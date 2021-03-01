Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Beiersdorf AG and CHANEL Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the global cosmetic skin care market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 38.03 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis Report by Product (Face skincare products, Body skincare products, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

Cosmetic Skin Care Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

https://www.technavio.com/report/cosmetic-skin-care-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the presence of premium brands. In addition, the increasing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals is anticipated to boost the growth of the cosmetic skin care market.

The increasing consumers' spend on premium cosmetic care products has been encouraging market vendors to focus on increasing the availability of their premium products. For instance, LVMH launched its specialty store, Sephora, to increase the availability of its premium skincare cosmetics to its customers. Premium brands are also focusing on expanding their customer base by introducing innovative products such as serums and retinol creams that address skin problems effectively. For example, companies such as L'Oréal and The Estée Lauder Companies are offering facial treatment and anti-aging skin care products along with other skin care products to drive brand equity and sales. Therefore, the increasing popularity and presence of premium cosmetic skincare brands are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cosmetic Skin Care Market Companies:

Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG operates its business through segments such as Consumer and Tesa. The company offers a wide range of cosmetic skin care products under various brands, including La Prairie, Eucerin, and NIVEA.

CHANEL Ltd.

CHANEL Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Fragrance and Beauty, Fashion, Watches and Fine Jewelry. The company offers a premium range of moisturizers, serums, and night creams.

Groupe Clarins

Groupe Clarins operates its business through segments such as Clarins, My Blend, Mugler, and Azzaro. The company offers various cosmetic skin care products such as serums, face moisturizers, and creams.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers a wide range of cosmetic skin care products. Some of its key offerings include MORNING BURST Facial Cleanser, CLEAN & CLEAR Daily Pore Cleanser, and Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel.

L'Oreal SA

L'Oreal SA operates its business through segments such as Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, Hygiene products, and Fragrances. The company offers a wide range of cosmetic skin care products. Some of its key offerings include RevitaLift Anti Wrinkle Firming Cream SPF 25, PURE CLAY CLEANSING MASK FOR DULL SKIN, and MICELLAR WATER COMPLETE CLEANSER.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Technavio has segmented the Cosmetic Skin Care market based on the product and region.

Cosmetic Skin Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

Face skincare products

Body skincare products

Others

Cosmetic Skin Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare are:

Global Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market – Global point-of-care ultrasound systems market by product (cart/trolley-based and handheld) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected]

Contact:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

https://www.technavio.com/report/cosmetic-skin-care-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio