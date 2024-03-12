Global Cord Blood & Tissue Banking Industry Report 2024: The Vast Majority of the Global Cord Blood Market is Now Controlled by the World's 10 Largest Cord Blood Banking Operators

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cord Blood & Tissue Banking Industry Report - Market Size, Segmentation, & Forecasts, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The first transplant using cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem cells was performed in October 1988, and since that year, remarkable achievements have been made regarding research into umbilical cord blood-derived hematopoietic and progenitor cells. To date, more than 40,000 UCB transplants (UCBTs) have been performed across different geographies of the world, in both children and adults, to treat diseases that include hematologic, metabolic, immunologic, neoplastic, and neurologic disorders. There are now over 800,000 cord blood units stored in public cord blood banks and more than 6.75 million cord blood and tissue units stored within private banks worldwide.

Although cord blood storage emerged as a commercial service in the early 1990s, cord tissue storage did not emerge as a commercial service until 2008, when a Taiwanese company, HealthBanks Biotech Company Ltd., began offering the service making it the first company worldwide to do so. HealthBaby, a Hong Kong based company subsequently launched the service in 2009. Hong Kong-based Cryolife added the service in 2009 as well. Within the U.S., the Cord Blood Registry (CBR) was the first private company to begin offering cord tissue storage in July of 2010. Today, nearly all U.S. cord blood banks and approximately one-third of global cord blood banks offer cord tissue storage.

For placental banking, LifebankUSA initiated the service in the U.S. when it launched placental blood storage in 2006 and placental tissue storage in 2011. In September 2017, Americord Registry became the second U.S. cord blood bank to provide placental tissue banking. Internationally, a few dozen cord blood banks offer placental blood and tissue storage services. Some cord blood banks have also diversified into the storage of other types of stem cell derivatives, such as dental pulp stem cells. For example, DentCell is a dental pulp stem cell bank controlled by Cryoholdco, the largest cord blood banking consolidator in Latin America. A small number of cord blood banks have also expanded into adipose-derived stem cell storage.

For both therapeutic and financial reasons, the cord blood industry has been witnessing record levels of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in recent years. The vast majority of the global cord blood market is now controlled by the world's 10 largest cord blood banking operators. Large market competitors include Global Cord Blood Corporation (GCBC), Cord Blood Registry (owned by CooperSurgical), ViaCord, Cryo-Cell International, Cordlife Group, VCANBIO Cell & Gene Engineering Corporation, Lifecell International, Cryoholdco, and Medipost.

This is incredible, given that the cord blood industry grew exponentially in the early 2000s but has consolidated dramatically since that time. Industry consolidation has been particularly compelling within the U.S, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, with:

PBKM FamiCord consolidating the majority of the European market through aggressive M&A activity (and Cryo-Save AG's 2019 bankruptcy).

consolidating the majority of the European market through aggressive M&A activity (and Cryo-Save AG's 2019 bankruptcy). CooperSurgical aggregates reproductive, newborn stem cell, and genetic services within the U.S., for a total of at least 1.1 million units under management.

aggregates reproductive, newborn stem cell, and genetic services within the U.S., for a total of at least 1.1 million units under management. Cryoholdco aggregates stem cell banking assets across Latin America , including at least four assets in Mexico , two in Columbia, two in Brazil , and one in Peru , for an estimated 300,000 units.

aggregates stem cell banking assets across , including at least four assets in , two in Columbia, two in , and one in , for an estimated 300,000 units. Sanpower Group dominates the Asian market. Headquartered in Nanjing , Sanpower owns Global Cord Blood Corporation and other assets across Southeast Asia , controlling more than 1.2 million units.

Another key market is India, which has surged to an astounding population of 1.4 billion. Recent population growth has placed it head-to-head with China as the world's most populous country. China also has a population of 1.4 billion. This means that an incredible one-third (36%) of the world's 7.8 billion people now live within these two countries. Within India, LifeCell International is the market leader, with over 320,000 stem cell units under storage.

In addition to market consolidation, there have been substantial advances made with perinatal tissue applications - including umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, placental blood and tissue, and amniotic fluid - causing storage services for these biomaterials to proliferate.

A surging number of cord blood banks are also expanding their service offerings to include:

Reproductive and assisted fertility services

Pre- and post-natal genetic testing services

Cell therapy product development

Several market segments now compose the umbilical cord blood and tissue market. First, there is the storage (cryopreservation) market. This market segment generates revenue from cord blood collection and processing, as well as long-term storage contracts. In recent years, several investment firms have entered the cord blood banking market by acquiring ownership stakes in cord blood banks. Second, there is also a robust market for the use of cord blood within transplantation medicine for the treatment of diseases ranging from leukemia to sickle cell disease. To date, more than 40,000 UCB transplants (UCBTs) have been performed and over 80 medical conditions are approved to be treated using HSCs from cord blood.

