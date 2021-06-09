Global Corporate Reputation of 48 Pharma Companies in 2020 During the Covid Pandemic

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2020 during the Covid Pandemic - Global Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Patient groups responding to 2020's 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey are uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry's performance during the pandemic, as these patient organisations not only understand the perceptions of patients but are also the only stakeholder to network with ALL other stakeholders in the healthcare system.

For this reason, the opinions of 1,920 patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry in 2020 during the Covid pandemic were collected, November 2020-February 2021. The 1,920 patient groups reached out to over 1 million patients in 2020.

Profile of 2020's Respondent Patient Groups

1,920 Respondent Patient Groups.

From 84 Countries.

Covering 133 Main Medical Specialties.

59% National Patient Groups.

10% International Patient Groups.

Patient perspectives of pharma during the Covid pandemic: top-line findings

1. The pharma industry's effectiveness at tackling the Covid pandemic: 62% of 2020's 1,920 respondent patient groups believed that the pharma industry as a whole was "Very effective" or "Effective" at tackling the Covid pandemic for the patients known to them. Though patient groups from different countries and specialising in different therapy areas held wide-ranging views on the subject.

2. The pharma industry's corporate reputation in 2020: 50% of 2020's respondent patient groups stated that the pharmaceutical industry as a whole had an "Excellent" or "Good" corporate reputation (the highest in the ten years that the analyst has been conducting its corporate-reputation surveys). However, the majority of patient groups still believed the industry to be "Fair" or "Poor" in most areas except R&D.

3. The top-three pharma companies voted "Best" for their response to Covid in 2020 (among patient groups familiar with the company): ViiV Healthcare, 1st, Pfizer, 2nd and Roche/Genentech, 3rd.

4. The top-three pharma companies voted "Best" for their overall corporate reputation in 2020 (among patient groups familiar with the company): ViiV Healthcare, 1st, Roche/Genentech, 2nd and Pfizer, 3rd.

Covid has thrown into stark relief virtually all aspects of pharmaceutical-company business, and has had a direct impact on the corporate reputation of the industry and individual companies. The comments supplied to this latest 'Corporate Reputation' survey by respondent patient groups make clear that both the effectiveness of pharma's Covid response, and its corporate reputation, were directly tied to one another in 2020.

The 2020 'Corporate Reputation' survey asked respondent patient groups to assess pharmaceutical companies, not just on ability to produce vaccines (which respondent patient groups considered impressive), but also on the contributions that the companies made to alleviating problems imposed by the pandemic on non-Covid patients - who were isolated from their customary routine healthcare during much of 2020.

The survey provided pharma companies with an opportunity to tell their own story on how they tried to help patients cope during Covid. Seven companies participated, offering insights into what the pharma industry saw as its remit during the pandemic - both in 2020, and moving forward into 2021: Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Horizon Therapeutics, Ipsen, Lundbeck (US division), Pfizer, and ViiV Healthcare.

Methodology

I. Survey of 1,920 patient groups



When? The survey was conducted in November 2020-February 2021, when key events of the pandemic will have influenced the opinions of respondent patient groups.



Where? To ensure a global reach, the survey was conducted in 21 languages.



The questionnaire? Pharma was assessed across a wide range of its activities important to patients and patient groups [see list of indicators of corporate reputation, below], including a new indicator for 2020 - pharma's effectiveness at tackling Covid.



Companies assessed

AbbVie

Acorda

Almirall

Amgen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

Chiesi Farmaceutici

CSL Behring

Daiichi Sankyo

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Eisai

Eli

Ferring

Gedeon Richter

Gilead Sciences/Kite Pharma

Grifols

Grunenthal

GSK

Horizon Therapeutics

Ipsen

Janssen (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson)

LEO Pharma

Lilly

Lundbeck

Menarini

Merck & Co/MSD

Merck KGaA/EMD Serono

Mylan

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Octapharma

Otsuka

Pfizer

Pierre Fabre Laboratories

Roche/Chugai/Genentech

Sandoz

Sanofi

Servier

Sun Pharma

Takeda/Shire

Teva

Therapeutics

UCB

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vifor

ViiV Healthcare

How were the companies assessed?

The indicators used to measure a company's corporate reputation:

1. Covid response [new for 2020].

2. Patient centricity.

3. Patient information.

4. Patient safety.

5. High-quality products.

6.i. Transparency: pricing.

6.ii. Transparency: clinical-trial data.

6.iii. Transparency: funding of external stakeholders.

7. Integrity.

8. Quality of relationships with patient groups.

9. Providing services 'beyond the pill'.

10.i. Engaging patients in research.

10.ii. Engaging patients in development.

II. Best-practice case studies from pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldzrgl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

