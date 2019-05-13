Global Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market to 2025 - Eye Segment Expected to Contribute to a Market Value of $621.75 Million in 2025

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging market reached USD 1,400 Million in 2017 by registering a CAGR of 6.18% across the globe. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 2,260.6 Million by the end of 2025. Further, the market of Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging worldwide is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.23% in 2025 as compared to the previous year.



The global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging market is segmented on the basis of Material type into Plastic, Wood and Metal. Plastic segment (48.88% share in 2017) occupies the largest market of Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging across the globe. Additionally, plastic segment is anticipated to reach USD 1,077.77 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 684.34 Million in 2017. Moreover, plastic segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.84% over the forecast period.



The global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging market is also segmented By Application into eye, lip, clean-up pencil, concealer pencil, cheek balm, Skin glossing pencil and sculpting pencil, out of which, eye segment captured 28.86% market share the Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging market in 2017. Furthermore, the market is expected to contribute to a market value of USD 621.75 Million in 2025, as compared to USD 404.04 Million in 2017.



Lip segment contributed around 28.45% market share in total Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging market in 2017. Additionally, this segment is projected to capture 27.68% market share by 2025. Further, the segment is projected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.76% in 2025 as compared to previous year.



By Product Type, the sharpenable wooden pencil segment is estimated to be a major contributor to the Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging market throughout the forecast period. Further, increase in the female working class (in middle income group) population globally exhibits significant growth in Sharpenable Wooden Pencil market.



Moreover, the increasing women population in Asia Pacific region exhibits significant change in cosmetic pen & pencil packaging market. Liberalisation of society in Asia pacific and GCC countries evince notable growth in global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging market

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Market Definitions, Assumptions & Abbreviations



3. Market Taxonomy



4. Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market - Executive Summary

4.1. Market Extracts by Material Type

4.2. Market Extracts by Application

4.3. Market Extracts by Product Type

4.4. Market Extracts by Region



5. Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Product Overview



6. Top Countries with Highest Demand for Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging, 2017



7. Recent Changes and Development in Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market by Geography

7.1. New Product Development

7.2. Merger and Acquisition

7.3. Expansion and others



8. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



9. Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market - Risk Analysis

9.1. Demand Risk Analysis

9.2. Supply Risk Analysis



10. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

10.1. Growth Drivers

10.2. Challenges

10.3. Trends

10.4. Opportunities



11. Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025



12. Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis By Product Type

12.1. Introduction

12.1.1. Plastic Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025

12.1.2. Wood Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025

12.1.3. Metal Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025

12.1.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Material Type

12.1.5. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017 & 2025 By Material Type



13. Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis By Application

13.1. Introduction

13.1.1. Eye

13.1.2. Lip

13.1.3. Clean-Up Pencil

13.1.4. Concealer Pencil

13.1.5. Cheek Balm

13.1.6. Sculpting Pencil

13.1.7. Skin Glossing Pencil

13.1.8. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

13.1.9. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017 & 2025 By Application



14. Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis By Product Type

14.1. Introduction

14.1.1. Sharpenable Wooden Pencil

14.1.2. Sharpenable Moulded Pencils

14.1.3. Mechanical Pencil

14.1.4.Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

14.1.5.Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017 & 2025 By Product Type



15. Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis By Geography

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Latin America

15.3. Europe

15.4. Asia Pacific

15.5. Middle East & Africa



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competitive Positioning of Major Players in Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market

16.2. Market Share of Major Players in Global Cosmetic Pen & Pencil Packaging Market 2017

16.3. Company Profiles

16.3.1. Intercos S.p.A

16.3.1.1. Company Overview

16.3.1.2. Business Strategy

16.3.1.3. Key Product Offerings

16.3.1.4. Financial Performance

16.3.1.5. Key Performance Indicators

16.3.1.6. Risk Analysis

16.3.1.7. Recent Development

16.3.1.8. Regional Presence

16.3.1.9. SWOT Analysis

16.3.2. Swallowfield PLC

16.3.3. A.W. Faber-Castell Cosmetics GmbH

16.3.4. Schwan-STABILO Cosmetic GmbH & Co. KG

16.3.5. Alkos Cosmetiques SAS

16.3.6. JOVI

16.3.7. Cosmopak

16.3.8. Quadpak

16.3.9. Eugeng International Trade Co., Ltd.

16.3.10. Ningbo Colorpak Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd.



17. Guide to the Industry by Region & Analyst's Recommendations



