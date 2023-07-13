Global Copper Clad Laminates Market 2023: Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Processes Drive Growth

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Copper Clad Laminates Market by Application (Computers, Communication Systems, Consumer Appliances, Vehicle electronics, Healthcare Devices), Product Type (Rigid, Flexible), Reinforcement Material Type, Resin Type, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global copper clad laminates market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated value of USD 16.4 billion in 2022, projected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2027.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Copper clad laminates find widespread applications in communication systems, electronics, automotive, and more, offering properties such as electrical insulation, fire retardancy, waterproofing, high strength, and high modulus.

The rigid copper clad laminates segment dominates the market and is projected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Rigid laminates are extensively used in communication systems, electronics, and automotive applications, providing essential properties such as electrical insulation, fire retardancy, and high strength. The rising adoption of rigid copper clad laminates in these industries will drive the demand for this segment in the coming years.

Communication systems emerge as the largest application segment for copper clad laminates, accounting for the highest market share. With the increasing growth of computers, laptops, and drones, the demand for copper clad laminates in communication systems is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Epoxy is the most widely used resin in copper clad laminates, holding the highest market share. Its application in communication systems, IT hardware, and consumer appliances is driven by its desirable properties, including good flame resistance, high anti-tracking capabilities, and dimensional stability. The increasing demand from these sectors will propel the growth of the epoxy segment in the copper clad laminates market.

Among reinforcement materials, the glass fiber sector holds the largest market share. With the expanding electronics industry, copper clad laminates find extensive use in electronic products, providing enhanced performance and cost-effectiveness. The growing electronics sector will drive the growth of the glass fiber segment in the copper clad laminates market.

Premium Insights

  • Rising Demand from Electronics Industry to Drive Copper Clad Laminates Market Growth
  • China Accounted for Largest Share of Copper Clad Laminates Market
  • South Africa to Register Highest CAGR in Copper Clad Laminates Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

  • Growth in 5G infrastructure development
  • Rising use of printed circuit boards (PCBs) across various applications
  • Technological advancements in the electronics sector

Restraints:

  • Rising raw material prices

Opportunities:

  • Technological shift in the automotive sector

Challenges:

  • Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Disruptions in the supply chain due to the global chip shortage

These companies are actively engaged in strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and product developments to strengthen their market presence and cater to the growing demand for copper clad laminates.

