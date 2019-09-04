Global Cosmetic Pigments Market Forecast to 2024: Key Players are Sun Chemical, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Merck, BASF, and ECKART

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Pigments Market by Composition (Organic, Inorganic), Type (Special Effect, Surface treated, Nano), Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cosmetic pigment market in 2018 was worth USD 650 million and is expected to reach USD 1,019 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The growth of the cosmetic pigments market is primarily triggered by the increasing demand for cosmetic products. Cosmetic pigments are used in manufacturing cosmetic and personal care products for color enhancement. With the increasing demand for various cosmetic & personal care products, the use of cosmetic pigments is also increasing. There is a demand for new and vibrant colors in the personal care industry.



Additionally, the per capita spending of the general population on beauty and personal care product is increasing, which is supporting the market growth. However, stringent regulatory framework regarding the use of inorganic pigments in the color cosmetics and personal care products is a major factor restraining the market. There are different regulations which govern the use of various ingredients that are used while manufacturing cosmetic products, which hampers the growth of cosmetic pigment market.



A pigment is a colored or colorless insoluble chemical compound which gives an added richness of color to the products in which it is used. Pigments used in the manufacturing of color cosmetic products are termed as cosmetic pigments. Most cosmetic and personal care products use fine, dry powdered cosmetic pigments. Cosmetic pigments are used in the production of cosmetic colors. Most of the manufacturers of cosmetic products use inorganic or organic color pigments based on specific requirements. Pigments are classified into organic and inorganic based on their chemical composition. Organic pigments are based on carbon chains and carbon rings.



However, they can also contain metallic (inorganic) elements that help stabilize the properties of the organic component. On the other hand, inorganic pigments are usually metallic salts precipitated from solutions and are not carbon-based compounds. Organic pigments are used in lip products and nail polishes as it imparts bright and brilliant colors, whereas inorganic pigments are widely used in facial makeup applications such as foundation and blushers.



Currently, several big players in the cosmetic pigments market are focusing on organic growth strategies. They are shifting their focus to developing economies (such as India and China) to gain more market share. The global cosmetic pigments market is highly unorganized with the presence of local players.



The key players in this market are Sun Chemical (US), Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (France), Merck (Germany), BASF (Germany), and ECKART (UK).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Cosmetic Pigments Market

4.2 Cosmetic Pigments Market Growth, By Type

4.3 Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Country

4.4 APAC: Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Application and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Pigments in Cosmetic and Personal Care Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Income and Improving Lifestyle

5.2.1.3 Interest of Consumer in New, Differentiated, and Premium Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Consumer Interest in Environment-Friendly and Sustainably Produced Ingredients in Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Maintaining the Quality of Cosmetic Pigments for Mass Market Products

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Cosmetic Pigments, By Elemental Composition

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Organic Pigments

6.2.1 Organic Pigments Used in Cosmetic Products are Certified and High-Quality Pigments

6.2.2 Lakes

6.2.3 Toners

6.2.4 True Pigments

6.3 Inorganic Pigments

6.3.1 Inorganic Pigments are Widely Used in Manufacturing Cover-Up Makeup Products

6.3.2 Titanium Dioxide

6.3.3 Iron Oxide

6.3.4 Chromium Dioxide

6.3.5 Zinc Oxide

6.3.6 Mica

6.3.7 Ultramarines

6.3.8 Other Metal Oxides



7 Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Special Effect Pigments

7.2.1 These Pigments Add Color, Glitter, Luster, and Shine to Cosmetic Products

7.2.2 Pearlescent Pigments

7.2.2.1 Organic Pearls

7.2.2.2 Inorganic Pearls

7.2.2.3 Silver Pearls

7.2.2.4 Colored Interference Pearls

7.2.3 Metallic Pigments

7.3 Surface Treated Pigments

7.3.1 Easy Availability and Brighter Shades of Surface Treated Pigments Enable Their use in the Cosmetic Industry

7.3.2 Methicone & Dimethicone Treated Pigments

7.3.3 Alkyl Silane Treated Pigments

7.3.4 Organo Titranate Treated Pigments

7.3.5 Cross Polymer Treated Pigments

7.4 Nano Pigments

7.4.1 Nano Pigments are Mainly Used in Sunscreens, as They Have the Capability to Reflect and Scatter UV Light

7.4.2 Titanium Dioxide

7.4.3 Zinc Oxide

7.4.4 Carbon Black

7.5 Natural Colorants

7.5.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding the Risk Posed By Synthetic Pigments is Driving the Market

7.5.2 Alkanet Root

7.5.3 Henna

7.5.4 Phycobiliproteins



8 Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Facial Makeup

8.2.1 Powder

8.2.2 Foundation

8.2.3 Blushers

8.3 Eye Makeup

8.3.1 Eye Liner

8.3.2 Eye Shadow

8.3.3 Mascara

8.4 Lip Products

8.4.1 Lipstick

8.4.2 Lip Gloss

8.4.3 Lip Liner

8.4.4 Lip Stains

8.5 Nail Products

8.5.1 Nail Polish

8.5.2 Nail Treatment

8.6 Hair Color Products

8.7 Special Effect & Special Purpose Products

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Toothpaste

8.8.2 Hair Shampoo & Conditioner

8.8.3 Sunless Tanning Products



9 Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.3 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2018

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launches, 2014-2019

10.4.2 Expansions, 2014-2019

10.4.3 Partnerships & Agreements, 2014-2019



11 Company Profiles



Sun Chemical

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

Merck

Sudarshan

Kobo Products

BASF

Clariant

Geotech

Venator

Lanxess

ECKART

Other Key Players



Koel Colours

LI Pigments

Chem India Pigments

Yipin Pigments

Nihon Koken Kogyo

Ferro Corporation

Dayglo Color

Elemental SRL

Kolortek

Sandream Impact

Vibfast Pigments

Neelikon

Miyoshi Kasei

Toyal

Kuncai Europe



