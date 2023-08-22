Global Cord Blood & Tissue Banking Industry Report 2023: Unleashing the Therapeutic Potential - Over 1,200 Clinical Trials Probe Cord Blood's Role in Regenerative Medicine

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cord Blood & Tissue Banking Industry Report - Market Size, Segmentation, & Forecasts, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Today, more than 70% of the global cord blood market is controlled by the world's 12 largest cord blood banking operators

This global strategic report presents a comprehensive snapshot of the cord blood and tissue banking market. It includes a detailed market size determination, with breakdown by geography, indication, and type of bank, as well as future projections for each segment through 2030.

It reveals the number of cord blood units stored in inventory by the largest cord blood banks worldwide, as well as the total storage count for both public and private units in storage worldwide. It also presents the number of cord blood units (CBUs) released by registries across the world for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

For both therapeutic and financial reasons, the cord blood industry has been witnessing record levels of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in recent years, with market leaders gaining market share at the expense of smaller competitors and investors vying for buy-in opportunities. Novel pricing strategies, product cross-sells and upsells, and ingenious online and offline marketing strategies are being implemented by the industry's market leaders. Meanwhile, new technologies to support ex vivo cord blood expansion are advancing at a brisk pace.

Substantial cord blood industry consolidation has happened recently, and investor appetite for cord blood banks has never been stronger. This is because cord blood banks produce stable subscription revenue from long-term storage contracts. At a fundamental level, cord blood banks are both a real estate investment (cryogenic storage facilities) and a regenerative medicine (RM) play.

In addition to an aggressive M&A environment, a growing number of cord blood banks have been venturing into new types of stem cell storage, reproductive services, and related cell therapy applications. Specifically, cord blood, cord tissue, placental blood and tissue, and amniotic fluid have demonstrated intriguing therapeutic promise, causing storage services for these biomaterials to proliferate.

Cord blood has the potential to be an important source of therapeutic cells for a growing range of regenerative medicine applications. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, there are at least 1,200 clinical trials evaluating the use of cord blood stem and progenitor cells. These studies use unmanipulated whole cord blood (total nucleated cells/TNC), mononuclear cells (MNC), or cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).

These studies are targeting clinical indications that range from pulmonary diseases to infertility to orthopedic conditions. Still, the most common area of research is neurologic conditions - such as cerebral palsy, autism, stroke, and hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy.

Within the research realm, cord blood products (fresh and cryopreserved) are offered by a diverse range of major market leaders, including Lonza, STEMCELL Technologies, AllCells, and dozens of others. Within the therapeutic realm, a growing number of companies are exploring the development and commercialization of perinatal products across a diverse range of applications.

The report provides the following details:

Number of cord blood units cryopreserved in public and private cord blood banks globally

Number of hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCTs) globally using cord blood cells

Utilization of cord blood cells in clinical trials for developing regenerative medicines

The decline of the utilization of cord blood cells in HSC transplantations since 2005

Emerging Technologies to influence financial sustainability of public cord blood banks

The future scope for companion products from cord blood

The changing landscape of the cord blood cell banking market

Extension of services by cord blood banks

Types of cord blood banks

Economic model of public cord blood banks

Cost analysis for public cord blood banks

Economic model of private cord blood banks

Cost analysis for private cord blood banks

Profit margins for private cord blood banks

Pricing for processing and storage in private banks

Rate per cord blood unit in the U.S. and Europe

Indications for the use of cord blood-derived HSCs for transplantations

Diseases targeted by cord blood-derived MSCs in regenerative medicine

Cord blood processing technologies

Number of clinical trials, number of published scientific papers and NIH funding for cord blood research

Transplantation data from different cord blood registries

Key questions answered within this market report are:

What are the strategies being considered to improve the financial stability of public cord blood banks?

What are the companion products proposed to be developed from cord blood?

How much is spent to process and store a unit of cord blood?

How much does a unit of cryopreserved cord blood unit fetch on release?

Why do most public cord blood banks incur a loss?

What is the net profit margin for a private cord blood bank?

What are the prices for processing and storage of cord blood in private cord blood banks?

What are the rates per cord blood units in the U.S. and Europe ?

? What are the revenues from cord blood sales for major cord blood banks?

Which are the different accreditation systems for cord blood banks?

What are the comparative merits of the various cord blood processing technologies?

What is to be done to increase the rate of utilization of cord blood cells in transplantations?

