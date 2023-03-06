Global Cosmetics Contract Manufacturing Market - Analysis By Products, Product Form, Cosmetic Type, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

The Global Cosmetics Contract Manufacturing market was valued at USD 16.55 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. Globally, businesses from the cosmetics industry favour contract manufacturing for a number of reasons based on the state of the economy and their financial capacity. Also, the market for contract manufacturing will rise as a result of factors including decreased operational costs and time, flexibility in operations, better resource allocation, and enhanced efficiency. The expansion of the global market is further aided by contract manufacturing companies' faster production rates and turnaround times, improved quality control, and scalability.

It is anticipated that contract manufacture of cosmetic products would rise as major corporations move their attention from R&D to internal production and other promotional activities. Also, as the demand for organic components rises, customers are gravitating towards natural and organic personal care products, which is probably what is driving the market expansion during the research period globally.

Also, the growth of cosmetics contract manufacturing has been impacted by the rise of the millennial trend and its effect on their followers' decisions to purchase the products they market. Also, the proliferation of e-commerce websites and social media beauty specialists has created a wealth of prospects for the sale of cosmetic products.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Cosmetics Contract Manufacturing Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of the Cosmetics Contract Manufacturing market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Cosmetics Contract Manufacturing Market by Products (Skincare, Hair & Body Care, Makeup & Color Cosmetics, Other Products).

The report analyses the Cosmetics Contract Manufacturing Market By Product Form (Creams & lotions, Gels, Liquids & Suspensions, Other Product Forms).

The report analyses the Cosmetics Contract Manufacturing Market By Cosmetic Type (Organic & Conventional).

The Global Cosmetics Contract Manufacturing Market has been analysed by regions ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East ) and by countries ( United States , Canada , Germany , UK, France , Italy , China , Japan , South Korea , India ).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by component, by vehicle.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Kdc/One, Intercos, Tokiwa Corporation, Kolmar Korea, Oxygen Development, Mana Products, HSA Cosmetics, Nox Bellcow Cosmetics, Faber Castell Cosmetics, Art Cosmetics.

Key Target Audience

Cosmetics Contract Manufacturers

Cosmetic Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Research and Development Organizations

Government and Regulatory Authorities

