FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: July 2021 Executive Pool: 962 Companies: 52 - Players covered include China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd.; DowDuPont, Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; Gelest, Inc.; Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Company Limited; Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC; Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Company Limited; Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd.; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; Wacker Chemie AG; WD Silicone Co., Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane, Other Types); Application (Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Coupling Agents Market to Reach $581.4 Million by 2026

Coupling agents represent advanced compounds intended to achieve a chemical bonding between two materials, primarily organic and inorganic materials like a polyolefin and other polymer. Available in liquid, granular and powdered forms, coupling agents are known to exhibit superior conformability with resins, polymers and natural or synthetic waxes. Coupling agents promote adhesion and ensure a stable bonding by lowering the interfacial tension between particulate or fibrous inorganic components and organic matrix polymers. These characteristics make the suitable for filled and reinforced plastics. Coupling agents are widely used in applications requiring strong bond between natural polymers and inorganic substrates. Some of the typical applications of these agents include in-filled polymer frameworks such as thermoplastics and thermosets. These agents are commonly used in fiber-reinforced plastics and rubber products that hold important applications with the aerospace & defense and automotive industries.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coupling Agents estimated at US$467.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$581.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Sulfur Silane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$169.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vinyl Silane segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global Coupling Agents market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $111.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $103.7 Million by 2026

The Coupling Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$111.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$103.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$108.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.

The market is experiencing a continuous expansion on account of rising demand for these products from various end-use industries, supportive regulations and increasing awareness regarding different benefits of using coupling agents. The market also gains from increasing use of sophisticated materials in different end-use industries along with strong focus of automakers on fuel efficiency and road safety. Stringent regulations and ongoing efforts to improve fuel efficiency are anticipated to drive the market demand. In addition, rising awareness pertaining to the use of coupling agents for exploiting energy applications such as solar and wind is bound to benefit the market over the coming years. Moreover, rising adoption of green tires within the automotive industry, product innovations and increasing use in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industries are expected to prevent attractive opportunities for market participants. Over the years, research and development initiatives of manufacturers have led to the rollout of advanced coupling agents with improved processing characteristics and higher efficiencies. Some of the improved characteristics include enhanced shelf stability, filler dispersion, rheology control, and fewer mixing steps and faster cure that allow improved cost savings. Some of the coupling agents are environmentally friendly and offer limited VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions.

Epoxy Silane Segment to Reach $116.2 Million by 2026

In the global Epoxy Silane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$66.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$84.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]



SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

