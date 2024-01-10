Global Cord Blood and Tissue Banking Industry Gains Traction Amidst Surging M&A Activity and Technological Advances

10 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cord Blood & Tissue Banking Industry Report - Market Size, Segmentation, & Forecasts, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Industry Analysis Unveils Consolidation Dynamics and Regional Market Expansion
The global cord blood and tissue banking industry is undergoing a period of significant transformation characterized by robust merger and acquisition activities, technological innovation, and market expansion.
A new research publication delves into the intricacies of this dynamic market, offering in-depth insights into current trends, future projections, and strategic developments through 2030.
Amidst the spotlight on the healthcare sector for tailored and advanced therapeutic solutions, cord blood and tissue banking has emerged as a pivotal component. Cord blood, known for its potent hematopoietic stem cells, has a track record of over 40,000 transplants worldwide, heralding a new era in treatment options for a myriad of diseases.
This comprehensive analysis not only highlights the milestones achieved in cord blood and tissue transplants but also sheds light on the storage capabilities of both public and private banks worldwide.
Strategic Developments and Market Segmentation
- Public and private cord blood banks' cryopreservation units
- Global utilization of cord blood cells in regenerative medicine
- Emerging technologies enhancing public banks' financial sustainability
- Expansion services in the realm of cord blood banking
Highlighting the geographical market expanse, the report underscores India's and China's dominant positions, collectively housing over a third of the world's population. Such demographics present vast opportunities for cord blood and tissue banking services. LifeCell International's commanding presence in India, managing over 320,000 stem cell units, exemplifies the regional market's potential.
The U.S landscape has not been left behind in the wave of industry consolidation, with major players like CooperSurgical and Cryoholdco cementing their status through strategic acquisitions. With a focus on enhancing comprehensive cord blood banking services, the industry is witnessing expanded offerings that include reproductive services, genetic testing, and cell therapy product development.
Furthermore, the report identifies the burgeoning market segments within the cord blood and tissue banking sphere, from storage market revenues and the therapeutic use of cord blood in transplantation medicine to the cutting-edge arena of regenerative medicine applications.
Celebrating Scientific Progress and Market Evolution
In a market ripe with scientific innovation, such as the groundbreaking FDA approval of Omisirge for recuperating cancer patients' white blood cells, the industry's potential is unmistakable. Moreover, the diverse application in clinical trials, with over 1,200 studies, illustrates the industry's pivotal role in advancing healthcare.
The strategic report is an indispensable resource for stakeholders looking to navigate the complexities of the cord blood and tissue banking industry. It stands as a testament to the ongoing metamorphosis of this niche yet essential healthcare service, offering a horizon of opportunities for market participants and recipients alike.
Advocating for informed decision-making and strategic positioning within the healthcare sector, this publication is an authoritative guide that equips entities with the knowledge to leverage the unfolding trends and optimize their operational footprint in the cord blood and tissue banking markets.
As the industry continues to evolve, the insights from this report pave the way for informed dialogue, strategic planning, and competitive positioning within the global cord blood and tissue banking landscape.
The report presents findings on the following topics:
- Number of cord blood and tissue units cryopreserved in public and private cord blood banks worldwide
- Number of hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCTs) performed globally using cord blood cells
- Utilization of cord blood cells in regenerative medicine clinical trials
- The decline of the utilization of cord blood cells in HSCT since 2005
- Emerging technologies that will influence the financial sustainability of public cord blood banks
- The future scope for companion products derived from cord blood
- The changing landscape of the cord blood and tissue banking market
- Expansion and extension of services by cord blood banks
- Types of cord blood banks
- Economic model of public cord blood banks
- Cost analysis for public cord blood banks
- Economic model of private cord blood banks
- Cost analysis for private cord blood banks
- Profit margins for private cord blood banks
- Pricing for processing and storage in private banks
- Rate per cord blood unit in the U.S. and Europe
- Indications for the use of cord blood-derived HSCs within transplantation medicine
- Diseases targeted by cord blood-derived MSCs in regenerative medicine
- Cord blood processing technologies
- Number of clinical trials, number of published scientific papers, and amount of NIH funding for cord blood research
- Number and types of patents for cord blood, cord tissue, and placental products
- Transplantation data from different cord blood registries
