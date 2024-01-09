Global Corporate Clean Energy PPA Market Report 2023-2029: Focus on United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Corporate Clean Energy PPA Market: Analysis By PPA Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Corporate Clean Energy PPA Market volume is expected to generate 2283.52 GW by the end of 2029, up from 54.01 GW in 2022. 2022 was a transformative year for Corporate PPAs, with 36.7 GW of clean power deals being contracted through Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).



The research report covers a detailed analysis of the global market volume by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

Additionally, the research report presents data including market volume, yearly growth and potential analysis, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market volume trends that are relevant to the market volume evolution.



With the highest number of deals emerging from the United States, Spain, India, Bangladesh and mainland China, these jurisdictions paved the way in embracing the corporate commitment to clean energy.



The year 2022 witnessed an impressive surge in Corporate PPA deals, with more than 160 corporations, across 36 countries announcing Corporate PPA deals in 2022 - a growth of nearly 18% from 2021. Globally, 148GW of clean power deals have emerged through Corporate PPAs since 2008. This appetite for Corporate PPAs, evidenced by the past year, has continued to grow throughout 2022 and into 2023. As corporations look to take advantage of a range of sustainability, economic and reputational benefits, the rise of Corporate PPAs shows no sign of slowing down.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Corporate Clean Energy PPA Market volume (GW)

The report presents the analysis of Corporate Clean Energy PPA Market volume for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the corporate clean energy PPA market at the global level, regional level ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Rest of the World) and country level ( United States , Canada , United Kingdom , Germany , France , Italy , China , India , Japan , South Korea ).

, , , Rest of the World) and country level ( , , , , , , , , , ). The report analyses the Corporate Clean Energy PPA Market volume by PPA Type (Off-Site, On-Site).

The report analyses the Corporate Clean Energy PPA Market volume by Technology Type (Solar PV, Wind and Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market volume has been presented by region, by country, by PPA Type, and by Technology type.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

