Global Cottonseed Oil Industry
Global Cottonseed Oil Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027
Aug 11, 2020, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cottonseed Oil estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 1.9% over the period 2020-2027. Genetically Modified Cotton, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.7% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Genetically Modified Cotton segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Cottonseed Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$816.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Adani Wilmar Ltd.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Associated British Foods PLC
- Borges International Group SL
- Bunge Ltd.
- Cargill, Inc.
- FUJI OIL HOLDINGS Inc.
- Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.
- Marico Ltd.
- Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cottonseed Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
