Global Corporate Gifting Company, Reachdesk, Expands Executive Leadership Team with Seasoned Industry Veterans

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reachdesk, a leading global data-driven gifting platform, today announced the addition of Daniel Incandela as Chief Marketing Officer and Amy Jerusalmi as Chief Customer Officer.

Incandela brings 20+ years of digital and marketing industry leadership experience, previously leading creative teams across a myriad of industries including arts, sports and entertainment, sales, cloud, and marketing automation.

"As a marketer, I'm excited to help colleagues in the field build meaningful relationships with their audiences while being able to track ROI in an industry that historically has not had the capability to do so," said Incandela. "Gifting is growing at an incredible rate, and Reachdesk is leading the charge as one of the fastest-growing companies in the space. I'm thrilled to be on board to share Reachdesk's story with the world."

Jerusalmi joins Reachdesk with more than two decades of experience in customer success, bringing a deep understanding and expertise of the customer journey, delivery management, managed services, and support. As CCO, Jerusalmi will be leading the customer experience team who will support and build relationships with Reachdesk's customers across the globe.

"I was drawn to Reachdesk because of the company-wide goal to bring joy to both the individual receiving the gift and the company gifting it," said Jerusalmi. "Reachdesk is shaking up the traditional gifting practice with their customer-centric approach, empowering companies to build data-driven gifting campaigns that benchmark performance results and help customers perfect their gifting strategy."

Most recently, Incandela served as CMO of Conga, Return Path, and Terminus. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ExactTarget, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Prior to being appointed as CCO of Reachdesk, Jerusalmi served as the SVP of North America Managed Services at Mastercard Data & Services and held leadership roles at companies including Apple, Quattro Wireless, and SessionM, a Mastercard Company.

"We are thrilled to continue enhancing Reachdesk's leadership as Amy and Daniel join our team," said Temy Temy Mancusi-Ungaro, Chief Executive Officer at Reachdesk. "These two industry veterans bring extensive experience that will be integral to our overall operations as we continue to grow and revolutionize the corporate gifting landscape this year."

Reachdesk had a monumental year in 2021, including a $43M Series B funding raise , being named the fastest-growing gifting platform (up 600% year-on-year), and being listed as one of the top five fastest-growing software products in the world, according to G2. For more information about Reachdesk, please visit www.reachdesk.com .

About Reachdesk

Reachdesk is the only global, data-driven gifting platform that empowers companies to deliver moments that matter at scale. We help businesses build deeper connections by sending personalized and timely gifts to prospects, customers, and employees. Reachdesk's technology seamlessly integrates into a company's tech stack to gather actionable insights through an intelligent platform that creates better-informed gifting strategies. For more information, please visit: www.reachdesk.com/ .

SOURCE Reachdesk