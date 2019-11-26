Global Cosmetic OEM/ODM Market to Surpass US$ 80.4 Billion by 2027 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic OEM/ODM market was valued at US$ 50 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2019–2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Cosmetic OEM/ODM Market:

Increasing demand for cosmetic OEM/ODM from cosmetic independent, legacy, and private label brands is driving growth of the cosmetic OEM/ODM market. Independent brands such as Kylie cosmetics, Huda Beauty, Gerard Cosmetics, Dose of Colors, and others are rapidly gaining popularity among consumers. In 2018, Amazon, an e-tailer, launched Indie beauty Shop for beauty and personal care products introduced by independent brands. Such initiatives are further driving demand for independent brands.

Many companies are launching new private label brands, owing to increasing demand for these products. For instance, in March 2019, Amazon launched moisturizers, cleansers, and skin treatment products under the brand, Belei, in the U.S. In January 2019, Amazon launched lip bundles, nail care bundle, and eye shadow among others under its Find brand in Europe.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global cosmetic OEM/ODM market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2019–2027), owing to increasing demand for beauty and personal care products. For instance, according to data released by the International Trade Administration in 2018, Mexico is ranked among top 10 markets of the world for cosmetics and personal care products. As per the same source, Mexico's cosmetics and personal care products market was valued at US$ 6.81 billion in 2015, which increased to US$ 7.11 billion in 2017.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global cosmetic OEM/ODM market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing cosmetics and personal care market in the region. According to Korea Pharmaceutical Traders Association, the total number of cosmetic manufacturers in South Korea was 2,030 in 2016 and the cosmetic production was valued at US$ 7.7 billion in 2014. Moreover, the cosmetic market in South Korea was valued at US$ 7,158 million in 2014 and increased to US$ 7,558 in 2015. Korea Kolmar, Cosmax, and Cosmecca are the largest contract cosmetic manufacturers in South Korea . Cosmax produces a range of products for over 300 customers and accounted for a share of 34% among contract cosmetic manufacturers in South Korea in 2018.

Major players operating in the global cosmetic OEM/ODM market include-

Intercos S.p.A., Kolmar Korea Co. Ltd., Scalpi Cosmética sa, Cosmecca Korea Co., Cosmax Inc., Mana Products Inc., KBL cosmetics Ltd., Urist Cosmetics Incorporated, Fareva Holding SA, Milliona Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Skinlys, Maesa SAS, Schwanhäußer Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Tricorbraun Inc., Herrco Cosmetics Limited, Architectural Beauty, Allure Labs Inc., Case Mason Filling, Inc., Pardaco Trading Pte Ltd, and KDC/ONE among others.

Market Segmentation:

Global Cosmetic OEM/ODM Market, By Product Type:

Color Cosmetics



Skin Care



Hair Care



Fragrance

Global Cosmetic OEM/ODM Market, By Packaging Category:

Lipstick Containers



Lip Gloss Containers & Tubes



Cosmetic Pen



Powder Dispensers



Cushion



Bottle With Cap



Bottle With Pump



Compact



Face Stick



Tube



Jar with Cap



Mascara Packaging



Others

Global Cosmetic OEM/ODM Market, By Filling Technology:

Airless Filling Technology



Aerosol Filling Technology



Cosmetic Jar Filling Technology



Liquid Filling Technology



Compact Powder Filling Technology



Mascara Filling Technology



Lipstick Filling Technology



Tube Filling Technology



Cosmetic Pencil Filling Technology



Others

Global Cosmetic OEM/ODM Market, By Brands:

Independent Brands



Legacy Brands



Private Label Brands

Global Cosmetic OEM/ODM Market, By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific



South America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of South America



Middle East



GCC





Rest of Middle East



Africa



Northern Africa





Central Africa





South Africa

