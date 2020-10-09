Global Corporate Exposure to Stock Drop Securities Class Actions Amounts to $133.2 billion in 3Q 2020

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exposure of directors and officers of U.S. issuers and non-U.S. issuers to stock-drop securities class action (SCA) lawsuits that allege violations of the federal securities laws under Section 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, amounts to $133.2 billion in 3Q'20. U.S. SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure of U.S. issuers amounts to $101.8 billion in 3Q'20, an increase of 126.7% relative to 2Q'20. ADR SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure of non-U.S. issuers listed on U.S. exchanges that trade via American Depository Receipts (ADRs) amounts to $31.4 billion in 3Q'20, an increase of 285% relative to 2Q'20.

According to the SAR Securities Class Action (SCA) Rule 10b-5 Exposure Report – 3Q 2020, the U.S. SCA Rule 10b-5 Exposure Rate of U.S. issuers increased to 0.29% from 0.15% in 2Q'20, the highest exposure rate observed during the preceding four quarters. The U.S. SCA Rule 10b-5 Litigation Rate of U.S. issuers also increased to 1.16% from 1.04% in 2Q'20.