Global Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Markets, 2021-2026 - The Need to Monitor and Maintain the Growing Number of Satellites Launched Driving Growth

The global counter-UAS (anti-drone) market is estimated to reach $6.44 billion in 2031 from $1.57 billion in 2021, at a growth rate of 15.18% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The major driving factor for the market's robustness is the need to monitor and maintain the growing number of satellites launched.

How This Report Can Add Value

Market by Product: Analysis and Forecast: The product section will help the reader understand the different types of counter-UAS systems. It will also help the readers understand the different counter-UAS market potential globally.

The players operating in this market are developing innovative offerings and are highly engaged in long-term agreements with either military organizations or government agencies. Moreover, the study also looks into the start-ups and investment landscape.

Market by Application: Analysis and Forecast: Over the past decade, the UAV market has witnessed several significant developments such as significant reduction in weight, cost, and size, improved battery life, and a heightened degree of autonomy in its operation. These developments have led to broader adoption of UAVs for a diverse range of applications across commercial and military end users.

The initial adopters of counter-UAS technologies have been defense organizations; the C-UAV systems are now being installed at the critical infrastructure around the world. The tools and techniques used by militaries, defense organizations, and police include GPS spoofing, drone nets, RF jammer guns, among others, in the anti-drone system.

Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone)

The increase in the use of commercial drones and incidents has resulted in the necessity for counter UAV technology or anti-drone systems which neutralize rogue drones. Counter-drone technology, also known as C-UAS, counter-UAS, or C-UAS technology, refers to a type of device used to locate, fix, track, identify, and neutralize unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Some of the anti-drone systems use sensors to detect UAVs, identify threats using electro-optical/infrared imagery and RF emissions, and neutralize the threat posed by unidentified UAVs.

Counter-UAVs are earning interest and popularity among several countries. However, in terms of bulk adoption and usage, they are still in an initial stage, and countries need to spend on counter-UAS technology to penetrate through certain areas where the industry has been deficient. Thus, in this section, various counter-UAS programs that countries are spending on and are expected to come up in the future are analyzed.

Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market Overview

The unmanned industry has been rapidly growing owing to significant developments such as considerable reduction in size, weight, and cost, enhanced battery life, and increased degree of autonomy in its operation.

Additionally, drones have been adopted across the globe for various applications such as infrastructure, logistics and transport, insurance, media and entertainment, telecommunication, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, and defense.

Currently, there are about one million drones registered with FAA, and the number is increasing day by day. With a huge number of drones in the air, efficient detection systems can play a great role in alleviating potential risks associated with drone usage.

Market Segmentation

Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market by End User

The defense end user segment is expected to dominate the global counter-UAS (anti-drone) market on account of the rising need to deploy anti-drone solutions at military bases.

Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market by Technology

The detection segment is anticipated to dominate the global counter-UAS (anti-drone) market. The factor contributing to this growth is the development of counter-UAS technology, which is specifically designed to track and intercept drones.

Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market by Platform

The ground-based segment is expected to lead the counter-UAS (anti-drone) market. One of the factors contributing to this growth is the development of C-UAS technology which is ground-based. Some of the ground-based C-UAS technologies include Drone Sentinel, Drone Tracker, Drone Guard, Giraffe 1x, and High Energy Laser Mobile Demonstrator.

Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market by Region

North America is expected to dominate the global counter-UAS (anti-drone) market during the forecast period. The factor attributing to the growth of this region is the presence of the key companies highly engaged in developing and providing counter-UAS (anti-drone) solutions.

Additionally, the continuous technology advancement by key players in the counter-drone technologies is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the region's companies are in long-term relationships with military organizations and other commercial counter-drone technology players, which is expected to propel the space sector in the region.

This report will help with the following objectives:

A dedicated section focusing on emerging start-ups and investment landscape of counter-UAS (anti-drone) market

Cross-segmentation of types of counter-UAS on the basis of end user

Dedicated section on patent analysis

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the counter-UAS (anti-drone) market?

What is the scope in the market for new OEMs and other players to enter?

What are the factors driving and challenging the growth of the counter-UAS (anti-drone) market?

Which technology type and end user are expected to be leading the counter-UAS (anti-drone) market by 2031?

What was the market value of the regions in the counter-UAS (anti-drone) market in 2020, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the R&D initiatives and investment scenarios in the counter-UAS (anti-drone) market?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the key developmental strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?

Key Companies Profiled

Top Segment Players - These are leading and established players which provide counter-UAS systems for several end users, covering ~65% of the presence in the market.

Airbus S.A.S.

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Boeing

Chess Dynamics Ltd.

Dedrone GmbH

DroneShield Limited

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

L3HarrisTechnologies

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrup Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Market Growth Drivers

Growing Threat and Proliferations of UAVs

Market Challenges

Legal Issues Surrounding Counter Drone Technology

Market Opportunities

Innovation in the Product Offerings

Application

Demand Analysis of Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market (by End User)

Defense

Commercial

Homeland Security

Products

Demand Analysis of Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market (by Technology Type)

Detection

Radio Frequency

Radar

Acoustic

Interdiction

Destroyers

Lasers

Electromagnetic Pulse

High Energy Microwave

Small Arms

Jamming

Spoofing

Net Launchers

Hackers

Demand Analysis of Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market (by Platform)

Ground-Based

Hand-Held

Air-Based