Which TNC counts are preferred for transplantation?

What is the number of registered clinical trials using cord blood and cord tissue?

How many clinical trials are studying the ex vivo expansion of cord blood?

expansion of cord blood? How many matching and mismatching transplantations using cord blood units are performed on an annual basis?

What is the share of cord blood transplants compared to bone marrow and peripheral blood transplants from 2000 to present?

What is the likelihood of finding a matching allogeneic cord blood unit by ethnicity?

Which are the top ten countries for donating cord blood?

What are the diseases targeted by cord blood and tissue derived MSCs within clinical trials?

Key Topics Covered:

1. REPORT OVERVIEW

1.1 Statement of the Report

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Introduction

2. CORD BLOOD BANKS: AN OVERVIEW

2.1 Components of a Cord Blood Sample

2.2 Cord Blood Banks

2.3 Proportion of Public, Private and Hybrid Cord Blood Banks in the U.S.

3. CORD BLOOD BANK ACCREDITATIONS

3.1 American Association of Blood Banks (AABB)

3.2 Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT)

3.3 FDA Registration of Cord Blood Banks

3.4 Human Tissue Authority (HTA) in U.K.

3.5 Therapeutic Goods Act (TGA) in Australia

3.6 International NetCord Foundation

4. PATENT LANDSCAPE OF UMBILICALCORD BLOOD, CORD TISSUE & PLACENTA

4.1 Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cell Patents

4.2 Patents on Umbilical Cord Blood-Derived MSCs

4.3 Patents on Cord Tissue

4.4 Patents on Placenta

4.5 Patents on Cord Blood Expansion

5. UMBILICAL CORD BLOOD RESEARCH PUBLICATIONS

5.1 Number of Papers Published on Umbilical Cord Blood

5.2 Scientific Publications on Cord Tissue

5.3 Scientific Publications on Placental Tissue

5.4 Scientific Publications on UCB Cell Expansion

6. CLINICAL TRIAL: CORD BLOOD, CORD TISSUE, PLACENTA AND CB EXPANSION

6.1 Clinical Trials involving Cord Blood Stem Cells

6.2 Clinical Trials Using Umbilical Cord Tissue

6.3 Clinical Trials using Placental Tissue Stem Cells

6.4 Clinical Trials of Expanded Cord Blood

7. CORD BLOOD PROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES: AN OVERVIEW

7.1 The Process of Separation of Cord Blood Stem Cells

7.2 Comparative Merits of Different Processing Methods

7.3 Days to Neutrophil Engraftment by Technologies

7.4 Anticoagulants used in Cord Blood Processing

7.5 Percent Cell Recovery by Sample Size

7.6 TNC Viability by Time Taken for Transport and Type of Anticoagulant

7.7 Cryopreservation of Cord Blood Cells

7.8 Bioprocessing of Umbilical Cord Tissue (UCT)

7.9 Cord Blood Expansion Technologies

8. CORD BLOOD UNITS AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE: AN OVERVIEW

8.1 Number of Allogeneic CBU Donors and CBUs Available Worldwide

8.2 HLA Typing of Worldwide Unrelated CB Donors and CBUs in 2021

8.3 Unrelated BM, PB and CB Hematopoietic Stem Cell Units Shipped Worldwide

8.4 Global Exchange of Cord HSCs

9. INDICATIONS FOR UMBILICAL CORD BLOOD TRANSPLANTATION

9.1 Beneficial Properties of Cord Blood Stem Cells

9.2 Malignant Indications for UCB Transplantation

9.3 Non-Malignant Diseases Treated by UCB Transplantation

9.4 Diseases being Studied using UCB as Regenerative Medicine

10. CORD BLOOD: AS A TRANSPLANT MEDICINE

10.1 Numbers of CB, BM and PB Stem Cell Transplantations Compared

10.2 Cord Blood Stem Cells Transplantation by Geography, 1999-2021

11. CORD BLOOD STEM CELLS IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

11.1 Autism

11.2 Cerebral Palsy

11.3 Alzheimer's Disease

11.4 Diabetes

11.5 Heart Diseases

11.6 Multiple Sclerosis

11.7 Stroke

12. MARKET ANALYSIS

12.1 Cord Blood Banking Services Market

12.2 Global Market for Therapeutic Applications of Umbilical Cord Blood & Tissue

13. PROFILES OF SELECT CORD BLOOD BANKS & RELATED ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2j9ls0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets