Global Cosmetics & Toiletries Chemicals Markets, 2021-2026 - Shifting Focus to Skin & Care Growing Male Grooming Segment in the Personal Care Industry

The global market for cosmetic and toiletry ingredients should grow from $24.8 billion in 2021 to $30.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for cosmetic and toiletry ingredients in cleansers and foamers should grow from $5.2 billion in 2021 to $6.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The global market for cosmetic and toiletry ingredients in the fragrance segment should grow from $4.0 billion in 2021 to $5.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

BASF, Dow Chemical, AkzoNobel and Croda International are among the top companies in the cosmetics and toiletries ingredients industry.

The U.S., Europe, China and India are the main global markets for North American ingredients due to increased consumer awareness, aging baby boomer populations, the availability of a wide variety of easy-to-use products, the growing significance of organic and natural formulations and aesthetic concerns.

Latin America is also showing dynamic growth, primarily driven by Brazil. Brazil's rapid growth could make the Latin American region a future contender for one of the top three global positions, replacing the Asia-Pacific region. The number one position, however, will continue to be held by Europe.

Tourism bans, limitations on social engagements and gatherings, outdoor activity restrictions and beach closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have been the biggest challenges facing the global cosmetics and toiletries ingredients industry. In 2020, the cosmetics and toiletries ingredients industry was severely hampered, as manufacturing facilities were shut down and production came to standstill due to the pandemic.

This resulted in a negative impact to growth rates in several countries. Some cosmetics and toiletries product manufacturers decreased their production capacity or temporarily shut down some of their facilities, which also hampered the cosmetics and toiletries ingredients industry.

Profile descriptions of the leading vendor companies are featured, including Arkema Inc., AkzoNobel, BASF, Croda International plc, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., LANXESS AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Lonza Group, Solvay and Wacker Chemie GmbH

The demand for ingredients was, however, nominally offset by online sales of personal care and cosmetics products.

Report Scope

This report studies both the global market and the regional markets for ingredients used in the cosmetics and toiletries industries. It also analyzes these markets by application and major material types.

New patents and technological developments covered by these patents indicate the dynamic nature of the industry, and an analysis of these patents has been made in the report. As the newer ingredients increase in number, various regulatory and environmental issues are arising, and these issues must be addressed.

A study of the existing regulations is presented in this report. Profiles of major end-user companies are also included, along with their market shares in their respective operational segments.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Innovations in Product Development

Risk Assessment

Excerpts of Primary Interviews with Experts

Chapter 3 Technology Background

Definition of the Industry

Industry Concepts

Importance of the Industry

Cosmetic Manufacturing Processes

Nail Polish

Face Powder and Blusher

Perfumes

Production of Synthetic or Semisynthetic Odoriferous Compounds

Dental Products

Life-Cycle Assessment of Cosmetic Ingredients

Life-Cycle Stages of Cosmetic Ingredients

Technology Life Cycle

History of Cosmetics

Fragrance and Flavor History

Lipstick History

Toothpaste History

Developments in Cosmetics Ingredients

Increasing Demand for Natural Products

Nanomaterials as Cosmetics Ingredients

Future Applications for Nanotechnology

New Ideas in Packaging

Government Regulations

Cosmetic and Toiletry Chemicals of Concern

Regulations for Cosmetics Ingredients

Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry Regulations and Standards

Organic Cosmetics Standards

Environmental Safety

Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Important Industry Shifts

Global Trend Toward Natural Products

Research and Development

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Oral Care Products

Fragrance and Flavor Products

Product Innovation

Growth Categories

Access to Popular Brands

Raw Ingredients

Globalization

New Participants Attracted to the Industry

Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Shifting Focus to Skin Care

Growing Male Grooming Segment in the Personal Care Industry

Increasing Demand for Hair Care and Oral Care Applications

Growing Demand for Multifunctional Ingredients

Restraints

Negative Effects Chemicals Used in Cosmetics Ingredients

Stringent Regulation

Competitive Pressure

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Chapter 5 Global Market for Cosmetic and Toiletry Ingredients by Function

Classification of Cosmetics and Toiletries Ingredients

Classification by Product Groups

Ingredient Classification by Function

Classification by Function

Cleansers and Foamers

Surfactants

Surfactant Classification Based on Feedstock

Surfactant Classification Based on Product Group

Anionic Surfactants

Cationic Surfactants

Nonionic Surfactants

Amphoteric and Zitterionic Surfactants

Surfactant Innovations

Foamers

Specialty Additives

Conditioning Agents

Preservatives

Colorants

Alcohols

Antioxidants

Thickeners

pH Adjusters

Processing Aids

Polymers

Solvents and Stabilizers

Emulsifiers

Propellants

Viscosity-Control Agents

Fragrance

Moisturizers

Moisturizing Treatments

Humectants

Occlusives

Emollients

Proteins

Active Ingredients

Plant Extracts, Oils and Waxes

Chapter 6 Global Market for Cosmetic and Toiletry Ingredients by Application

Hair Care

Skin Care

Makeup

Bath and Shower

Fragrance

Oral Care

Personal Hygiene

Shaving

Baby Care

Nail Care

Miscellaneous

Chapter 7 Global Market for Cosmetic and Toiletry Products

Hair Care Product Market

Skin Care Product Market

Makeup Product Market

Bath and Shower Product Market

Fragrance Product Market

Oral Care Product Market

Personal Hygiene Product Market

Shaving Product Market

Baby Care Product Market

Nail Care Product Market

Trend Toward Natural Products

Regional Markets for Cosmetics and Toiletries

Chapter 8 Global Market for Cosmetic and Toiletry Ingredients by Region

Market for Cosmetic and Toiletry Ingredients

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Global Sales of Cosmetics and Toiletries Ingredients by Major Companies

Recent Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

AAK AB

Active Organics

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Akema Fine Chemicals S.R.L.

Akzonobel Surface Chemistry Llc

Alka Chemical Industries

Arkema Inc.

Aromatics International

Ashland Inc.

BASF

Bio-Botanica

Biochemica International

Biosil Technologies Inc.

Ciba Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Cognis Gmbh

Cosmetic Rheologies Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Danisco Usa Inc.

Dow Chemical Co.

Dupont Industrial Biosciences

Eckart Gmbh & Co. Kg.

Elementis Plc

EMD Chemicals Inc.

EM Industries, Inc.

ErcetIn Gul Yagi San. TIc. A.S

Evonik Industries Ag

Fenchem Biotek Ltd.

Firmenich International Sa

George UHE Co., Inc.

Giusto Faravelli Spa

Givaudan Suisse Sa

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubei Xiangxi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Impact Colors Inc.

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc.

Interpolymer Corp.

Jeen International

Kibun Food Chemifa Co., Ltd.

Kitozyme Sa

Lanxess Ag

Lubrizol Corp.

Novozymes A/S

Provital Group

Royal Dsm

Schulke & Mayr Gmbh

Sederma Sas

Sophim

Sozio Inc.

Stepan Co.

Symrise Ag

Viva Corp.

Wacker-Chemie Gmbh

Cosmetic And Toiletry Product Manufacturers

Avon Products Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Coty Inc.

Elizabeth Arden Inc.

Estee Lauder Co., Inc.

L'oreal Sa

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido International Corp.

Unilever Plc