Third, a growing number of companies are exploring the use of cord blood and tissue within regenerative medicine applications. In the mid-2000s, scientists started investigating cord blood in acquired neurological indications. Pilot and clinical trials enrolling pediatric patients with disorders such as cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder, and acquired hearing loss have demonstrated the safety of administering minimally manipulated cord blood for therapeutic purposes. In another example, RheinCell Therapeutics (presently owned by Catalent) achieved GMP certification to manufacture cord blood-derived iPSCs for use in the production of human-grade cell therapies. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, over 1,200 clinical trials are evaluating the use of cord blood stem and progenitor cells. These studies use unmanipulated whole cord blood (total nucleated cells/TNC), mononuclear cells (MNC), or cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). In April 2023, the U.S. FDA also approved the world's first-ever expanded cord blood cell therapy (Omisirge). Omisirge is being developed by Gamida Cell as an allogeneic cord blood cell therapy to speed up the recovery of white blood cells in cancer patients.

Finally, there is a growing market for cord blood and tissue-derived research supply products, including but not limited to cells, tissues, reagents, and kits. Within the research realm, cord blood products (fresh and cryopreserved) are now being offered by a diverse range of major market leaders, including Lonza, STEMCELL Technologies, AllCells, and dozens of others.

The report presents findings on the following topics:

Number of cord blood and tissue units cryopreserved in public and private cord blood banks worldwide

Number of hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCTs) performed globally using cord blood cells

Utilization of cord blood cells in regenerative medicine clinical trials

The decline of the utilization of cord blood cells in HSCT since 2005

Emerging technologies that will influence the financial sustainability of public cord blood banks

The future scope for companion products derived from cord blood

The changing landscape of the cord blood and tissue banking market

Expansion and extension of services by cord blood banks

Types of cord blood banks

Economic model of public cord blood banks

Cost analysis for public cord blood banks

Economic model of private cord blood banks

Cost analysis for private cord blood banks

Profit margins for private cord blood banks

Pricing for processing and storage in private banks

Rate per cord blood unit in the U.S. and Europe

Indications for the use of cord blood-derived HSCs within transplantation medicine

Diseases targeted by cord blood-derived MSCs in regenerative medicine

Cord blood processing technologies

Number of clinical trials, number of published scientific papers, and amount of NIH funding for cord blood research

Number and types of patents for cord blood, cord tissue, and placental products

Transplantation data from different cord blood registries

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global cord blood and tissue banking market. It includes a detailed market size determination with breakdowns by geography, indication, and type of bank, as well as future projections for each market segment through 2030. It reveals the number of cord blood and tissue units stored by public and private cord blood banks worldwide. It also presents the number of cord blood units (CBUs) released by registries across the world for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

Profiles of Select Blood Banks & Related Organizations:

AllCells

AlphaCord

Americord Registry

Angiocrine Bioscience

Anthony Nolan

Baylx

Be The Match

Biocell Center

BioEden

BioIntegrate

Bloodworks Northwest

California Umbilical Cord Collection Program

Carolinas Cord Blood Bank

Celaid Therapeutics

Celebration Stem Cell Centre

Cell Care

Cellenkos

Cells4Life Group

CellSave Arabia

Celularity

Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research

CHOC Blood Bank

Cleveland Cord Blood Center

ClinImmune Cell and Gene Therapy

CooperSurgical

Cord Blood Bank of Arkansas

Cord Blood Center Group

Cord Blood Registry

Cord for Life

CordLife Group

CordVida

Crioestaminal

Cryo-Cell International

CryoCyte

Cryoholdco

Cryolife

Cryopoint

Cryoviva Biotech

DentCell

Duke University School of Medicine

School of Medicine Ever Supreme Bio Technology

ExCellThera

FamiCord Group

Fate Therapeutics

Future Health

Gamida Cell

GeneCell

Global Cord Blood Corporation

Glycostem Therapeutics

Hawaii Cord Blood Bank

HealthBaby

HealthBanks Biotech Company

HealthBanksUSA

HEMAFUND

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

IMMUNIQUE

Insception LifeBank

JP McCarthy Cord Stem Cell Bank

Kangstem Biotech

Life Line Stem Cell

LifebankUSA

LifeCell International

LifeSouth Cord Blood Bank

Magenta Therapeutics

Maze Cord Blood

MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank

Medipost

Mesoblast

MiracleCord

Mononuclear Therapeutics

New England Cord Blood Bank

New York Blood Center

OrganaBio

PacifiCord

PBKM FamiCord

Plasticell

ReeLabs

Restem

San Diego Cord Blood Bank

Saneron CCEL Therapeutics

Sanpower

SmartCells

Stem Cell Cryobank

Stembanc

StemCyte

Throne Biotechnologies

Transcell Biolife

Upstate Cord Blood Bank

VCANBIO Cell & Gene Engineering Corporation

Versity

ViaCord

Vita 34 AG

Vitalant Clinical Services

World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA)

Worldwide Network for Blood & Marrow Transplantation (WBMT)

