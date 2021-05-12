Global Coronavirus Test Kits Market Report 2021-2025 - Government Regulations for Healthcare Service Providers
May 12, 2021, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the coronavirus test kits market and it is poised to decline by $ 11.01 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over -23%
The market is driven by the increasing spreading of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and increasing screening of passengers in airports. This study identifies the government regulations for healthcare service providers as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market growth during the next few years.
The report on coronavirus test kits market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The coronavirus test kits market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coronavirus test kits market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, QIAGEN NV, Seegene Inc., SolGent Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Also, the coronavirus test kits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for end-user segment
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- QIAGEN NV
- Seegene Inc.
- SolGent Co. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9oxpqv
