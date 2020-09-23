Global Corporations Agree to Adopt Set of Key Performance Indicators to Measure and Improve Diversity

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-six companies and organizations, including Accenture, Bank of America, Chevron, Deloitte, EY, Google, KPMG LLP, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble, PwC, Uber, and Visa, have joined the groundbreaking Gender and Diversity KPI Alliance (GDKA) to support the adoption and use of a set of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure gender and diversity in their companies and organizations.

GDKA is a group of corporations; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) advocates; academics; and trade organizations that have come together to promote and advance the adoption of these KPIs. The KPIs were developed from the work of the World Economic Forum International Business Council, the Global Reporting Initiative, and other advocates.

"Measurement is a critical component of creating an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion in workplaces that allow all employees to thrive. You cannot improve what you cannot measure," said Catalyst President and CEO Lorraine Hariton, who co-chairs GDKA. "By committing to measuring diversity using these KPIs, corporate leaders are taking the steps necessary to drive change. These companies serve as role models for others, demonstrating that leadership and accountability start at the top."

By signing on to GDKA, signatory companies commit to using or working to implement three key performance indicators to evaluate diversity in their organization:

Percentage of representation on an organization's board; Percentage of representation by employee category; Pay equality: the ratio of compensation by employee category (e.g., equal pay for equal work).

The KPIs focus on the pipeline of women and underrepresented groups moving through the organization, better enabling organizations to track their progress.

"Consistent, transparent disclosure of human capital management metrics is important for all of our stakeholders, including our shareholders and our employees," said Sheri Bronstein, Chief Human Resources Officer at Bank of America. "We're glad to support the GDKA in its work to align with the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics of the World Economic Forum, which will help companies across different sectors demonstrate progress for all stakeholders in advancing diverse representation at each workforce level."

The GDKA Steering Committee includes Catalyst and Working Mother Media (co-chairs), along with Ascend, ELC, Equilar, Frost Included, Gender Fair, HACR, LEAP, and the WBC.

"This effort helps organizations gauge their progress over time, which is a critical step toward achieving true corporate diversity," said Working Mother Media President Subha Barry, who co-chairs GDKA. "The GDKA KPIs provide a common way to monitor and track representation and pay equality so that employers can better develop their talent pipelines and create more inclusive cultures to achieve better business performance and more equitable workplaces."

GDKA SIGNATORIES

Catalyst salutes and thanks the following companies who have signed on to GDKA:

ABB, Accenture, ADP, Ancestry, Aptar, Baker McKenzie, Bank of America, Barilla, Bell Canada, Boston Consulting Group, Boston Scientific, Capital One, Chevron, Citi, City of Edmonton, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Dentons, Dow, DuPont, Ecolab, EY, Flex, Genpact, Google, Granite Construction, Guardian Life Insurance, Google, H&R Block, Hillrom, Hilti North America, Horizon BCBSNJ, Humana, IKEA Retail (Ingka Group), JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kimberly-Clark, KPMG LLP, McGill University, Medtronic, Merck, Morgan Stanley, Nationwide, Newell Brands, Northwestern Mutual, Pitney Bowes, Pfizer, PwC, Procter & Gamble, Progress Software, Procter & Gamble, Sodexo, TechnipFMC, The Coca-Cola Company, Uber, UPS, Visa, Whirlpool, and Wipro Limited.

Contacts:

Naomi R. Patton

Vice President, Media & Public Relations

Catalyst

[email protected]

Stephanie Wolf

U.S. Communications Consultant

Catalyst

[email protected]

SOURCE Catalyst

Related Links

www.catalyst.org

