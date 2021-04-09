Global Corporate Exposure to Rule 10b-5 Securities Class Actions Amounts to $37.8 billion in 1Q 2021

Global exposure of publicly traded companies to Rule 10b-5 class action lawsuits declined by 78.7% relative to 4Q'20. Tweet this

According to the SAR Securities Class Action Rule 10b-5 Exposure Report – 1Q 2021, the U.S. SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure Rate of U.S. issuers declined to 0.08% in 1Q'21 from 0.25% in 4Q'20. The U.S. SCA Rule 10b-5 Litigation Rate declined by 3 basis points to 0.94% in 1Q'21.

In 1Q'21 the ADR SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure Rate of non-U.S. issuers fell to 0.01% from 0.27% in 4Q'20. The ADR SCA Rule 10b-5 Litigation Rate decreased by 15 basis points to 0.20%.

"Record-breaking U.S. equity markets combined with focused judicial scrutiny of securities class actions filed in federal courts led to a material decline in Rule 10b-5 exposure this past quarter," said Nessim Mezrahi, CEO of SAR.

1Q 2021 Securities Class Action Landscape:

34 U.S. issuers were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b -5. Based on allegations presented in the first-filed SCA complaint against each defendant corporation, U.S. SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure amounts to $33.6 billion . Quarterly frequency remained steady, and exposure declined materially by 65.7% relative to 4Q'20.





-5. Based on allegations presented in the first-filed SCA complaint against each defendant corporation, amounts to . Quarterly frequency remained steady, and exposure declined materially by 65.7% relative to 4Q'20. 11 U.S. large cap issuers were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b -5. The Large Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure amounts to $22.8 billion , a material decline of 75.6% relative to 4Q'20. The Large Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure Rate decreased by 19 basis points to 0.06%. The Large Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Litigation Rate decreased to 1.06% from 1.96% in 4Q'20.





-5. The amounts to , a material decline of 75.6% relative to 4Q'20. The decreased by 19 basis points to 0.06%. The decreased to 1.06% from 1.96% in 4Q'20. 4 U.S. mid cap issuers were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b -5. The Mid Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure amounts to $2.4 billion , an increase of $228 million , or 10.6% relative to 4Q'20. The Mid Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure Rate remained the same at 0.15%. The Mid Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Litigation Rate decreased by 3 basis points to 0.62% in 1Q'21.





-5. The amounts to , an increase of , or 10.6% relative to 4Q'20. The remained the same at 0.15%. The decreased by 3 basis points to 0.62% in 1Q'21. 19 U.S. small cap issuers were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b -5. The Small Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure amounts to $8.4 billion , a material increase of $6 billion , or 245.7% relative to 4Q'20 and the highest exposure during the preceding four quarters. The Small Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure Rate increased by 79 basis points to 1.15%, also the highest during the preceding four quarters. The Small Cap SCA Rule 10b -5 Litigation Rate increased to 0.97% from 0.64% in 4Q'20.





-5. The amounts to , a material increase of , or 245.7% relative to 4Q'20 and the highest exposure during the preceding four quarters. The increased by 79 basis points to 1.15%, also the highest during the preceding four quarters. The increased to 0.97% from 0.64% in 4Q'20. 4 Non-U.S. issuers that trade via ADRs in the U.S. public markets were sued for alleged violations of Rule 10b -5. The ADR SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure decreased materially by $75 billion to $4.3 billion , or 94.6% relative to 4Q'20. The ADR SCA Rule 10b -5 Exposure Rate amounts to 0.01%, a material decline of 26 basis points relative to 4Q'20. The ADR SCA Rule 10b -5 Litigation Rate declined to 0.20%, 15 basis points lower relative to 4Q'20.

Media Contact: Carolina M. Doherty, VP of Business Development

For more information, please visit: www.sarlit.com

SOURCE SAR

