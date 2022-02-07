Global Corporate Mobility Market Report 2022: Increased Emphasis on Integrated Sustainable Mobility Post the Pandemic Will Lead to Massive Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Corporate Mobility Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the market opportunity from corporate mobility will be approximately $233.99 billion. This is expected to cross $517.84 billion in 2030, accounting for the changes in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scope of the study revolves around the overall corporate mobility market, which includes corporate carsharing, ridehailing, micro-mobility sharing, corporate shuttles, corporate ride pooling, public transportation, Corporate MaaS/mobility budgets as the subsegments. The geographic scope of the study is global.

Rising congestion and pollution within cities have resulted in more emphasis on providing corporate mobility solutions for cities to meet their sustainability targets. This has resulted in firms exploring new technologies and services to alleviate some of these growing issues.

Corporate mobility is rapidly developing, and this space is seeing a lot of new start-ups. Flexible mobility, business leisure, real-time data analytics, mobility budgets, sustainable mobility, and integrated mobility are expected to be the defining trends in the corporate mobility market.

The corporate mobility industry is poised to grow as the shift from private cars to multimodal solutions takes place. Transport solutions for companies have traditionally comprised private cars for employees along with a few spare company vehicles and have essentially been about the total cost of ownership.

However, with growing financial viability concerns in an increasingly competitive market environment, along with a pressing need to reduce the carbon footprint, corporates are seeking a shift toward shared corporate mobility solutions. While so far, leasing companies have primarily catered to transport solutions for organizations, a wide range of service providers, such as rental companies, travel management companies, IT platforms, tech platforms, and OEMs, are now offering new mobility services that shift the focus from ownership to usage to mobility.

Operators are focusing on creating long-lasting, engaging relationships with customers and addressing their nuanced demands, such as employee parking needs, utilization of company assets, flexible work timings, and de-carbonization. This study is focused on analyzing the current state of the corporate mobility market and identifying key underlining challenges and growth opportunities for various stakeholders across the value chain.

Public transport is still one of the key modes of transport for commuters, especially in the APAC region. By integrating it with other first- and last-mile solutions, corporates can provide a complete end-to-end flexible solution. The overall addressable market for public transportation is expected to grow from $149 billion in 2021 to $294 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%.

This is an opportunity for corporate mobility providers to provide the necessary solutions that can optimize employee commuting with flexible solutions. The study comprehensively covers the key markets, drivers and restraints, strategic decision-making factors, growth dynamics, and market trends in various segments of the corporate mobility market.



Key Issues Addressed

What will be the implication of remote working on corporate mobility?

What are the factors driving growth and the challenges that the market is facing?

What are the key trends in the corporate mobility market?

What is the Impact of regulations on corporate mobility?

Which are the various corporate mobility segments, and what are market opportunities they offer?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Corporate Mobility

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Corporate Mobility

Corporate Mobility - Scope of Analysis

Corporate Mobility - Market Segmentation

Corporate Mobility - Key Competitors

Factors That Will Drive the Uptake of Corporate Mobility Solutions by Employers

Implications of Flexible and Hybrid Working Models

Mobility is the New Employee Benefit

Overview of Flexible Working Policies in Key Countries

Shift Toward Hybrid Working Models Underway

Corporate Mobility Should Move Toward Smart Usage, Transition From Being Car Centric to Being Flexible

Increasing Corporatization of the Sharing Economy; Need to Implement the Right Partner Network

Key Growth Metrics for Corporate Mobility

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

GMV Forecast

GMV Forecast by Segment

GMV Forecast Analysis by Segment

GMV Forecast by Region

GMV Forecast Analysis by Region - Corporate Mobility

Competitive Environment

Corporate Mobility - The Way Forward

3. Corporate Mobility Market - Market Overview

Commuting Accounts for More Than a Quarter of Trips in Key Countries

Implications of Flexible and Hybrid Working Models - UK Case Study

'The New Normal' Post the Pandemic to Impact Corporate Mobility Services

The Fast-expanding Competitive Landscape of Corporate Mobility

Regulatory Trends to Drive Greater Market Acceptance

Public Transport to be the Central Cog in Offering a Complete Corporate Mobility Solution

Sustainability and De-carbonization Benefits to the Company

TCO to TCM - Significant Flexibility for Employees

Traditional Leasing Companies Emerging to be Key Participants

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Corporate Mobility Segments

Key Mobility Business Models That Will Shape the Future of Corporate Mobility

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Corporate Micromobility

Key Growth Metrics for Corporate Micromobility

Market Definition and Business Model

GMV Forecast

Key Future Market Trends

Companies Using Micromobility

Competitive Benchmarking of Key Participants

Competitive Force Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Corporate Carsharing

Key Growth Metrics

Market Definition and Business Model

GMV Forecast

Key Future Market Trends

Companies Using Corporate Carsharing

Competitive Benchmarking of Key Participants

Competitive Force Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Corporate Ridehailing

Key Growth Metrics

Market Definition and Business Model

GMV Forecast

Corporate Ridehailing - Key Future Market Trends

Companies using Corporate Ridehailing

Competitive Benchmarking of Key Participants

Competitive Force Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Corporate Ridesharing

Key Growth Metrics

Market Definition and Business Model

GMV Forecast

Key Future Market Trends

Companies Using Corporate Ridesharing

Ridesharing - Companies to Watch

Competitive Force Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Corporate Shuttles

Key Growth Metrics

Market Definition and Business Model

GMV Forecast

Key Future Market Trends

Companies Using Corporate Shuttles

Corporate Shuttles - Companies to Watch

Competitive Force Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Corporate MaaS/Mobility Budgets

Key Growth Metrics

Market Definition and Business Model

GMV Forecast

Key Future Market Trends

Companies Using MaaS and Mobility Budgets

Competitive Benchmarking of Key Participants

Competitive Force Analysis

11. Vision for the Future

12. Growth Opportunity Universe - Corporate Mobility

Growth Opportunity 1: Increased Demand for Integrated Mobility Due to Changing Working Patterns

Growth Opportunity 2: Conducive Regulatory Framework With a Focus on Sustainable Mobility for Driving Growth

Growth Opportunity 3: New Technologies and Autonomous Solutions to Propel Growth in the Long Term

13. Next Steps

