Global Cosmetic Implants Market Assessment and Forecast, 2027: Rising Demand for Diverse Implants

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cosmetic Implants Market 2017-2027: Segmented by Product Type, Material Type, and Region report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmetic implants market is poised for impressive growth due to an escalating awareness of aesthetics, particularly among women and the youth, driving demand for cosmetic solutions. A surge in road accidents and injuries has also contributed to the global demand for various cosmetic procedures. The pervasive influence of social media is further propelling the rise in cosmetic interventions. Leading the way in cosmetic procedures, the United States and Brazil recorded substantial numbers in 2020 with approximately 4.67 million and 1.93 million procedures respectively.

Rising Demand for Diverse Implants

The surge in aesthetic consciousness has led to an increased demand for various implant types, encompassing facial, dental, and breast implants. The prevalence of dental issues, resulting in tooth decay, has substantially driven the need for dental implants. The American Academy of Implant Dentistry reported that in the U.S., 3 million individuals possess dental implants, with an additional 500,000 people adopting them annually. Moreover, heightened aesthetic awareness has driven the demand for breast augmentation surgeries, facial enhancements, and appearance-improving surgeries. In the United States, popular surgical procedures in 2021 included Liposuction, Breast Augmentation, Abdominoplasty, and Breast Lift.

Proliferation of Product Launches

Market growth is further fueled by an array of product launches by major global players, enhancing the outlook for the cosmetic implants market. Key industry players are intensifying research and development investments to introduce innovative products and strengthen their market presence. For instance, Galderma S.A. received FDA approval for Restylane Kysse, a hyaluronic acid designed specifically for lip augmentation. Dentsply Sirona, Inc. launched the Axeos 3D/2D imaging system to improve the patient experience during various procedures.

Market Segmentation

The global cosmetic implants market is segmented by product type, material type, and region. The product types include dental, breast, facial implants, and others. Distinguished by material type, the market comprises polymers, metals, ceramics, and others. North America leads the global market among regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The United States spearheads the market due to its considerable number of cosmetic surgeries.

Prominent Market Players

Leading contributors to the global cosmetic implants market include 3M Company, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics Plc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., AbbVie Inc., Henry Schein Inc., and Straumann AG.

Report Scope

The comprehensive report delves into the global cosmetic implants market, segmenting it into distinct categories. These include product types such as Dental Implants, Breast Implants, Facial Implants, and Others, as well as material types including Polymers, Metals, Ceramics, and Others. Regional segmentation covers North America, Europe (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Turkey).

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cosmetic Implants Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Cosmetic Implants Market Outlook

7. North America Cosmetic Implants Market Outlook

8. Europe Cosmetic Implants Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Implants Market Outlook

10. South America Cosmetic Implants Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Implants Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

3M Company

Company Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Sientra Inc.

GC Aesthetics PLC

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Straumann AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4mfei

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets