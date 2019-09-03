Global Cosmetics Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cosmetics Market: By Region - North America (The US), Europe (Germany & The UK) and Asia Pacific (China & Japan) Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmetic products market is estimated to be valued at US$ 69 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the period 2019 to 2025.

Growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising disposable income, growth of upper middle class population and increasing awareness of beauty products.

Cosmetics are substances or products that intended for application on various external parts of the human body in order to enhance its physical appearance or alter its fragrance and texture.

The global cosmetic industry is increasingly manifesting higher preference for specialized ingredients such as organic, herbal and ayurvedic products as part of cosmetic products. The trend is primarily a result of growing health consciousness.

REPORT SCOPE

Parameter Description

The base year 2014

Forecast period 2019 - 2025

Market sizing Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2019 to 2025

Country coverage The US, The UK, Germany , China & Japan

, & Vendor scope L`Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Coty Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever plc

Report coverage Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

SEGMENTS COVERED



The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, the research has segmented global cosmetic products market report has been segmented on the basis of region:



Vendors Outlook, Revenue (2013 - 2022E, US$ Billions)

L`Oreal S.A.

Procter & Gamble

Coty Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever plc

Target Audience

Cosmetic Product Manufacturers

Chemical Suppliers

End Users

Laboratories

Regulatory Bodies

Key questions answered in the report

Historical market size of cosmetic products market from 2014 to 2018 in US$ Billions and volume in Million Units.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions and volume in Million units.

Regional and country of cosmetic products in the period 2014 to 2025 in US$ Billions and volume in Million units.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue.

Profiling of major companies with details on its products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Cosmetics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Types



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Category

4.2.2 Market Share by Distribution Channel

4.2.3 Market Share by Region



5. Regional Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific

5.1.6 China

5.1.7 Japan

5.2 Europe

5.2.6 The UK

5.2.7 Germany

5.3 North America

5.3.6 The US



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Industry Trends & Developments

6.1.1 Growing Demand for Luxury Skincare

6.1.2 Increasing Preference for Specialized Cosmetics

6.1.3 High Demand for Hair Cosmetics

6.2 Growth Drivers

6.2.1 Rise in Disposable Income

6.2.2 Growth of Upper Middle-Class Population

6.2.3 Rising Awareness of Beauty Products

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Cosmetic Regulations

6.3.2 Counterfeit Products

6.3.3 Lack of Penetration in Developing Nations



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Financial Analysis

7.2 Product Analysis

7.4 Market Share by Companies

7.4.1 Global

7.4.2 Asia Pacific

7.4.2.1 China

7.4.2.2 Japan

7.4.3 Europe

7.4.3.1 The UK

7.4.3.2 Germany

7.4.4 North America

7.4.4.1 The US



8. Company Profiles



