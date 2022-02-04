Global Cosmetics & Toiletries Chemicals Markets, 2021-2026 - Shifting Focus to Skin & Care Growing Male Grooming Segment in the Personal Care Industry

Feb 04, 2022, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for cosmetic and toiletry ingredients should grow from $24.8 billion in 2021 to $30.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
- The global market for cosmetic and toiletry ingredients in cleansers and foamers should grow from $5.2 billion in 2021 to $6.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
- The global market for cosmetic and toiletry ingredients in the fragrance segment should grow from $4.0 billion in 2021 to $5.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
BASF, Dow Chemical, AkzoNobel and Croda International are among the top companies in the cosmetics and toiletries ingredients industry.
The U.S., Europe, China and India are the main global markets for North American ingredients due to increased consumer awareness, aging baby boomer populations, the availability of a wide variety of easy-to-use products, the growing significance of organic and natural formulations and aesthetic concerns.
Latin America is also showing dynamic growth, primarily driven by Brazil. Brazil's rapid growth could make the Latin American region a future contender for one of the top three global positions, replacing the Asia-Pacific region. The number one position, however, will continue to be held by Europe.
Tourism bans, limitations on social engagements and gatherings, outdoor activity restrictions and beach closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have been the biggest challenges facing the global cosmetics and toiletries ingredients industry. In 2020, the cosmetics and toiletries ingredients industry was severely hampered, as manufacturing facilities were shut down and production came to standstill due to the pandemic.
This resulted in a negative impact to growth rates in several countries. Some cosmetics and toiletries product manufacturers decreased their production capacity or temporarily shut down some of their facilities, which also hampered the cosmetics and toiletries ingredients industry.
Profile descriptions of the leading vendor companies are featured, including Arkema Inc., AkzoNobel, BASF, Croda International plc, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., LANXESS AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Lonza Group, Solvay and Wacker Chemie GmbH
The demand for ingredients was, however, nominally offset by online sales of personal care and cosmetics products.
Report Scope
This report studies both the global market and the regional markets for ingredients used in the cosmetics and toiletries industries. It also analyzes these markets by application and major material types.
New patents and technological developments covered by these patents indicate the dynamic nature of the industry, and an analysis of these patents has been made in the report. As the newer ingredients increase in number, various regulatory and environmental issues are arising, and these issues must be addressed.
A study of the existing regulations is presented in this report. Profiles of major end-user companies are also included, along with their market shares in their respective operational segments.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Innovations in Product Development
- Risk Assessment
- Excerpts of Primary Interviews with Experts
Chapter 3 Technology Background
- Definition of the Industry
- Industry Concepts
- Importance of the Industry
- Cosmetic Manufacturing Processes
- Nail Polish
- Face Powder and Blusher
- Perfumes
- Production of Synthetic or Semisynthetic Odoriferous Compounds
- Dental Products
- Life-Cycle Assessment of Cosmetic Ingredients
- Life-Cycle Stages of Cosmetic Ingredients
- Technology Life Cycle
- History of Cosmetics
- Fragrance and Flavor History
- Lipstick History
- Toothpaste History
- Developments in Cosmetics Ingredients
- Increasing Demand for Natural Products
- Nanomaterials as Cosmetics Ingredients
- Future Applications for Nanotechnology
- New Ideas in Packaging
- Government Regulations
- Cosmetic and Toiletry Chemicals of Concern
