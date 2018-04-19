Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Copper Pipes and Tubes in Thousand Tons.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 141 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Cerro Flow Products LLC

- Fabrika bakarnih cevi Majdanpek

- Foshan Shunde Lecong Hengxin Copper Tube Factory

- Foshan Huahong Copper Tube Co., Ltd.

- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

- Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.



COPPER PIPES AND TUBES MCP-1754 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definition and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Copper Pipes and Tubes: A Prelude

Positive Scenario across End-Use Sectors Drives Market Momentum

Table 1: Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market by End-Use Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for HVAC, Industrial, Plumbing, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Current & Future Analysis

China - The Largest Consumer

Table 2: Leading Exporters of Refined Copper Tubes And Pipes: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players

Chinese Manufacturers Expand Presence

Consolidation Gathers Steam

Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Copper Pipes and Tubes Market (2014-2017)

Manufacturers Focus on Distribution Networks



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Rise in Demand for Special Types of Tubes

Innovation in Tube Designs Drive Better Performance in Heat Exchangers

Positive Growth in Demand for Heat Exchangers to Drive Opportunities

Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR): A Major Segment for Copper Pipes & Tubes

Copper Pipes & Tubes Help Implement Longer Lasting Plumbing Systems

Bactericidal Property Support Use of Copper Tubes in Water Distribution Systems

Copper Tubes Gain Prominence in Heating Systems

Direct-Exchange Geothermal Climate Control Systems

Condensing Tank-less Gas Water Heaters

Solar Thermal Systems

Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Copper Tubes Assume Critical Importance in Medical Gas Systems

List of Select Medical Gases & their Applications in Healthcare Facilities

Copper Tubes in Soft/Ductile and Rigid Versions Attract Wider Demand

Plastic-Coated Copper Tubes Suffice the Needs of Aggressive Environments

PVC-Coated Copper Tube

Copper Tubes Benefit from Large Opportunities in the Automotive Sector

Opportunity Indicators

Table 3: Global Production of Passenger Cars (in 'Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Press-Connect and Push-Connect Fittings Gain Prominence

Substitution: A Major Threat for Copper Pipes & Tubes

Key Substitute Materials

Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX)

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)

Flat Aluminum Tubes

Aluminum Plastic Composite Pipes

Corrugated Stainless Steel Tubing (CSST)

Market Experiences Volatility in Copper Prices

Rise on Volumes of Pipes & Tubes Made from Recycled Copper

Long term Growth Drivers

Improved Economy Prospects Drive optimism

Table 4: World Real GDP Growth Rates (in %) by Country/Region for the Years 2017 to 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 2018 (January) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Table 6: World Construction Output by Country/ Region (2016 vs 2022) (in US$ Trillion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Definition

Copper Tubes - An Overview

Types of Copper Tubes

Minibore

Pancake Coil

Level Wound Coil

Straight Tube

Advantages

Limitations

Labor Intensive

Hazardous with Acidic Water

Contamination

Susceptible to Failure

Other Disadvantages

Copper Tube Sizes

Copper Tube Standards

Type K, L, M Tubes

ACR Tubes

DWV Tubes

Medical Gas Tubes

Joining Methods

Soldering

Brazing

Other Joining Methods

Press-Connect and Push-Connect Joining

End-Use Applications

Air Conditioning & Refrigeration

Direct-Exchange Geothermal Cooling/Heating

Domestic Water Service & Distribution

Drain, Waste and Vent (DWV)

Fire Sprinklers

Copper Fuel Gas Systems

Plumbing & Heating Systems

Plumbing

Heating

Medical Gas Systems

Snow Melting Systems

Solar Systems

Irrigation and Agricultural Sprinkler Systems

Recycled Copper Scrap - Major Constituent of Water Tubes



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

OmegaFlex® Unveils MediTrac® for Medical Tubing Applications (USA)

Wieland-Werke Rolls Out New Copper Tube Products



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ELVAL and HALCOR Merge to Form ELVALHALCOR S.A.

Luvata Sells North American Tubes Business to Waybill USA

A.J. Oster Acquires Alumet Supply

Wieland Acquires Wolverine's US Tube Business

Luvata to Sell Tubes Buiness in Asia to Hailiang

Mueller Industries Acquires New Copper Tube Mill

Cupori Group Acquires KME France

Nordic Capital to Divest Luvata's Heat Transfer Solutions Unit

Mueller Industries to Acquire Majority Stake in Jungwoo Metal

GD COPPER (Mexico) to Expand in Europe

Sohar Free Zone Collaborates with Middle East Investment Co. to Establish Copper Tube Mill



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Cerro Flow Products LLC (USA)

Fabrika bakarnih cevi Majdanpek (Serbia)

Foshan Shunde Lecong Hengxin Copper Tube Factory (China)

Foshan Huahong Copper Tube Co., Ltd. (China)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group, Inc. (China)

Grupo IUSA, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC (USA)

H & H Tube (USA)

Hailiang Group Co., Ltd. (China)

KME AG (Germany)

Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube, Ltd. (Japan)

Luvata Oy (Finland)

MM Kembla (Australia)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (USA)

Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Poongsan Corporation (South Korea)

Qingdao Hongtai Copper Co., Ltd. (China)

Shanghai Metal Corporation (China)

Wieland-Werke AG (Germany)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Copper Pipes & Tubes Gains Traction in Plumbing Applications

Opportunities on Rise in HVAC&R Heat Exchangers Market

Copper Tubes Emerge as an Ideal Replacement for Water Distribution Systems

Table 10: US Water and Wastewater Pipes Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Demand by Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Domestic Leaders Face Stiff Competition from Chinese Companies

Construction Industry - A Review

Table 11: US Residential Construction Sector (2007-2017): Number of New Privately Owned Housing Units Started by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: US Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 14: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Canadian Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Japanese Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview & Outlook

Proactive Policies of EU to Drive Growth of Copper Pipes

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: European Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: European 14-Year Perspective for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: French Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: German Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 25: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Italian Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: UK Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 29: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Spanish Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 31: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Russian Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview & Outlook

Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview & Outlook

Increasing Usage in Plumbing

Leading Players

Chinese Copper Market: A Complementary Overview

Table 38: Global Refined Copper Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Exports

Table 39: Chinese Exports of Refined Copper Tubes and Pipes (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Exports by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Chinese Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview & Outlook

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Indian Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview & Outlook

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: South Korean Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview & Outlook

Factors Affecting Demand

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 48: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Latin American Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Copper Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 51: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Brazilian Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview & Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 141 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 150) The United States (13) Japan (6) Europe (58) - France (4) - Germany (7) - The United Kingdom (13) - Italy (11) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (21) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (68) Middle East (1) Latin America (4)

