Global Corn Wet-Milling Industry
Feb 17, 2020, 11:15 ET
Corn Wet-Milling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$25.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Starch, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.7 Billion by the year 2025, Starch will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$882.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$719.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Starch will reach a market size of US$300.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Bunge Ltd.; Cargill, Inc.; Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Graham Packaging Company; Ingredion, Inc.; Roquette; Tate & Lyle PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Surge in Demand for Corn-based Starch, Sweetener and Ethanol
for Multiple Applications in Food, Feed and Industrial Sectors
Drive Growth of Corn Wet-Milling Market
China and Brazil: The Promising Markets for Corn Wet-Milling
Increase in Corn Production: A Business Case of Corn Wet-
Milling Market
The United States Followed by China and Brazil: Leading
Producers of Corn Worldwide
Global Corn Production in Tons by Select Countries for the
Years 2018/19 and 2019/20
Stable Corn Prices in the Global Market: A Window to the Growth
of Corn Wet-Milling
Annual Breakdown of Average Corn Price/Ton from the Year 2010
to 2018
Competition
Global Corn Wet-Milling Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Corn Wet-Milling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Corn Starch with Numerous Applications Propels Growth of Corn
Wet-Milling
Rising Consumption of High Fructose Corn Syrup in Processed
Food & Beverages: An Opportunity Indicator
Global Sweeteners Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
by Type for the Year 2018
Global Beverages Market: Percentage Breakdown by Sweetener Type
(HFCS and Others) for the Year 2018
Increasing Consumption of Corn Gluten Meal in Animal Feed
Propels Growth of Corn Wet-Milling
Global Diet Composition for Livestock an d Poultry: Percentage
Breakdown of Consumption by Crop Type for the Year 2019
Increasing Demand for Corn Ethanol Products and Biofuel in the
US: A Significant Growth Driver
US Fuel Ethanol Market: Breakdown of Volume Consumption in
Billion Liters by Type for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Stringent Government Regulations Control Use of HFCS in Food
Products: A Major Restraint
Product Overview
Corn-Wet Milling: An Introduction
An Insight on How Starch, Ethanol Chemicals and Sweeteners are
Produced with Corn Wet-Milling Process
Process of Corn Wet-Milling
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Corn Wet-Milling Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Corn Wet-Milling Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Starch (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Starch (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Starch (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Sweeteners (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Sweeteners (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Sweeteners (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Ethanol (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Ethanol (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Ethanol (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Corn Gluten Meal & Gluten Feed (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Corn Gluten Meal & Gluten Feed (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Corn Gluten Meal & Gluten Feed (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Feed (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Feed (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Feed (Application) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Food (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Food (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Food (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Industrial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Industrial (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Milling Equipment (Equipment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Milling Equipment (Equipment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Milling Equipment (Equipment) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Steeping Equipment (Equipment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Steeping Equipment (Equipment) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Steeping Equipment (Equipment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 34: Centrifuge Systems (Equipment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Centrifuge Systems (Equipment) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Centrifuge Systems (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Washing & filtration systems (Equipment) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Washing & filtration systems (Equipment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Washing & filtration systems (Equipment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 40: Other Equipment (Equipment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Other Equipment (Equipment) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: Other Equipment (Equipment) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Corn Wet-Milling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
The United States: High Demand for Corn Starch Bodes Well for
Corn Wet-Milling Market
Per Capita Consumption of HFCS in the US (in Pounds) for the
Years 2012, 2015 and 2018
Increasing Exports of Corn-Based Products in the US: A Growth
Driver for Corn-Wet Milling Market
US Exports of Corn-Based Products in US$ Billion for the Years
2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Table 43: United States Corn Wet-Milling Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Corn Wet-Milling Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Corn Wet-Milling Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Corn Wet-Milling Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Corn Wet-Milling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Corn Wet-Milling Market in the United States by
Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: United States Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown
by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Corn Wet-Milling Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Canadian Corn Wet-Milling Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 57: Canadian Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Canadian Corn Wet-Milling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Review by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Corn
Wet-Milling in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese Corn Wet-Milling Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Corn
Wet-Milling in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Japanese Corn Wet-Milling Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Market for Corn Wet-Milling: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
China: A Significant Market for Corn Wet-Milling
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Corn Wet-Milling in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Corn Wet-Milling Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Corn Wet-Milling in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Corn Wet-Milling Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Chinese Corn Wet-Milling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Corn Wet-Milling Market by Equipment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Corn Wet-Milling Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
European Market for Corn Wet-Milling: An Overview
