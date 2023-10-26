Global Corrugated Packaging Software Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2030 - Shift towards Lightweight Corrugated Packaging Augments Demand

26 Oct, 2023, 11:15 ET
Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Corrugated Packaging Software estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Packaged, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$24 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Standalone segment is estimated at 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR
The Corrugated Packaging Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 11.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Corrugated Boxes Industry Helps Supply Chain to Move Forward amid Challenges
- Competitive Scenario
- A Favorable Benefits Profile Readies Businesses to Invest in Corrugated Packaging Software
- Corrugated Packaging Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Packaged, and Standalone
- COVID-19 Highlights Benefits of Corrugated Packaging Software
- Market Drivers, Opportunities and Restraints
- Analysis by Deployment: Cost Saving Benefits to Drive Preference for Cloud-based Corrugated Packaging Software
- World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Deployment (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise, and Cloud
- Geographic Analysis: While Developed Regions Lead the Adoption, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
- World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Corrugated Packaging Software Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan
- An Introduction to Corrugated Packaging Software
- The Uptake of Packaged Software
- Features of Corrugated Packaging Software
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Corrugated Packaging: Current Industry Trends Bound to Impact Packaging Software Market
- Pandemic-Induced Changes for the Corrugated Packaging Industry
- Challenges for the Packaging Industry
- Advancements in Packaging Technologies
- Prevailing Corrugated Packaging Trends Strongly Influence the Uptake of Corrugated Packaging Software
- Robotics & Automated Packaging Systems Widen the Business Case
- Robust Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines Elevates the Demand
- AI to Usher in Considerable Efficiencies for the Packaging Industry
- Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era
- Regulatory Scenario Favors Wider Uptake
- Shift towards Lightweight Corrugated Packaging Augments Demand
- Global Substance Weight (in GSM) by Geographic Region
- Growing Relevance of Environmental Sustainability Improves Market Prospects
- Surge in E-Commerce Sales Widens Market Opportunities
- Increased Focus on Packaging Cost Containment Augurs Well
- Recyclability Steers Demand for Corrugated Packaging, Enhancing the Market Prospects
- Increased Importance of Modular Packaging Systems to Instill New Demand
- Opportunities for Corrugated Packaging in Food & Beverages Sector Favors Growth
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
- Advanced Software Streamlines the Role of Kraft Paper in Corrugated Packaging & Branding Tasks
- Digital Corrugated Printing Set to Experience New Crescendo
- Alternatives of Corrugated Packaging Pose Challenge to Market Expansion
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 37 Featured)
- Abaca Systems Ltd.
- Aicomp Group
- Amtech Software Inc.
- Arden Software Ltd.
- Electronics for Imaging, Inc.
- Epicor Software Corporation
- Erpisto Software
- Esko-Graphics BV.
- Finsys ERP
- Kiwiplan, Inc.
- Nukiesoft
- Onesys Ltd.
- Sistrade Software Consulting, SA
- theurer.com GmbH
- Volume Software
