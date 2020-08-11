Global Corrosion Resistant Resins Industry
Global Corrosion Resistant Resins Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027
Aug 11, 2020, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Corrosion Resistant Resins estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Corrosion Resistant Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Polyurethane Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR
In the global Polyurethane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd.
- AOC Aliancys
- Ashland, Inc.
- Hexion Inc.
- Huntsman Corporation
- Oiln Corporation
- Polynt S.P.A.
- Reichhold LLC
- Scott Bader Company Ltd.
- Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Corrosion Resistant Resin Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Corrosion Resistant Resins Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Corrosion Resistant Resins Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Epoxy (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Epoxy (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Epoxy (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Polyester (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Polyester (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Polyester (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Polyurethane (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Polyurethane (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Polyurethane (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Vinyl Ester (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Vinyl Ester (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Vinyl Ester (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Coatings (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Coatings (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Coatings (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Composites (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Composites (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Composites (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Corrosion Resistant Resin Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Corrosion Resistant Resins Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 33: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 37: Canadian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Corrosion Resistant Resins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Corrosion
Resistant Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Corrosion Resistant Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Corrosion Resistant Resins in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Corrosion Resistant Resin Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Corrosion Resistant Resins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Corrosion Resistant Resins Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Corrosion Resistant Resins in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Corrosion Resistant Resins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Corrosion Resistant Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 88: Spanish Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 89: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Corrosion Resistant Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Corrosion Resistant Resins
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 101: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 104: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Corrosion Resistant Resins Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 121: Indian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 122: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Corrosion Resistant
Resins: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Resins
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Corrosion Resistant Resins in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Resins
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Corrosion Resistant Resins Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Corrosion Resistant Resins
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Corrosion Resistant Resins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Corrosion Resistant Resins Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Corrosion Resistant Resins
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 164: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Corrosion Resistant Resins
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Corrosion Resistant Resins
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 168: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 170: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Corrosion Resistant Resins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Corrosion
Resistant Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Corrosion Resistant Resins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Corrosion Resistant Resins
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Corrosion Resistant Resins Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Corrosion Resistant Resins
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Corrosion Resistant Resins
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 201: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Corrosion Resistant Resins
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Corrosion Resistant Resins
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Corrosion Resistant Resins
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Corrosion Resistant Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Corrosion Resistant Resins Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Corrosion Resistant Resins Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
