Global Corporate Executive and Inspirational Speaker Debuts Her Holistic Guide to Facing Adversity with Strength

20 Jun, 2023, 11:51 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The compelling new business and self-help book, From Stuck to Unstoppable: The Power of Intentional Decision-Making in Life and Leadership, from visionary change leader Trish Hunt, provides readers with a customizable roadmap to creating lasting personal and professional change. It is available today from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and other major retailers.

Cover image provided by Amplify Publishing.
We all have moments when we feel stuck and our circumstances seem impossible to change. Whether it is in a corporate environment or your personal life, stuck is stuck—wherever you are. The good news? It is possible to get "unstuck," even in the most difficult of times.

In her twenties, author Trish Hunt had it all—an exciting new job, a loving husband, and two beautiful young children. But when her husband died in a tragic car crash, her life was shattered. Suddenly, she was living in the very midst of what it means to be "stuck." At that moment, she decided to move from stuck to unstoppable.

Calling upon common-sense childhood lessons imparted by her no-nonsense single mother, Trish went from working out of a broom closet to leading big Fortune 500 companies like Disney, and JP Morgan Chase, as well as unique startups.

Now, in From Stuck to Unstoppable, and drawing on nearly three decades of her own operational and leadership experience, Trish reveals powerful life and leadership lessons about resilience, grit, and the indomitable strength of the human spirit.

From Stuck to Unstoppable is "an actionable playbook for breaking through to a better you," according to Claire Shipman, New York Times bestselling co-author of The Confidence Code.

Currently, Trish is the president of a division of a S&P 500 drug and consumer health global manufacturing company. She is also the producer and host of the national television and radio show The Hunt with Trish Hunt. She has dedicated her life to helping individuals, teams, and organizations break out of ruts and achieve unstoppable momentum toward their goals.

From Stuck to Unstoppable: The Power of Intentional Decision-Making in Life and Leadership is available for purchase via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and other major retailers. Learn more at trishhuntbooks.com.