Table 79: European Corn Wet-Milling Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: European Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Corn Wet-Milling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Corn Wet-Milling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: European Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Corn Wet-Milling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 89: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: Corn Wet-Milling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Corn Wet-Milling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: French Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Corn Wet-Milling Market in France by Equipment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: French Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 100: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Corn Wet-Milling Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Corn Wet-Milling Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 108: German Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Demand for Corn Wet-Milling in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Corn Wet-Milling Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Italian Demand for Corn Wet-Milling in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Corn Wet-Milling Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Italian Corn Wet-Milling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Corn Wet-Milling Market by Equipment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Corn Wet-Milling in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom Corn Wet-Milling Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Corn Wet-Milling in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: United Kingdom Corn Wet-Milling Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Corn Wet-Milling: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Corn Wet-Milling Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: United Kingdom Corn Wet-Milling Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 127: Spanish Corn Wet-Milling Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Spanish Corn Wet-Milling Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 132: Spanish Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Spanish Corn Wet-Milling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Spanish Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Review by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 136: Russian Corn Wet-Milling Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Corn Wet-Milling Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Corn Wet-Milling Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Corn Wet-Milling Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Russian Corn Wet-Milling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Russia by Equipment: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 144: Russian Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Rest of Europe Corn Wet-Milling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Corn Wet-Milling Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Corn Wet-Milling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Corn Wet-Milling Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Corn Wet-Milling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 152: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Corn Wet-Milling Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific: An Emerging Market for Corn-Wet Milling
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Corn Wet-Milling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 155: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Corn Wet-Milling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: Corn Wet-Milling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Asia-Pacific by
Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis
by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Corn Wet-Milling Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Corn Wet-Milling Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Australian Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 174: Australian Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown
by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 175: Indian Corn Wet-Milling Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Corn Wet-Milling Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Indian Corn Wet-Milling Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Corn Wet-Milling Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 180: Indian Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Indian Corn Wet-Milling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Indian Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Review by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Corn Wet-Milling Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Corn Wet-Milling Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Corn Wet-Milling Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Corn Wet-Milling Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 191: South Korean Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 192: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Corn Wet-Milling in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Corn Wet-Milling Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Corn Wet-Milling in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Corn Wet-Milling Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Corn Wet-Milling:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Corn Wet-Milling Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Corn Wet-Milling Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 203: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Corn Wet-Milling Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Corn Wet-Milling in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Corn Wet-Milling Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Corn Wet-Milling Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Latin American Demand for Corn Wet-Milling in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Corn Wet-Milling Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Corn Wet-Milling Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Latin American Corn Wet-Milling Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 213: Latin American Corn Wet-Milling Market by
Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 214: Argentinean Corn Wet-Milling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 215: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Argentinean Corn Wet-Milling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 218: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Argentinean Corn Wet-Milling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 221: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 222: Argentinean Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown
by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Brazilian Corn-Based Ethanol Industry to Witness Significant
Growth
Table 223: Corn Wet-Milling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 226: Corn Wet-Milling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 229: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Brazil by Equipment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 230: Brazilian Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 231: Brazilian Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 232: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Corn Wet-Milling Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 234: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Corn Wet-Milling Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 237: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 239: Mexican Corn Wet-Milling Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 240: Mexican Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Corn Wet-Milling Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Corn Wet-Milling Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Corn Wet-Milling Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: Corn Wet-Milling Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 246: Corn Wet-Milling Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Rest of Latin America Corn Wet-Milling Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to
2025
Table 248: Corn Wet-Milling Market in Rest of Latin America by
Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 249: Rest of Latin America Corn Wet-Milling Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 250: The Middle East Corn Wet-Milling Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 251: Corn Wet-Milling Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Corn Wet-Milling Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Corn Wet-Milling Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: Corn Wet-Milling Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 255: The Middle East Corn Wet-Milling Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Corn Wet-Milling Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: Corn Wet-Milling Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
