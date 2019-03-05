GLOBAL COSMETIC SURGERY AND PROCEDURE MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global cosmetic surgery and procedure market is expected to generate a net worth of $xx million in 2018. The market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.76% between the forecast years of 2019-2027, generating a net worth of $48,692 million by the end of 2027.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The important drivers increasing growth in the global cosmetic surgery and procedure market are a rise in aging population and rapid growth of the aesthetic industry.Rise in aging population results in improved demand for anti-aging cosmetic and procedures.



The high rate of aesthetic usages and difficulties related to cosmetic treatment are the major factors hindering the cosmetic surgery and procedure market. The demand for cosmetic surgeries and procedures is rapidly increasing worldwide.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global cosmetic surgery and procedures market is regionally segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and the Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period, with India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and the Rest of Asia Pacific being the major contributing countries.



Breast augmentation and eyelid surgeries are gaining popularity in the region, while China is witnessing growth for many non-invasive procedures. However, it is the North American region that is slated to capture the biggest market share over the forecast period, with surgeries like liposuction, breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, tummy tucking, and eyelid surgery gaining popularity in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Lumenis, Merz Pharma, Depuy Synthes Companies, Cutera, Syneron Medical, Sientra Inc., Sinclair Pharma, Nestle, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Cynosure, Inc., Galderma, Alma Lasers Inc., IPSEN, Allergan PLC and Johnson & Johnson are the eminent market players operating in the global market.

