laminates market.

Premium Insights

Rising Demand from Electronics Industry to Drive Copper Clad Laminates Market Growth

China Accounted for Largest Share of Copper Clad Laminates Market

South Africa to Register Highest CAGR in Copper Clad Laminates Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growth in 5G infrastructure development

Rising use of printed circuit boards (PCBs) across various applications

Technological advancements in the electronics sector

Restraints:

Rising raw material prices

Opportunities:

Technological shift in the automotive sector

Challenges:

Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

Disruptions in the supply chain due to the global chip shortage

Companies Mentioned

AGC Inc.

Chang Chun Group

Current Inc.

Dhan Laminates Pvt Ltd.

Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Goldenmax International Technology Ltd.

Guangzhou Guangyou Electronics Co. Ltd.

Haikou Haojinghui Industrial Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Liansheng Insulation Co. Ltd.

Isola Group

Iteq Corporation

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Rogers Corporation

Shandong Jinbao Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shandong Senrong New Materials Co. Ltd.

Shengyi Technology Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Bakelite High Performance Plastics (SBHPP)

Taiwan Union Technology Corporation

Thai Laminate Manufacturer Co. Ltd. (TLM)

Tongling Haorong Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Chifeng Metal Products Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Grace Electron

Zhejiang Jigao Electron Industrial Co. Ltd.

These companies are actively engaged in strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and product developments to strengthen their market presence and cater to the growing demand for copper clad laminates.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rofpaj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets