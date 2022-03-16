Global Counter-IED Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Mar 16, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Counter-IED Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global counter-IED market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Counter-improvised explosive devices (IEDs) refer to law enforcement and counterinsurgency equipment that are used for combatting threats from explosive devices. They are primarily used by military and homeland security organizations and are majorly deployed on vehicles, ships and aircraft. For instance, lightweight vehicles and battle tanks are equipped with electronic explosive detection devices, neutralizing improvised explosive devices (NIED) and jammers for tracking the location and preventing the underground explosives from blowing off. These devices are crucial for battlefield operations and disposing of IEDs for counterinsurgency, counterterrorism and law enforcement operations.
The alarmingly increasing rate of criminal activities represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the rising need for security solutions against terrorist groups is also contributing to the market growth. Counter-IED are used by both public and private organizations to safeguard their operations and prevent the incidence of terror attacks.
Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies to minimize cross-border insurgencies and promote national security is also driving the market growth. Various developing nations are also building their unmanned vehicle-mounted systems for counter-IED operations.
Additionally, technological advancements, such as the development of ground-penetrating radar (GPR), biological detection systems and nuclear, seismic and thermal detection sensors that are used for detecting IEDs and landmines, are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Favorable government policies to improve the defense infrastructure, modernization of military systems and enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) are expected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allen-Vanguard Corporation, BAE Systems Land & Armaments Inc., Chemring Group Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., L3 Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies (United Technologies Corporation), Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft, Sierra Nevada Corporation and Thales Group.
