Global Cord Blood Corporation Appoints Mr. Siu Chuen Cheng as Independent Non-executive Director

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) ("GCBC" or the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services, today announced the appointment of Mr. Siu Chuen Cheng as a new independent non-executive director to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board").

Mr. Cheng will join the Board as a class C independent non-executive director, effective immediately. He will also join the Company's Special Committee as a member, and the Compensation Committee as a member. Meanwhile, Mr. Mark D. Chen will resign from the Compensation Committee, and Dr. Ken Lu will replace Mr. Mark D. Chen's position as Chairperson of the Compensation Committee. With the addition of Mr. Cheng, the Board has been expanded to eight (8) members.

Mr. Cheng currently serves as a partner at the law firm of C&T Legal LLP and also serves as a consultant to China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Ltd. Mr. Cheng has over 10 years' of experience in legal and compliance for corporations and banks, and has been providing year-round legal consultancy for various banks and solicitors. Prior to his current positions, Mr. Cheng acted as the consultant to the legal and compliance function for various legal firms and banks such as KCL & Partners Solicitors, Cheung & Liu Solicitors, and China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd (Hong Kong Branch). He was the head of the legal and compliance department of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd (Hong Kong Branch) between 2014 and 2016. He also worked for Dah Sing Bank, China Construction Bank, Wing Lung Bank, and Baker McKenzie, solicitors. Mr. Cheng was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong and obtained the International Diploma in Compliance awarded in association with the University of Manchester Business School in 2009. He also obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in Chinese Law from Tsinghua University in 2005, a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws (PCLL) from The University of Hong Kong ("HKU") in 2001, and a Graduate Diploma in English and Hong Kong Law (CPE) from HKU and Manchester Metropolitan University.

"We are very delighted and excited to welcome Mr. Cheng to the team," said Ms. Ting Zheng, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of GCBC. "We believe that with his extensive professional experience and knowledge in legal and compliance and Chinese laws, Mr. Cheng will strengthen GCBC's Board composition in China's evolving cord blood banking industry. We look forward to his future contributions to our business."

About Global Cord Blood Corporation

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses. Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com.

