Global Corrosion Monitoring Industry
Feb 17, 2020, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Corrosion Monitoring market worldwide is projected to grow by US$175.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8.7%. Corrosion Coupons, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$136.9 Million by the year 2025, Corrosion Coupons will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798265/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Corrosion Coupons will reach a market size of US$5.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$49.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bac Corrosion Control Ltd.; Cosasco Systems, Inc; Icorr Technologies; Intertek Group PLC; Korosi Specindo; Pyramid Technical Services Pvt. Ltd.; Rysco Corrosion Services Inc.; SGS SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798265/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Corrosion Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Corrosion Monitoring Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Corrosion Monitoring Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Corrosion Coupons (Type Technique) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Corrosion Coupons (Type Technique) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Corrosion Coupons (Type Technique) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Electrical resistance (Type Technique) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Electrical resistance (Type Technique) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Electrical resistance (Type Technique) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Linear Polarization Resistance (Type Technique)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to
2025
Table 11: Linear Polarization Resistance (Type Technique)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Linear Polarization Resistance (Type Technique)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Galvanic (Type Technique) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Galvanic (Type Technique) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Galvanic (Type Technique) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement (Type Technique)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement (Type Technique)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009 to 2017
Table 18: Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement (Type Technique)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Chemical (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Chemical (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chemical (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Corrosion Monitoring Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 28: United States Corrosion Monitoring Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Corrosion Monitoring Market in the United States by
Type Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Corrosion Monitoring Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Corrosion Monitoring Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Corrosion Monitoring Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market Review
by Type Technique in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 36: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type Technique for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 37: Canadian Corrosion Monitoring Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Corrosion Monitoring: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type Technique for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Analysis
by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Corrosion
Monitoring in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Corrosion Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 45: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Corrosion Monitoring Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Corrosion Monitoring Market by Type
Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Corrosion Monitoring in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Corrosion Monitoring Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Corrosion Monitoring Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Corrosion Monitoring Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Corrosion Monitoring Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2018-2025
Table 56: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Type Technique: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Breakdown
by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Corrosion Monitoring Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 59: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Corrosion Monitoring Market in France by Type
Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Analysis by
Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Corrosion Monitoring Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type Technique
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by
Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Corrosion Monitoring Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 72: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Corrosion Monitoring Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Corrosion Monitoring Market by Type
Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Corrosion Monitoring in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Corrosion Monitoring Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Corrosion Monitoring:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Corrosion Monitoring Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type Technique for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Corrosion Monitoring in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018
to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Corrosion Monitoring Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 84: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Corrosion Monitoring Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market Review
by Type Technique in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 87: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type Technique for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 88: Spanish Corrosion Monitoring Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Corrosion Monitoring Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Russia by Type
Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Breakdown
by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Corrosion Monitoring Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Corrosion Monitoring Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 96: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Corrosion Monitoring Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2018-2025
Table 98: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type Technique: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Corrosion Monitoring Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 101: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Monitoring Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific by Type
Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Corrosion Monitoring Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Corrosion Monitoring Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 117: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Corrosion Monitoring Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market Review
by Type Technique in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 120: Corrosion Monitoring Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type Technique for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 121: Indian Corrosion Monitoring Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 122: Corrosion Monitoring Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Corrosion Monitoring Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2009-2017
Table 126: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Corrosion Monitoring Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 129: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Corrosion
Monitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type Technique for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Corrosion Monitoring Market
Share Analysis by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Corrosion Monitoring in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Corrosion Monitoring Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 135: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Corrosion Monitoring Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 137: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Corrosion Monitoring Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Corrosion Monitoring Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type Technique for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Corrosion Monitoring Market by Type
Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Corrosion Monitoring in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Corrosion Monitoring Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Corrosion Monitoring Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2018-2025
Table 146: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type Technique: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Corrosion Monitoring Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 149: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Brazil by Type
Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Analysis
by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Corrosion Monitoring Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type Technique
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Breakdown
by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Corrosion Monitoring Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 162: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Corrosion Monitoring Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type Technique:
2018 to 2025
Table 164: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Corrosion Monitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Corrosion Monitoring Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Corrosion Monitoring Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 168: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Corrosion Monitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 170: Corrosion Monitoring Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Corrosion Monitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2018
to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market
by Type Technique in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 174: Corrosion Monitoring Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type Technique for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Corrosion Monitoring Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Corrosion Monitoring Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Corrosion Monitoring: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type Technique for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Analysis
by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Corrosion
Monitoring in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Corrosion Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 183: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Corrosion Monitoring Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2018-2025
Table 185: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Type Technique: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Breakdown
by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Corrosion Monitoring Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 188: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Corrosion Monitoring Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type Technique for the Period
2018-2025
Table 191: Corrosion Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Corrosion Monitoring Market by Type
Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Corrosion Monitoring in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Corrosion Monitoring Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Corrosion Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Corrosion Monitoring Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Corrosion Monitoring Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2009-2017
Table 198: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Corrosion Monitoring Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Corrosion Monitoring Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 201: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Corrosion Monitoring Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Corrosion Monitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Corrosion Monitoring Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 207: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Corrosion Monitoring Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Corrosion Monitoring Market in Africa by Type
Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Breakdown
by Type Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Corrosion Monitoring Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Corrosion Monitoring Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 213: Corrosion Monitoring Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BAC CORROSION CONTROL LTD.
COSASCO SYSTEMS
ICORR TECHNOLOGIES
INTERTEK GROUP PLC
KOROSI SPECINDO
PYRAMID TECHNICAL SERVICES PVT. LTD.
RYSCO CORROSION SERVICES INC.
SGS SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798265/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article