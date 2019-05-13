Global Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market to 2025 - Eye Segment Expected to Contribute to a Market Value of $621.75 Million in 2025
May 13, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging market reached USD 1,400 Million in 2017 by registering a CAGR of 6.18% across the globe. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 2,260.6 Million by the end of 2025. Further, the market of Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging worldwide is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.23% in 2025 as compared to the previous year.
The global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging market is segmented on the basis of Material type into Plastic, Wood and Metal. Plastic segment (48.88% share in 2017) occupies the largest market of Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging across the globe. Additionally, plastic segment is anticipated to reach USD 1,077.77 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 684.34 Million in 2017. Moreover, plastic segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.84% over the forecast period.
The global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging market is also segmented By Application into eye, lip, clean-up pencil, concealer pencil, cheek balm, Skin glossing pencil and sculpting pencil, out of which, eye segment captured 28.86% market share the Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging market in 2017. Furthermore, the market is expected to contribute to a market value of USD 621.75 Million in 2025, as compared to USD 404.04 Million in 2017.
Lip segment contributed around 28.45% market share in total Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging market in 2017. Additionally, this segment is projected to capture 27.68% market share by 2025. Further, the segment is projected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.76% in 2025 as compared to previous year.
By Product Type, the sharpenable wooden pencil segment is estimated to be a major contributor to the Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging market throughout the forecast period. Further, increase in the female working class (in middle income group) population globally exhibits significant growth in Sharpenable Wooden Pencil market.
Moreover, the increasing women population in Asia Pacific region exhibits significant change in cosmetic pen & pencil packaging market. Liberalisation of society in Asia pacific and GCC countries evince notable growth in global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging market
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Market Definitions, Assumptions & Abbreviations
3. Market Taxonomy
4. Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market - Executive Summary
4.1. Market Extracts by Material Type
4.2. Market Extracts by Application
4.3. Market Extracts by Product Type
4.4. Market Extracts by Region
5. Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Product Overview
6. Top Countries with Highest Demand for Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging, 2017
7. Recent Changes and Development in Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market by Geography
7.1. New Product Development
7.2. Merger and Acquisition
7.3. Expansion and others
8. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis
9. Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market - Risk Analysis
9.1. Demand Risk Analysis
9.2. Supply Risk Analysis
10. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis
10.1. Growth Drivers
10.2. Challenges
10.3. Trends
10.4. Opportunities
11. Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025
12. Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis By Product Type
12.1. Introduction
12.1.1. Plastic Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025
12.1.2. Wood Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025
12.1.3. Metal Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025
12.1.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Material Type
12.1.5. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017 & 2025 By Material Type
13. Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis By Application
13.1. Introduction
13.1.1. Eye
13.1.2. Lip
13.1.3. Clean-Up Pencil
13.1.4. Concealer Pencil
13.1.5. Cheek Balm
13.1.6. Sculpting Pencil
13.1.7. Skin Glossing Pencil
13.1.8. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application
13.1.9. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017 & 2025 By Application
14. Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis By Product Type
14.1. Introduction
14.1.1. Sharpenable Wooden Pencil
14.1.2. Sharpenable Moulded Pencils
14.1.3. Mechanical Pencil
14.1.4.Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type
14.1.5.Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017 & 2025 By Product Type
15. Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis By Geography
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Latin America
15.3. Europe
15.4. Asia Pacific
15.5. Middle East & Africa
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competitive Positioning of Major Players in Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market
16.2. Market Share of Major Players in Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market 2017
16.3. Company Profiles
16.3.1. Intercos S.p.A
16.3.1.1. Company Overview
16.3.1.2. Business Strategy
16.3.1.3. Key Product Offerings
16.3.1.4. Financial Performance
16.3.1.5. Key Performance Indicators
16.3.1.6. Risk Analysis
16.3.1.7. Recent Development
16.3.1.8. Regional Presence
16.3.1.9. SWOT Analysis
16.3.2. Swallowfield PLC
16.3.3. A.W. Faber-Castell Cosmetics GmbH
16.3.4. Schwan-STABILO Cosmetic GmbH & Co. KG
16.3.5. Alkos Cosmetiques SAS
16.3.6. JOVI
16.3.7. Cosmopak
16.3.8. Quadpak
16.3.9. Eugeng International Trade Co., Ltd.
16.3.10. Ningbo Colorpak Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd.
17. Guide to the Industry by Region & Analyst's Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3amjb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article