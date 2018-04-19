Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Copper Pipes and Tubes in Thousand Tons.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 141 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Cerro Flow Products LLC
- Fabrika bakarnih cevi Majdanpek
- Foshan Shunde Lecong Hengxin Copper Tube Factory
- Foshan Huahong Copper Tube Co., Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.
COPPER PIPES AND TUBES MCP-1754 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definition and Scope of Study
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Copper Pipes and Tubes: A Prelude
Positive Scenario across End-Use Sectors Drives Market Momentum
Table 1: Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market by End-Use Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for HVAC, Industrial, Plumbing, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Current & Future Analysis
China - The Largest Consumer
Table 2: Leading Exporters of Refined Copper Tubes And Pipes: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players
Chinese Manufacturers Expand Presence
Consolidation Gathers Steam
Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Copper Pipes and Tubes Market (2014-2017)
Manufacturers Focus on Distribution Networks
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Rise in Demand for Special Types of Tubes
Innovation in Tube Designs Drive Better Performance in Heat Exchangers
Positive Growth in Demand for Heat Exchangers to Drive Opportunities
Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR): A Major Segment for Copper Pipes & Tubes
Copper Pipes & Tubes Help Implement Longer Lasting Plumbing Systems
Bactericidal Property Support Use of Copper Tubes in Water Distribution Systems
Copper Tubes Gain Prominence in Heating Systems
Direct-Exchange Geothermal Climate Control Systems
Condensing Tank-less Gas Water Heaters
Solar Thermal Systems
Waste Heat Recovery Systems
Copper Tubes Assume Critical Importance in Medical Gas Systems
List of Select Medical Gases & their Applications in Healthcare Facilities
Copper Tubes in Soft/Ductile and Rigid Versions Attract Wider Demand
Plastic-Coated Copper Tubes Suffice the Needs of Aggressive Environments
PVC-Coated Copper Tube
Copper Tubes Benefit from Large Opportunities in the Automotive Sector
Opportunity Indicators
Table 3: Global Production of Passenger Cars (in 'Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Press-Connect and Push-Connect Fittings Gain Prominence
Substitution: A Major Threat for Copper Pipes & Tubes
Key Substitute Materials
Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX)
Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)
Flat Aluminum Tubes
Aluminum Plastic Composite Pipes
Corrugated Stainless Steel Tubing (CSST)
Market Experiences Volatility in Copper Prices
Rise on Volumes of Pipes & Tubes Made from Recycled Copper
Long term Growth Drivers
Improved Economy Prospects Drive optimism
Table 4: World Real GDP Growth Rates (in %) by Country/Region for the Years 2017 to 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 2018 (January) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
Table 6: World Construction Output by Country/ Region (2016 vs 2022) (in US$ Trillion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Definition
Copper Tubes - An Overview
Types of Copper Tubes
Minibore
Pancake Coil
Level Wound Coil
Straight Tube
Advantages
Limitations
Labor Intensive
Hazardous with Acidic Water
Contamination
Susceptible to Failure
Other Disadvantages
Copper Tube Sizes
Copper Tube Standards
Type K, L, M Tubes
ACR Tubes
DWV Tubes
Medical Gas Tubes
Joining Methods
Soldering
Brazing
Other Joining Methods
Press-Connect and Push-Connect Joining
End-Use Applications
Air Conditioning & Refrigeration
Direct-Exchange Geothermal Cooling/Heating
Domestic Water Service & Distribution
Drain, Waste and Vent (DWV)
Fire Sprinklers
Copper Fuel Gas Systems
Plumbing & Heating Systems
Plumbing
Heating
Medical Gas Systems
Snow Melting Systems
Solar Systems
Irrigation and Agricultural Sprinkler Systems
Recycled Copper Scrap - Major Constituent of Water Tubes
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
OmegaFlex® Unveils MediTrac® for Medical Tubing Applications (USA)
Wieland-Werke Rolls Out New Copper Tube Products
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ELVAL and HALCOR Merge to Form ELVALHALCOR S.A.
Luvata Sells North American Tubes Business to Waybill USA
A.J. Oster Acquires Alumet Supply
Wieland Acquires Wolverine's US Tube Business
Luvata to Sell Tubes Buiness in Asia to Hailiang
Mueller Industries Acquires New Copper Tube Mill
Cupori Group Acquires KME France
Nordic Capital to Divest Luvata's Heat Transfer Solutions Unit
Mueller Industries to Acquire Majority Stake in Jungwoo Metal
GD COPPER (Mexico) to Expand in Europe
Sohar Free Zone Collaborates with Middle East Investment Co. to Establish Copper Tube Mill
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Cerro Flow Products LLC (USA)
Fabrika bakarnih cevi Majdanpek (Serbia)
Foshan Shunde Lecong Hengxin Copper Tube Factory (China)
Foshan Huahong Copper Tube Co., Ltd. (China)
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group, Inc. (China)
Grupo IUSA, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC (USA)
H & H Tube (USA)
Hailiang Group Co., Ltd. (China)
KME AG (Germany)
Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube, Ltd. (Japan)
Luvata Oy (Finland)
MM Kembla (Australia)
Mueller Industries, Inc. (USA)
Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
Poongsan Corporation (South Korea)
Qingdao Hongtai Copper Co., Ltd. (China)
Shanghai Metal Corporation (China)
Wieland-Werke AG (Germany)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Copper Pipes & Tubes Gains Traction in Plumbing Applications
Opportunities on Rise in HVAC&R Heat Exchangers Market
Copper Tubes Emerge as an Ideal Replacement for Water Distribution Systems
Table 10: US Water and Wastewater Pipes Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Demand by Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Domestic Leaders Face Stiff Competition from Chinese Companies
Construction Industry - A Review
Table 11: US Residential Construction Sector (2007-2017): Number of New Privately Owned Housing Units Started by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: US Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
B.Market Analytics
Table 14: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Canadian Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Overview
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 16: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Japanese Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview & Outlook
Proactive Policies of EU to Drive Growth of Copper Pipes
B.Market Analytics
Table 18: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: European Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: European 14-Year Perspective for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: French Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Product Launch
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: German Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 25: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Italian Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: UK Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 29: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Spanish Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 31: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Russian Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview & Outlook
Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview & Outlook
Increasing Usage in Plumbing
Leading Players
Chinese Copper Market: A Complementary Overview
Table 38: Global Refined Copper Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Exports
Table 39: Chinese Exports of Refined Copper Tubes and Pipes (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Exports by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Chinese Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview & Outlook
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 42: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Indian Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. SOUTH KOREA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview & Outlook
Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: South Korean Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview & Outlook
Factors Affecting Demand
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 48: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Latin American Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 51: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Brazilian Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview & Outlook
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 141 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 150) The United States (13) Japan (6) Europe (58) - France (4) - Germany (7) - The United Kingdom (13) - Italy (11) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (21) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (68) Middle East (1) Latin America (4)
