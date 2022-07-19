Global Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Rising Adoption of Early Diagnostic Techniques is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (Computed Tomography, Nuclear Medicine), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coronary heart disease diagnostic imaging devices market is expected to reach USD 2.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Increase in coronary diseases and deaths associated with it calls for better and early diagnosis of the condition. Precise scan interpretation and technologically advanced equipment are the factors influencing the market growth. Various imaging modalities are useful in identifying unique aspects of coronary screening.

For instance, intravascular ultrasound, X-ray angiography, and computed tomography angiography (CTCA) provide a direct evaluation and quantification of alterations in the coronary arteries. However, non-invasive techniques like single-photon computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET) provide indirect information on CHD by estimating the myocardial perfusion and metabolism abnormalities that are consequent of coronary artery disease.



Technological advancement in this field had led to the development of sharp camera units consisting of gamma systems, that use semiconductor detectors of cadmium zinc telluride (CZT). This led to faster acquisition of images, reduced capture time, high image quality, and lower radiation dose (1mSv for a single injection), as compared to conventional myocardial perfusion imaging by SPECT. Further, improvements around Computed Tomography, to develop non-invasive techniques have also shown great future growth in this segment. However, economic barriers, subject literacy, and lack of medical staff hold back the implementation of such advanced techniques in real practice.



The coronary heart disease diagnostic imaging devices market saw a sharp decline in 2020, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fear of virus spread, the shift in focus on diagnosing and treating COVID-19 affected patients, reduced admission rates at hospitals for other diseases, and reduced medical staff, led to the reduction in the diagnosis of CVD.

Economic setback observed by end-users also influenced the adoption of advanced techniques to effectively diagnoses coronary alterations. Further, the shutting down of manufacturing units, due to national lockdowns, halt in logistics, and reduction in salesforce also impacted the market negatively. However, diabetic and hypertensive patients witnessed a severe risk of CVD ultimately leading to death. Thus, the pandemic significantly impacted the market in 2020, which is likely to stabilize and grow exponentially by 2022.



Coronary Heart Disease Imaging Devices Market Report Highlights

Nuclear medicine dominated the modality segment due to the ease of image interpretation and accuracy in detection.

Computed tomography held the highest CAGR of 7.6% due to its advantages of early detection of even the most intricate alterations which otherwise is impossible to det4ect in the traditional SPECT technology.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increase in R&D activities and numerous resellers.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing Prevalence Of Coronary Artery Diseases

3.4.1.2. Rising Adoption Of Early Diagnostic Techniques

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1. Lack Of Skilled Radiologists

3.5. Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat Of New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.2. Pestel Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political Landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological Landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic Landscape

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Computed Tomography

4.1.2. Nuclear Medicine

4.1.3. Ultrasound

4.1.4. X Rays

4.1.5. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

4.2. Modality Market Share, 2018 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market by Modality Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Following

4.5.1. Computed Tomography

4.5.1.1. Computed Tomography Market Estimates and Forecast 2018 To 2030, (USD Million)

4.5.2. Nuclear Medicine

4.5.2.1. Nuclear Medicine Market Estimates and Forecast 2018 To 2030, (USD Million)

4.5.3. Ultrasound

4.5.3.1. Ultrasound Market Estimates and Forecast 2018 To 2030, (USD Million)

4.5.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

4.5.4.1. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Estimates and Forecast 2018 To 2030, (USD Million)

4.5.5. X Rays

4.5.5.1. X Rays Market Estimates and Forecast 2018 To 2030, (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Coronary Heart Disease Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.2.1. Innovators

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.3.1. List Of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

6.3.2. Key Customers

6.3.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

6.3.4. Ge Healthcare

6.3.4.1. Company Overview

6.3.4.2. Financial Performance

6.3.4.3. Modality Benchmarking

6.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.5. Fujifilm

6.3.5.1. Company Overview

6.3.5.2. Financial Performance

6.3.5.3. Modality Benchmarking

6.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.6. Siemens Healthineer

6.3.6.1. Company Overview

6.3.6.2. Financial Performance

6.3.6.3. Modality Benchmarking

6.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.7. Toshiba

6.3.7.1. Company Overview

6.3.7.2. Financial Performance

6.3.7.3. Modality Benchmarking

6.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.8. Hitachi

6.3.8.1. Company Overview

6.3.8.2. Financial Performance

6.3.8.3. Modality Benchmarking

6.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.9. Koninklijke Phillips

6.3.9.1. Company Overview

6.3.9.2. Financial Performance

6.3.9.3. Modality Benchmarking

6.3.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.10. Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.3.10.1. Company Overview

6.3.10.2. Financial Performance

6.3.10.3. Modality Benchmarking

6.3.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.11. Analogic Corporation

6.3.11.1. Company Overview

6.3.11.2. Financial Performance

6.3.11.3. Modality Benchmarking

6.3.11.4. Strategic Initiatives