- Regulations for Cosmetics Ingredients
- Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry Regulations and Standards
- Organic Cosmetics Standards
- Environmental Safety
- Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Trends
- Important Industry Shifts
- Global Trend Toward Natural Products
- Research and Development
- Skin Care Products
- Hair Care Products
- Oral Care Products
- Fragrance and Flavor Products
- Product Innovation
- Growth Categories
- Access to Popular Brands
- Raw Ingredients
- Globalization
- New Participants Attracted to the Industry
- Drivers and Challenges
- Drivers
- Shifting Focus to Skin Care
- Growing Male Grooming Segment in the Personal Care Industry
- Increasing Demand for Hair Care and Oral Care Applications
- Growing Demand for Multifunctional Ingredients
- Restraints
- Negative Effects Chemicals Used in Cosmetics Ingredients
- Stringent Regulation
- Competitive Pressure
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 5 Global Market for Cosmetic and Toiletry Ingredients by Function
- Classification of Cosmetics and Toiletries Ingredients
- Classification by Product Groups
- Ingredient Classification by Function
- Classification by Function
- Cleansers and Foamers
- Surfactants
- Surfactant Classification Based on Feedstock
- Surfactant Classification Based on Product Group
- Anionic Surfactants
- Cationic Surfactants
- Nonionic Surfactants
- Amphoteric and Zitterionic Surfactants
- Surfactant Innovations
- Foamers
- Specialty Additives
- Conditioning Agents
- Preservatives
- Colorants
- Alcohols
- Antioxidants
- Thickeners
- pH Adjusters
- Processing Aids
- Polymers
- Solvents and Stabilizers
- Emulsifiers
- Propellants
- Viscosity-Control Agents
- Fragrance
- Moisturizers
- Moisturizing Treatments
- Humectants
- Occlusives
- Emollients
- Proteins
- Active Ingredients
- Plant Extracts, Oils and Waxes
Chapter 6 Global Market for Cosmetic and Toiletry Ingredients by Application
- Hair Care
- Skin Care
- Makeup
- Bath and Shower
- Fragrance
- Oral Care
- Personal Hygiene
- Shaving
- Baby Care
- Nail Care
- Miscellaneous
Chapter 7 Global Market for Cosmetic and Toiletry Products
- Hair Care Product Market
- Skin Care Product Market
- Makeup Product Market
- Bath and Shower Product Market
- Fragrance Product Market
- Oral Care Product Market
- Personal Hygiene Product Market
- Shaving Product Market
- Baby Care Product Market
- Nail Care Product Market
- Trend Toward Natural Products
- Regional Markets for Cosmetics and Toiletries
Chapter 8 Global Market for Cosmetic and Toiletry Ingredients by Region
- Market for Cosmetic and Toiletry Ingredients
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Global Sales of Cosmetics and Toiletries Ingredients by Major Companies
- Recent Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- AAK AB
- Active Organics
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Akema Fine Chemicals S.R.L.
- Akzonobel Surface Chemistry Llc
- Alka Chemical Industries
- Arkema Inc.
- Aromatics International
- Ashland Inc.
- BASF
- Bio-Botanica
- Biochemica International
- Biosil Technologies Inc.
- Ciba Inc.
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Cognis Gmbh
- Cosmetic Rheologies Ltd.
- Croda International Plc
- Danisco Usa Inc.
- Dow Chemical Co.
- Dupont Industrial Biosciences
- Eckart Gmbh & Co. Kg.
- Elementis Plc
- EMD Chemicals Inc.
- EM Industries, Inc.
- ErcetIn Gul Yagi San. TIc. A.S
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Fenchem Biotek Ltd.
- Firmenich International Sa
- George UHE Co., Inc.
- Giusto Faravelli Spa
- Givaudan Suisse Sa
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hubei Xiangxi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
- Impact Colors Inc.
- International Flavors And Fragrances Inc.
- Interpolymer Corp.
- Jeen International
- Kibun Food Chemifa Co., Ltd.
- Kitozyme Sa
- Lanxess Ag
- Lubrizol Corp.
- Novozymes A/S
- Provital Group
- Royal Dsm
- Schulke & Mayr Gmbh
- Sederma Sas
- Sophim
- Sozio Inc.
- Stepan Co.
- Symrise Ag
- Viva Corp.
- Wacker-Chemie Gmbh
Cosmetic And Toiletry Product Manufacturers
- Avon Products Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Coty Inc.
- Elizabeth Arden Inc.
- Estee Lauder Co., Inc.
- L'oreal Sa
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido International Corp.
- Unilever Plc
