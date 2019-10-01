Global Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market Report, 2019-2024: Attractive Business Opportunities for the Companies Offering Drone Detection Solutions

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market: Focus on Technology (Electronic System, Kinetic System, Laser System), Application (Detection and Interdiction), End Users - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global counter-UAS market to grow at a significant CAGR of 16.83% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

Unmanned aerial systems industry is growing exponentially due to their low price and increasing applications. Drones are currently being adopted for their various applications such as inspection of cargo, disaster management, photography, agriculture inspections, emergency situations, and many more. With the increasing usage of drones, the possibility of them being used for malicious purposes is also increasing. This has resulted in the increase in demand for drone detection and neutralizing systems across different end users. Currently, there are around one million drones registered with FAA, and the number is increasing day by day. With a huge number of drones in the air, efficient detection systems can play a great role in alleviating potential risks associated with drone usage.



Counter-drone technology, also known as C-UAS, counter-UAS, or C-UAS technology, refers to a type of device which is used to locate, fix, track, identify, and neutralize unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The increase in the usage of commercial drones and incidents has resulted in the need for counter UAV technology or anti-drone systems that neutralize the rogue drones. Some of the anti-drone systems use sensors to detect UAVs, identify threats using electro-optical/infrared imagery and RF emissions and neutralize the threat posed by unidentified UAVs.



The growth of counter-UAS market is directly related to the rising concern from the threats pose by drones in civil and wartime environments. The rise in adoption of mini drones in defense has alarmed the battlefield. Major cause of worry is that the mini-UAVs are used by terrorist attacks. Drones are a popular tool that are used for smuggling, and illegal import of goods. Drones coming into the proximity of manned aircraft of airports, have become a common occurrence in major airports in the world, affecting the flights which could otherwise result in accidents.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the trends in the global counter-UAS market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces for increasing the demand for the global counter-UAS market during the forecast period 2019-2024?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global counter-UAS market?

Which application (detection and Interdiction) of the global counter-UAS market dominated in 2018, and what is the expected scenario by 2024?

What was the revenue generated by the global counter-UAS market by technology, application, and end-user in 2018, and what would be the estimates by 2024?

What was the aggregate revenue generated by the global counter-UAS market segmented by region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what would be the estimates by 2024?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what would be the estimates by 2024? Who are the key players in the global counter-UAS market, and what are the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the counter-UAS companies foresee in the next five years?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the counter-UAS market?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Rising Consumerism and Proliferation of Drone Technology

1.1.2 Growing Need to Protect Intellectual Property Rights

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Legal Issues Surrounding Counter Drone Technology

1.2.2 Challenge of Selectivity and Sensitivity of Drones

1.2.3 Interdiction Hazards

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Attractive Business Opportunities for the Companies Offering Drone Detection Solutions

1.3.2 Innovation in the Product Offerings

1.4 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Funding

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Global Drone Market Outlook

3.2 Emerging Start-Ups and Developments

3.3 Counter-UAV Programs and Spending

3.4 Global Counter-UAS Market: Regulatory Environment

3.5 Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces Model

3.6 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Global Counter-UAS Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Counter-UAS Market (by Technology)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Electronic System

5.3 Kinetic System

5.4 Laser System



6 Global Counter-UAS Market (by Application)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Detection

6.2.1 Radio Frequency

6.2.2 Radar

6.2.3 Electro-Optical

6.2.4 Acoustic

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Interdiction

6.3.1 Jamming (RF/GNSS)

6.3.2 Spoofing

6.3.3 Laser

6.3.4 Net Launchers



7 Global Counter-UAS Market (by End User)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Defense

7.2.1 Defense C-UAS Market (by Technology)

7.2.2 Defense C-UAS Market (by Application)

7.3 Commercial

7.4 Homeland Security



8 Global Counter-UAS Market (by Platform)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Ground-based

8.3 Hand-held

8.4 UAV-based



9 Global Counter-UAS Market (by Region)



10 Company Profiles



Airbus S.A.S

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Chess Dynamics Ltd.

Dedrone GmbH

DroneShield Limited

Elbit Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3HarrisTechnologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall Group

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Other Key Players



DeTect Intelligent Sensors

SRC Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ekqvd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

