Global Core Banking Solutions Market Report 2023-2024 and 2028: Specialized Applications of AI, Blockchain, Big Data and Emergence of Several Next-Generation Banks Driving Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Core Banking Solutions Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Core Banking Solutions Market is estimated to be USD 16.49 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 35.05 Bn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 16.28%.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are, Google Inc., C-Edge Technologies Ltd., Finastra, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE. etc.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Core Banking Solutions Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The publisher analyses the Global Core Banking Solutions Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the publisher has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Automation in the Banking

4.1.2 Focus on Offerings Value-Added Services

4.1.3 Increase in Trend of Buy-Now-Pay-Later

4.1.4 Rise in Government Initiatives Toward Adoption of Digital Platform

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Complex and Expensive System

4.2.2 Excessive Reliance on Technology

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Specialized Applications of AI, Blockchain, Big Data,

4.3.2 Emergence of Several Next-Generation Banks

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness about Modern Banking Technologies

4.4.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns Due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks

4.4.3 Lack of Appropriate Software Selection Methodology



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 SWOT Analysis

5.5 Impact of COVID-19

5.6 Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession

5.7 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Core Banking Solutions Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enterprise Consumer Solutions

6.3 Loans

6.4 Deposits

6.5 Others



7 Global Core Banking Solutions Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Global Core Banking Solutions Market, By Enterprise Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Size Enterprise

8.3 Medium Size Enterprise

8.4 Large Size Enterprise



9 Global Core Banking Solutions Market, By End-Users

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banks

9.3 Credit Union & Community Banks

9.4 Others



