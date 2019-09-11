Global Copper Mining Markets Report 2019 Featuring Codelco, Glencore, BHP Billiton, Southern Copper, Freeport

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Mining Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The copper ore mining market consists of sales of copper ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine copper ores. The industry includes establishments carrying out activities such as developing mine sites and preparing copper ores and recovering copper concentrates through precipitation, leaching and elector wining copper ores.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global copper mining market, accounting for 55% of the market in 2018. South America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global copper mining market. Africa was the smallest region in the global copper mining market.

Autonomous drilling systems are being implemented by the copper mining industries to enhance safety, efficiency and productivity. This technology is being used to accurately identify drill location and drill production blast holes more effectively using advanced levelling technologies. Blasting can also be monitored from remote locations, thereby significantly reducing safety and health concerns. For instance, BHP Billiton is using Pit Viper 271 rotary blasthole drill rigs for its mining operations in Western Australia.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Copper Mining Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Copper Mining Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Copper Mining Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Copper Mining Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Copper Mining Market Trends And Strategies



8. Copper Mining Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Copper Mining Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Copper Mining Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Copper Mining Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Copper Mining Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Copper Mining Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Copper Mining Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Refining Industry

10.1.2. Metal Processing Industry

10.1.3. Chemical Industry

10.1.4. Others



11. Copper Mining Market Metrics

11.1. Copper Mining Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Copper Mining Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned

Codelco

Glencore

BHP Billiton

Southern Copper

Freeport

