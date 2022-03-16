Global Counter-IED Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Counter-IED Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global counter-IED market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Counter-improvised explosive devices (IEDs) refer to law enforcement and counterinsurgency equipment that are used for combatting threats from explosive devices. They are primarily used by military and homeland security organizations and are majorly deployed on vehicles, ships and aircraft. For instance, lightweight vehicles and battle tanks are equipped with electronic explosive detection devices, neutralizing improvised explosive devices (NIED) and jammers for tracking the location and preventing the underground explosives from blowing off. These devices are crucial for battlefield operations and disposing of IEDs for counterinsurgency, counterterrorism and law enforcement operations.



The alarmingly increasing rate of criminal activities represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the rising need for security solutions against terrorist groups is also contributing to the market growth. Counter-IED are used by both public and private organizations to safeguard their operations and prevent the incidence of terror attacks.

Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies to minimize cross-border insurgencies and promote national security is also driving the market growth. Various developing nations are also building their unmanned vehicle-mounted systems for counter-IED operations.

Additionally, technological advancements, such as the development of ground-penetrating radar (GPR), biological detection systems and nuclear, seismic and thermal detection sensors that are used for detecting IEDs and landmines, are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Favorable government policies to improve the defense infrastructure, modernization of military systems and enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) are expected to drive the market further.



Breakup by Capability

Detection

Countermeasures

Breakup by Deployment Type

Vehicle Mounted IED Detection System

Ship Mounted IED Detection System

Aircraft Mounted IED Detection System

Handheld IED Detection System

Others

Breakup by Application

Military

Homeland Security

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allen-Vanguard Corporation, BAE Systems Land & Armaments Inc., Chemring Group Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., L3 Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies (United Technologies Corporation), Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft, Sierra Nevada Corporation and Thales Group.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global counter-IED market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global counter-IED market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the capability?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global counter-IED market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Counter-IED Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Capability

6.1 Detection

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Countermeasures

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 Vehicle Mounted IED Detection System

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Ship Mounted IED Detection System

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Aircraft Mounted IED Detection System

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Handheld IED Detection System

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Military

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Homeland Security

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Allen-Vanguard Corporation

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 BAE Systems Land & Armaments Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Chemring Group PLC

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 L3 Technologies Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Raytheon Technologies (United Technologies Corporation)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Sierra Nevada Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Thales Group

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

